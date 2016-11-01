Things to Do Food How to Eat, Drink, and Be Merry for the Month of November

The 4th Annual Chili Jamboree

The Portland Mercury is teaming up with White Owl Social Club, Jim Beam, and Nicky USA to bring you the 4th annual CHILI JAMBOREE! Together we're bringing you spicy, savory, slow-cooked chili from a dozen of Portland's best celebrity chefs, and adding boot-scootin' country music-and we mean the GOOD kind of country-for a party your mouth and ears won't ever forget. Taste 'em all, then vote for the chili champ, who'll be awarded the highly coveted Chili Belt. There's also beer and cocktails! This is WHY you live in America.

Nov 19, White Owl Social Club, noon, $20

Dia de Los Muertos Festival de Cervezas

Bazi Bierbrasserie and Imperial Bottleshop come together to help celebrate All Souls Day by hosting a beer festival in both locations featuring over 20 death-themed beers and ciders.

Nov 1-2, Bazi Bierbrasserie & Imperial Bottleshop, 3 pm

Motherland Release Party

Hopworks' highly celebrated Russian Imperial Stout returns to the market with this party that also features two new one-off beers and food specials from Motherland.

Nov 2, Hopworks Urban Brewery, 5 pm

Signature Chefs Auction

A fundraiser for the March of Dimes, featuring special dishes prepared by the city's best chefs, including Tim Eckard of the Chart House, Kenny Giambalvo of Pazzo Ristorante, Zach Capoccia of Sauce Box, Kyra Bussanich of Kyra's Bake Shop, and more.

Nov 2, Portland Art Museum, 6 pm, $125-3000

Sherry Educational Obstacle Course

It's not really an obstacle course, although watching a bunch of sherry aficionados leaping over giant foam thingys to get to a glass would be fun, but it's more like a nice, calm, guided trip through six varieties of sherry, accompanied by carefully paired foods, and an opportunity for you to create your own pairings as well.

Nov 12, Pix/Bar Vivant, 2 pm, $15

Cider Riot! Grand Opening

A party to celebrate Cider Riot's new home, complete with limited release ciders, facility tours, live music, and dancing.

Nov 12, Cider Riot, 7 pm

Caffeine Crawl Portland

A guided tour of Portland's best coffee, tea, and chocolate shops, with 30 stops along nine different routes, including samples and a gift bag, as well as a cold brew competition.

Nov 17-19, The Jasmine Pearl, 9 am, $24-28

Portland Night Market

The Industrial District is transformed into the kind of bustling, busy, brightly lit street market you see in movies where the director wants you to know you're visiting a strange, magical place. Except said magical place is in Portland's Industrial District for two nights, and features over 175 of Portland's best makers and creators, as well as some of its best food, drink, and music, too.

Nov 18-20, 100 SE Alder, 4 pm Fri-Sat, 11 am Sun

15th Annual Beaujolais Nouveau Festival

The annual Beaujolais Nouveau festival celebrates its 15th year at Headwaters, the new seafood-themed restaurant from Executive Chef Ken Norris and James Beard award-winning chef Vitaly Paley. The event will feature tastings hosted by a wide array of French-connected vintners and importers, including Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau 2016, WillaKenzie Estate, Pacific Rim, Eola Hills, Ruby Vineyard, Domaine Divio, SE Wine Collective, Terroirs Originels, M. Chapoutier, and Piper-Heidsieck Champagne.

Nov 18, Headwaters at the Heathman, 6 pm, $65-125

Organic Ramen Pop-Up

Umi Organic and Broth Bar team up for a first-come-first-served fall pop-up series, pairing bone broths by Salt Fire & Time's Tressa Yellig with Umi co-founder Lola Millholland's noodle expertise to create original ramen flavors making good use of the Pacific Northwest's bounty of local produce and vegetables.

Nov 18, Broth Bar, 7 pm

Thanksgiving!

Click here for a list of restaurants offering you the opportunity to flip the bird at the idea of cooking your own bird, and instead let some of Portland's finest kitchens turn out delectable feasts for you and yours, with some even going so far as to give you the option to get that dinner to go.

Various Locations, see Things to Do Thanksgiving! for participating restaurants

La Fête du Macaron

A celebration of the French Macaron, filling the Pix pastry case with a wide variety of flavors. Also includes a contest to get your flavor carried at Pix past the celebration.

Nov 26, Pix/Bar Vivant, 2 pm

Holiday Ale Fest

The Portland tradition returns to the tents in Pioneer Courthouse Square, keeping you warm with ample amounts of outdoor heaters, and keeping you toasted with over 55 exclusive beers and 16 special tappings. Drunkenness: It’s one of the few surefire ways to soothe the pain of all that shopping insanity.

Nov 30-Dec 4, Pioneer Courthouse Square, 11 am, $35-100