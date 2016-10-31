Things to Do This Week Things to Do for the Week of Oct 31-Nov 3

You may think you got all your Halloween ya-yas out over the past weekend but nope! You still got the actual day to indulge in! And you know what kind of treat is waiting for you at the end of this week? A HUMP-y one! That's a hell of a sandwich for this very busy week to fill in, with tasty ingredients including a local mixtape release full-to-bursting with local rock, a local hip-hop showcase highlighting one of the city's best emcees, a pair of benefits to save both the kitties and the puppies, your last chance to enjoy the best haunted house that Portland has to offer, and a rare opportunity to not just witness, but feel the skill of gymnastics and the kill of karate! The goods await you in the menu below, load your plate up accordingly.

Halloween!

Ear Candy: Michael Jackolantern, Grandmummy, Alanis Gore-sette

Every month, the Mercury and Mississippi Studios team up to bring you an awesome free showcase of badass local bands. Tonight is Halloween, the most appropriate night for a cover band, so dress up and come on out. You’ll see Michael Jackolantern (members of Like a Villain and The Crenshaw), Grandmummy (members of Typhoon and Genders), and Alanis Gore-ssette (members of Tiburones and Lee Corey Oswald). Spooky! DOUG BROWN

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, free

Sebastian Bach, Madame Torment

Perhaps you know Sebastian Bach from his days fronting ’80s metal band Skid Row, but I’ll always remember him as Gil—the enigmatic, hair-whipping guitarist of Hep Alien in Gilmore Girls. He was older, sure, but Gil could rock, and the way he spoke to his younger bandmates about yearning to relive his glory dates often seemed a little too real. Despite being one of the show’s peripheral characters, every time he appeared onscreen it was clear that both Gil and Bach fervently loved making music, and his joy was palpable—even when he covered “Hollaback Girl” for a Bar Mitzvah. These days he’s touring solo, and released his Give ’Em Hell record in 2014. While I can’t vouch for his solo work, if he performs with half the panache of Gil, I’m sure Bach will whip his hair straight into your heart. CIARA DOLAN

Hawthorne Theatre, 8 pm, $25-30

Trick or Treat on Mississippi Ave

Over 60 businesses on Mississippi are making sure to have a big bowl of treats for kids looking to get themselves some goodies on Halloween. Participating venues will have orange and black balloons to tip you off to the presence of treats within.

N Mississippi & Fremont, 3 pm, free, all ages

Boo & Blues Bash

Portland's own Boogie Cat holds down the North Portland Eagles Lodge stage for a blues-and-booze-fueled Halloween party.

North Portland Eagles Lodge, 8pm, $5

The Pit

Trick-or-treat at other places and you’ll get some mini Baby Ruths and maybe a Butterfinger or two. Stop by the Hollywood and the treat you get dumped in your lap is a screening of this digitally restored 1981 Canadian horror classic, featuring a perverted little kid, his evil teddy bear, and the slavering, bloodthirsty monsters he feeds at the bottom of a pit in the woods.

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30pm, $9

FrightTown

Your last chance this year to visit the best haunted house in Portland, FrightTown. Celebrating its 12th year, this walk-through scare fest features three separate attractions, including crowd-fave Baron Von Goolo’s Museum of Horrors, the Witch House, and brand new this season, Grimthorne Manor—starring all manner of monsters. Not for little kids or the faint of heart, but FrightTown is perfect for a depraved ghoul such as yourself. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum, 7 pm, $20-40

Wampire, Fog Father, Cat Hoch

The Liquor Store and Lose Yr Mind fest present a spooky Halloween rager headlined by the local shape-shifting indie rock and synthpop duo, Wampire. Portland-based psych standouts Fog Father and Cat Hoch provide support, and Hocus Pocus will be projected on screen behind the bands as they play. A late night dance party will follow the live music.

The Liquor Store, 9 pm, $10

King Dude, Night Profound, Foi Gras, Tosten Larson

As much as he relies on occult imagery, King Dude—real name: Thomas Jefferson Cowgill—covets songwriting craft. He bows down at the altar of traditional song structures and craven ballads with plinking pianos, thudding drums, and distorted guitars. His voice, a croaking, growling, sneering baritone that plumbs the depths, certainly fits. About the only thing that doesn't mesh with the unceasingly dramatic cosmology is the name: King Dude. But he's totally serious about all of this—the angels, the devils, and the clichés. There's not a wink to be found. ANDREW R. TONRY

The Old Church, 9 pm $13-15

Ice Princess, Troll, Polygris

A band of hooded druids who possess solid chops that equal the vocals of their possessed leader, the Ice Princess—a half-dark/half-light nymph-witch with an impressive vocal range. For proof, check out "Eternal Night" on Bandcamp and revel in the rock. RYAN J. PRADO

The Know, 8 pm

Halloween Double Feature

Before the Rob Zombie remakes, before that weird detour into druid possession or whatever-the-fuck happened in the last three movies, before Halloween III confused the shit out people by trying to turn it into a horror anthology, the Halloween series consisted of two films: The 1978 original by John Carpenter, still a landmark of independent cinema, and the 1981 follow up by Rick Rosenthal, which isn’t anywhere near as good but is still a mean-yet-fun slasher movie. Here’s your chance to catch ’em both back-to-back on the big screen.

