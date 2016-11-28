Things to Do This Week! Things to Do for November 28 - December 1

It typically takes about 3 or 4 days for that post-Thanksgiving weekend lethargy to shake loose, and this week is a good example of that phenomenon—by the time we get to the first day of December, the city's going full-steam ahead. Bernie Sanders is in town, Amy Schumer is in town, Kamasi Washington is in town, and Pioneer Courthouse Square will have already been turned into a giant beer hall. But on the way there, Monday has Kool Keith showing the city how to really keep it weird, Tuesday's got Anna Kendrick sharing pieces of her charmed and charming life, and Wednesday sees the return of Hari Kondabolu's absolutely necessary stand-up. Hit the menu below, and get up to speed at your own pace.

Monday, Nov 28

Kool Keith

When Ultramagnetic MCs dropped their groundbreaking debut full-length Critical Beatdown in 1988, the hip-hop world was irreparably transformed by the genius of the group’s primary protagonist, Kool Keith. A legendary career highlighted by audacious verses and surrealist personas subsequently ensued, with a commercial apex occurring in the form of futuristically cinematic supergroup called Dr. Octagon, arguably the earliest outlier in a legacy of weirdo rap visionaries that includes Odd Future, Danny Brown, Eminem, Lil B, and even Outkast’s Andre 3000. Keith sometimes waxes disdainfully about some of these stylistic disciples in prose, but this famously vehement paranoia quickly became a welcome part of the lyrical personality that diehard fans still flock to and adore. They know that whether he’s a serpentine sex fiend or an interstellar collaborator, Kool Keith’s mastery of diverse guises and tireless refusal to conform has rightfully earned him the highest status within the hall of underground greats. CHRIS SUTTON

9 pm, Doug Fir, $16-20

Matt Hern

Vancouver, B.C.-based community organizer, writer, and activist Matt Hern reads from his new book, What a City Is For, a timely and important exploration of the market-driven gentrification that has led to displacement in Portland's Albina neighborhood.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books

Castle, Mos Generator, Disenchanter

The San Francisco band Castle is one of the best-kept secrets within the West Coast's metal scene. That's not to say they're an unknown, because they're not; this is a band that has toured all over the world, including premiere heavyfests like Roadburn, and whose albums have been lauded by the Canadian Juno Awards and Metal Hammer website's Norwegian branch. (Norway knows something about metal, ya know.) Still, Castle feels like it's flying under the radar, at least in their home region. Their 2014 album Under Siege is a sturdy collection of dark, doomy hard rock that sounds like it was shipped in from the '70s, and Castle's live show is a can't-miss, primarily because bassist/vocalist Liz Blackwell is nothing less than a blazing beacon of badass stage presence. She commands the room like few other frontpersons in metal today, and the band that backs her can kick out some serious jams. BEN SALMON Read our story on Castle.

9 pm, The Raven, $7-10

Cool Schmool, Ladywolf

An evening of dreamy punk and slacker pop with this Portland-based trio who took their name from a Bratmobile song and are currently playing shows around town in support of their debut EP, Catchy Not Sketchy.

9pm, Church, free

Cavalcade of Comedy

The Boiler Room's legendary weekly open mic night settles into its new home at Valentines.

9 pm, Valentine's, free

Tuesday, Nov 29

Anna Kendrick

With the apocalypse bearing down upon us, we find joy where we can—and I will suggest that no one embodies joy (and snark, and goofiness) better than Anna Kendrick, star of Pitch Perfect and Up in the Air and whose tweets are basically the only reason to not burn Twitter to the ground. Kendrick's crazy-talented, and crazy-clever, and crazy-funny—which probably explains why her charming new book, Scrappy Little Nobody, is a huge hit. Tonight she reads from it in Portland, delaying our doom for at least one more night. Thanks, Anna! ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $31.99

Anderson, Rabin, & Wakeman

When the band’s bassist and patron saint Chris Squire died in 2015, it was the end of an era for Yes; he was the sole constant in a band that’s undergone more lineup changes that almost any other from the classic rock era. And the revolving doors keep spinning to this day: One lineup, featuring guitarist Steve Howe and drummer Alan White, is touring under the banner Yes, while other formative members have gotten together as Anderson, Rabin, and Wakeman. (That’s vocalist Jon, guitarist Trevor, and keyboardist Rick, respectively.) This is a particularly odd combo of Yesmen, because Wakeman and Rabin represent entirely different eras of the English band—Wakeman’s cloak-and-dagger organ is found on cornerstone prog-rock releases like Fragile and Close to the Edge, while Rabin’s era included Day-Glo synth-pop records like 90125 and Big Generator. Anderson’s boyish tenor, meanwhile, is very much the familiar voice of Yes, so whatever name this particular crew is going under, one can expect a fond look back through the Yes songbook, from “I’ve Seen All Good People” to “Owner of a Lonely Heart.” NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $45-125

Taking Back Tuesday

Dust off your My Chemical Romance T-shirt, apply excessive eyeliner, and get ready to shamelessly scream Dashboard Confessional lyrics at Holocene's bi-monthly emo night, Taking Back Tuesday. Know all the words to "Sic Transit Gloria"? You're ready. XxscenexX forever. BRI BREY

9 pm, Holocene, $6-8

Cat Hoch, Minden, Astro Tan

Since moving to Portland from Kansas City in 2012, Minden’s ascent in the local scene has been powered by classic funk, soul, and millennial lethargy, all in the guise of psychedelic pop. The band’s latest, Sweet, Simple Things, is a sexy brew that pairs well with copious intoxicants and the company of a romantic partner. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

