Jim Jeffries

An evening with a man who has become one of the single best stand-ups in the fuckin' world, via his carefully concocted blend of acidity and compassion.

Nov 11, Keller Auditorium, 8 pm, $39.50-49.50

I've Only Been Wrong Twice

A live version of the local advice podcast hosted by Danny Palmer and Elizabeth Martin, focused specifically on the 2016 Presidential election.

Nov 3, Bazi Bierbrasserie, 7:30 pm, free

Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme

Fresh off filming Super Troopers 2, Kevin Heffernan (Farva) and Steve Lemme (Mac) are hitting the road. Catch the two Broken Lizard troupe members this weekend when they bring their two-man stand-up and storytelling show to the Helium stage.

Nov 3-5, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30 pm, 10 pm, $20-25

Speechless

The Siren Theater's improvised PowerPoint presentation show Speechless is back, with the best kind of organized chaos: a delightful lineup of funny Portlanders (including Kirsten Kuppenbender, Chad Parsons, Phil Busse, Joy Eggerichs, Greg Schilling, Leon Anderson, and Jed Arkley) making up lectures on the spot—"TED Talk, startup pitch, even a self-help seminar" are all fair game—to accompany surprise slides and placate a team of judges. Next slide! MEGAN BURBANK

Nov 4, Siren Theater, 8 pm, $10

Hell Hath No Funny!

The 10th Annual Siren Nation Festival presents Hell Hath No Funny, a lady-centric night of comedy featuring side-splitting stand-up from Los Angeles-based comedian and past Bridgetown performer Caitlin Gill, who recently wrote for the brilliant new Seeso web series, Take My Wife. Portland's own JoAnn Schinderle and Seattle's Alyssa Yeoman provide support. Hosted by Becky Braunstein.

Nov 5, Alberta Street Pub, 8 pm, $12

When Bad Things Happen to Funny People

A storytelling series incorporating more than a little improv as some of the city's finest performers share personal tales of when their lives went to shit. Featuring Shelley McLendon, Nicholas Kessler, Caitlin Weierhauser, and Derrick C. Brown.

Nov 5, Siren Theater, 8 pm, $8-12

Make America Nice Again

Holocene hosts a pre-election shindig with stand-up comedy by Andie Main, Barbara Holm, and Caitlin Weierhauser along with music from very special headliners, Built to Spill! Hosted by Jed Arkley.

Nov 6, Holocene, 6 pm, $5

Dylan Moran

The Irish comedian, actor, writer, and creator of the excellent British sitcom, Black Books, brings his critically acclaimed stand-up show Off The Hook to the Aladdin Theater.

Nov 6, Aladdin Theater, 8 pm, $40

Margaret Cho

An evening of stand-up with the unique, outspoken, touching, thoughtful-yet-still-hilarious comedian. It's no wonder Margaret Cho's got a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album, and multiple sold-out world tours under her belt.

Nov 10-12, Helium Comedy Club, see listing for specific showtimes, $28

Late Night Action with Alex Falcone

After a seven year run, Late Night Action, the late-night talk show co-hosted by Alex Falcone and Bri Pruett, comes to its end tonight with one final blowout show. Featuring David Saffert, Philip Schallberger, Steven Wilber (via Skype), Anthony Lopez, Zak Toscani, DJ Bobby D, and more.

Nov 12, Mississippi Studios, 7 pm, $10-15

Wil Anderson

Australian comedian, writer, and podcaster Wil Anderson performs upwards of 200 shows a year. Catch him tonight when he brings his densely written pop and politics-focused stand-up to the Helium stage for for a one-off performance.

Nov 13, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30 pm, $18

Greg Proops

Greg Proops is the smartest man in the world... well, at least according to the name of his popular podcast (which Proops will be hosting live on Nov 20 at 7 pm). The witty, irreverent stand-up thematically darts between topics like the literal genius of Hedy Lamarr to San Fran's most famous stripper Carol Doda, and Martians to Michael Crichton. Hang on! It's going to be a funny ride. COURTNEY FERGUSON

Nov 17-19, Helium Comedy Club, 7:30 pm, 10 pm, $16-26

Doug Loves Movies

Do you love movies? Hey, so does Doug! Comedian Doug Benson's podcast Doug Loves Movies is doing a live taping of his hilarious cinema game show at Helium this evening. Might I suggest getting high for this? Meet renowned pothead Benson halfway in his quest for super stonedom and movie-knowledge supremacy. COURTNEY FERGUSON

Nov 19, Helium Comedy Club, 4:20 pm (harf harf) $22

The Liberators

Portland's sexiest improv troupe takes the stage with a new format, using an audience-created slideshow as fodder for their flights of fancy. Starring John Breen, Shelley McLendon, Nicholas Kessler, and Tony Marcellino.

Nov 19, Siren Theater, 8 pm, $12-16

Colin Mochrie and Friends

If you're unfamiliar with Curious Comedy, they are a terrific theater providing stand-up comedy, improv, and classes to a laff-needing city. So don't miss tonight's fundraiser for the venue, Colin Mochrie and Friends, starring the verrrry funny former star of Who's Line Is It Anyway? doing improv with all-star members of the Curious Comedy troupe. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Nov 20, Revolution Hall, 7:30 pm, $30-35, all ages

The Transplants: A Comedy Showcase

If you've paid attention long enough, you know that the Portland comedy scene both giveth and taketh away. We've bid farewell to plenty of great comedians, but tonight's show is about saying hello to some wonderfully funny transplants. Plunk down a fiver and catch sets from Marcus Coleman, Clarke McMakin, Chris Nakis, James Bosquez, Alana Eisner, Nick Puente, Mohana Elshieky, and Joann Schinderle, and make them feel welcome so they stick around and continue to make the Portland sky a bit brighter during these rainy months.

Nov 23, Helium Comedy Club, 8 pm, $5

Amy Miller

An album release show for Miller's Kill Rock Star's debut, Solid Gold, with help from special guests Katie Nguyen, Caitlin Weierhauser, and Adam Pasi.

Nov 25, Siren Theater, 8 pm, $15

The Dollop

The Dollop is an American history podcast hosted by comedians Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds. Each week they take a look at some of the more twisted and disturbing moments from our nation's past. Catch it all tonight when they bring the show to the Aladdin stage for a special live taping of the podcast.

Nov 26, Aladdin Theater, 8 pm, $20, all ages

Hari Kondabolu

Hari Kondabolu's sociopolitical stand-up will make you smarter, THROUGH LAUGHTER. The former immigrant-rights activist delivers whip-smart jokes with a light touch. From his latest Kill Rock Stars release, Mainstream American Comic, to his feminist dick jokes, he's not afraid to call people on their shit. Comedy could use like 4,000 more Hari Kondabolus—let's encourage this! MEGAN BURBANK

Nov 30, Revolution Hall, 8 pm, $20-22