Academy Theater, 3:10 pm, 9 pm, $6

Tuesday, Nov 1

Dia De Los Muertos: Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Big Big Love, Savila

It’s easy to be uneasy about too-white Portland dressing itself up in the pageantry of a Mexican holiday for dead ancestors, but Holocene’s Day of the Dead party—in its fifth year—has consistently done the thing right. This year’s celebration features Big Big Love, a four-piece from Mexico City, and there’s a procession from Sunnyside down to the venue. You’re even encouraged to get all painted up! Just do it respectfully. DIRK VANDERHART

Holocene, 8 pm, $5-10

Wet, Demo Taped

Brooklyn trio Wet produced a very promising self-titled EP of sedated romance pop in 2014, catching the attention of celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as Columbia Records. The label promptly signed them, launching Wet’s spacious R&B love songs into the breakup nostalgia stratosphere. This year, I was surprised to find I had joined the legions of people that feel songs on Wet’s full-length Don’t You (particularly “You’re the Best” and “These Days”) were ABOUT ME. Wet singer Kelly Zutrau reminds me of Lorde with her observational normcore swooning about the more negative aspects of romantic love, but—in an almost contrarian manner—Zutrau also lists the raw emotion of Cat Power among her live performance inspirations. Are you ready to burn fiercely about people you should probably break up with? I guess that’s how it goes. SUZETTE SMITH

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30 pm, $20-22, all ages

Dia de Los Muertos Festival de Cervezas

Bazi Bierbrasserie and Imperial Bottleshop come together to help celebrate All Souls Day by hosting a beer festival in both locations featuring over 20 death-themed beers and ciders.

Bazi Bierbrasserie, 3 pm

B-Movie Bingo: Gymkata

Your monthly opportunity to literally check off a bingo card full of B-movie clichés—but this month, the game is completely optional, thanks to a movie that is landmark in the history of schlock cinema. A movie—nay, the only movie—to carefully blend the skill of gymnastics with the kill of karate: GYMKATA. Even occasionally looking down at your lap to mark off that Bingo card means you’re sacrificing precious seconds you should be spending in rapt wonderment of Olympic gymnast Kurt Thomas as he treks through the country of Parmistan, killing as many goddamned ninjas as he can with his fleet feet, his tight thighs, his bare fucking hands.

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30 pm, $9

The Wonder Years, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Moose Blood, Seaway

The Lansdale, Pennsylvania-hailing pop punk outfit return to Portland to headline the Crystal in support of their 2015 album, No Closer to Heaven.

Crystal Ballroom, 6:30 pm, $22-25, all ages

Dia de los Gatos

A Humane Society benefit masquerade, inviting all attendees to come dressed in feline-themed attire to enter both the cotume and "cattitude" contests, as well as drink beer, wine and sangria while meeting with vendors and dancing, with proceeds benefitting OHS shelter cats (and puppies, too)

Lagunitas Brewing Community Room, 7 pm, $25

Post Malone, Jazz Cartier, Larry June, FKi 1st

Fresh off a tour supporting the Biebs, the Dallas-hailing hip hop and R&B star stops off at the Roseland for a performance in support of his debut album, Stoney.

Roseland, 8 pm, $25, all ages

Andrés Neuman

The acclaimed Spanish-Argentine writer reads from his new book, How to Travel without Seeing, which promises readers a a fast-paced tour and history of Latin America through the ages.

Powell's Books on Hawthorne, 7:30 pm

Pickwick, Young in the City

Like any soul outfit, the sound of Seattle's Pickwick gathers itself around virtuosic lead vocals. Galen Disston's been called the "best singer in the Seattle music scene," which is a pretty damn big coincidence, since tonight is the night you're finally labeled the "best dancer in the Portland music scene." DIRK VANDERHART

Doug Fir, 9 pm, $15

Wednesday, Nov 2

Black Cinema 2: A Deep Responsibility to Live Up to

A community discussion centered around the words and ideas from legendary black activists Malcolm X and Angela Davis, as heard in the two films Cinema Project will be screening, Malcolm X Speaks from 1971 and Angela Davis at Malcolm X College from 1972.

Portland Community Media, 7:30pm

Mike Love, Kent Hartman

Mike Love comes to Powell's Cedar Hills to read from his new memoir, Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy, which chronicles Love's five-decade career as a Beach Boy. Love will be joined in conversation by Portland's own Kent Hartman, author of The Wrecking Crew: The Inside Story of Rock and Roll's Best-Kept Secret.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7 pm

NOFX, Pears, Useless ID

Fat Mike and his long-running punk rock band out of Los Angeles return to Portland in support of First Ditch Effort, the band's thirteenth studio album in their three decade plus career.

Crystal Ballroom, 8 pm, $25-89, all ages

The Parson Red Heads, Norman, The Dovecotes

The Portland-based trio bring their intricate blend of folk rock, pop, prog, and psych down to the Doug Fir Lounge.

Doug Fir, 9 pm, $8-12

Jenny Don't & the Spurs, Denver, Portland Country Underground

It's a birthday party and a tour kickoff for Portland's Jenny Don't & the Spurs, who invited Denver and the Portland Country Underground to come along for their rowdy hayride of a night.

The Liquor Store, 9 pm, $10

Youthhood

Holding Space and Y.G.B. present Youthhood, an evening of music, dance, visual art, storytelling, and spoken word with performances from Anna Vo, Wine + Coffee, DJ Lamar Leroy, Sarah Brahim, A'misa Chiu, Huixola, Mia O'Connor, Melika Belhaj, and Soleil Ho.

Holocene, 8 pm, $8-10

Jeff Parker, Jesse Hamm

The creative team behind the latest Flash Gordon comics for King/Dynamite sign copies of their "King's Cross" series' first issue.

Cosmic Monkey Comics, 4 pm

You're Welcome

Every Wednesday, Portland comedians Caitlin Weierhauser, Nariko Ott, and Matt Monroe invite you to come down and indulge in laughter and pizza at this free comedy showcase featuring a range of local and national touring talent.

Mississippi Pizza, 9:30 pm, free

Thursday, Nov 3

The Thesis: Karma Rivera, I$$A, DMarx, Verbz

This month's lineup of local hip-hop talent includes a headlining performance from Chicago-born and Portland-based rapper Karma Rivera, along with sets from I$$A and DMarx. As always, resident DJ Verbz will be holding it down on the tables.

Kelly's Olympian, 9pm, $5

Friends & Friends of Friends 9

Holocene hosts a release show for the the ninth installment of Tender Loving Empire's Friends and Friends of Friends compilation album. Here's your chance to get your hands on one of the best mixtape albums of the year, and catch live sets from compilation contributors like Mo Troper, Cat Hoch, Slow Corpse, Astro Tan, Glasys, and No Aloha.

Holocene, 8pm, $9

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival

The HUMP! Film Festival has been bringing audiences a new kind of porn since 2005. Our carefully curated program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity. HUMP! is a celebration of creative sexual expression. You will see films at HUMP! that shock you. You will see films at HUMP! that make you laugh. And you will see films at HUMP! that turn you on. You will also be touched by the sincerity and vulnerability with which these films are lovingly made. HUMP!’s main mission is to change the way America sees—and makes and shares—porn.

Revolution Hall, 6:30 pm, 9 pm, $20-25

Bobby Peru, Rambush, Sweatpants

Bobby Peru, the villain of David Lynch’s 1990 film Wild at Heart, is surreal, gross, toothy, and delectably distasteful. Portland punk band Bobby Peru’s music and high-energy performances match the vibe of their fictional inspiration, epitomized by their song “Bath Salt Boogie,” a twisted backwoods ditty about eating people’s faces while high on the aforementioned drug. EMMA BURKE

Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 pm

Bone Ball

It's... not what you think. Not with that title. It's actually a dog-friendly fundraiser for One Tail at a Time PDX, to help them continue rescuing Northwest dogs that deserve happy forever homes with loving families.

Union/Pine, 7 pm, $75

Jon Klassen, Carson Ellis

Canadian writer, illustrator, and animator Jon Klassen reads from his new picture book, We Found a Hat, the final installment in the acclaimed hat trilogy. He'll be joined Portland-based writer and artist Carson Ellis, who reads from her new picture book, Du Iz Tak.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7 pm

The Handmaiden

The Handmaiden runs almost two and a half hours, but it’s stuffed with enough narrative twists and detail to fill a movie twice as long. It’s a gluttonous feast for the mind and the eye, not to mention a few other organs. In fact, the only real problem with the latest ravishing, demented effort from South Korean auteur Park Chan-Wook is that you probably need to see it twice to absorb everything it throws at you. MARC MOHAN

Cinema 21, 3:30 pm, 6:45 pm, 9:45 pm, $8.50

Metalesque Fest

Worlds collide with Metalesque Fest, a new festival featuring burlesque performances set to live heavy metal music. Opening night features live doom metal from R.I.P., and burlesque performances from Dee Dee Pepper, Izohnny, Diamondback Annie, Sly Violet, Ona Monsoon, Lady Stockholm & Cobra Rose, Hai Fleisch, Wanda Bones, Rummy Rose, Meghan Mayhem, and Karlie Lever du Soleil. Hosted by Vera Mysteria.

Star Theater, 9 pm, $18-40