The Muppets

A joyless bastard could nitpick the hell out of The Muppets: The way Jason Segel & Co. reintroduce the Muppets is clunky. The pacing's weird. And there's not enough Gonzo. But then, there's never enough Gonzo, and to focus on those complaints would be to ignore all that's right here: Kermit has a couple of heartbreakingly great and melancholy songs. Fantastic one-liners zip through the air. Fozzie's jokes are magnificently stupid. Segel, Amy Adams, Chris Cooper, and cameoing celebrities all have a phenomenal time. And the tone that defines the Muppets' best stuff—that blend of self-aware comedy, loveable characters, and bright-hearted optimism—is solidly in place. When it comes to the Muppets, that's what matters. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Lompoc Holiday Beer Extravaganza

Lompoc's annual holiday beer party, celebrating the release of seven winter beers, with names like Brewdolph's Revenge, C-Sons Greetings, 8 Malty Nights, and more.

4 pm, Lompoc Sidebar

Next Steps

Bernie Sanders supporters host a meeting and discussion to determine the best ways forward in the fight against a Trump presidency.

7 pm, Watershed

Wednesday, Nov 30

Re-Run Theater: Doctor Who: The Invasion of Time

As we stumble through 2016's darkest timeline, we find bright spots where we can. Here's one! The Hollywood Theatre's Re-Run Theater series is showing all six parts (!) of the 1978 Doctor Who arc “The Invasion of Time”—complete with Tom Baker's fourth Doctor, goofy-ass aliens, and vintage TV ads. As a wise man once said, Doctor Who is about “the triumph of intellect and romance over brute force and cynicism.” That's something we could all use right about now. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9, all ages

Vagabon, Sad 13, Lisa Prank

Laetitia Tamko has been releasing music under the moniker Vagabon for two years, but she’s just now gearing up to release her debut full-length, Infinite Worlds. Her guitar rock pulses with stinging rawness, exposing the kind of extreme vulnerability that sounds like the most intimate punk music. CIARA DOLAN

9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $10

Hari Kondabolu

Hari Kondabolu's sociopolitical stand-up will make you smarter, THROUGH LAUGHTER. The former immigrant-rights activist delivers whip-smart jokes with a light touch. From his latest Kill Rock Stars release, Mainstream American Comic, to his feminist dick jokes, he's not afraid to call people on their shit. Comedy could use like 4,000 more Hari Kondabolus—let's encourage this! MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $20-22, all ages

Orchestra Becomes Radicalized

Musician and writer John Niekrasz (Why I Must Be Careful) returns to town to direct his second annual Orchestra Becomes Radicalized, a supergroup of sorts featuring members of AU, Golden Retriever, Like a Villain, Dragging an Ox through Water, Dolphin Midwives, Thicket, and The Crenshaw.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8-10

Holiday Ale Fest

The Portland tradition returns to the tents in Pioneer Courthouse Square, keeping you warm with ample amounts of outdoor heaters, and keeping you toasted with over 55 exclusive beers and 16 special tappings. Drunkenness: It’s one of the few surefire ways to soothe the pain of all that shopping insanity.

Nov 30-Dec 4, 11 am, Pioneer Courthouse Square, $35-100

Super Smash Bros. Tournament

You might think there's no way watching Yoshi beat the living shit out of Mario would make for some of the most compelling live sports you'll see this year, but you'd be all sorts of wrong for thinking that. Some of Portland's most agile-thumbed Smashers will go head-to-head for gift cards and Quarterworld memberships, but even more than that, the personal pride of saying their Animal Crossing villager turned the rest of the city's best into bloody paste.

7 pm, Quarterworld, $1-3

Kristin Hersh

The Throwing Muses and 50FootWave frontwomen comes to Mississippi Studios fro an intimate solo performance in support of her new album/book, Wyatt at the Coyote Palace.

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $20

Kyle Craft

Kyle Craft's solo debut, Dolls of Highland, sounds like Freddie Mercury took LSD and got lost at the Pendleton Round-Up. Craft's similarly elastic croon soars over tipsy, old-timey saloon piano with the reckless abandon of a lonesome desperado howling at the moon. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12-13

The Funk Hunters & Chali 2na

45 East presents a night of future funk and glitch-hop with Canadian electronic music act and DJ duo the Funk Hunters. Los Angeles-based rapper Chali 2na (Jurassic 5, Ozomatli) provides support.

10 pm, 45 East, $15-18

Thursday, Dec 1

The Thesis 2 Year Anniversary

Since its inception nearly two years ago, the Thesis has dramatically transformed the landscape of Portland music. Every month the hip-hop concert series delivers lineups showcasing promising up-and-coming local artists alongside seasoned veterans—a feat that seamlessly weaves together the transforming city’s past and present. To celebrate its second birthday, this month the Thesis is stretching out over two days: Thursday it’ll go down as usual at Kelly’s Olympian with a bill that includes the already legendary St. Johns battle rapper Illmaculate and the smooth R&B of Blossom, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to back Portland emcee Aminé. Friday’s all-ages lineup at the Compound Gallery boasts some of the organizers’ favorite young squads, like SQD and STRAY. The Thesis is known for its early sell-outs, so avoid unfashionable lateness. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $10

Bernie Sanders

And lo! As winter squeezed its icy fist around the heart of America, its downtrodden citizens realized an evil wizard, capricious and cruel, would soon rule over them! Like a shadow, pain and suffering rolled across the cursed land. But O! A brave hero arose, holding aloft his weighty tome, upon which were carved two bold words: Our Revolution. And so the people fought, and the evil wizard was driven to oblivion, and freedom and justice were restored to all! (Look, it could happen. Well, either that or Bernie Sanders will just read from his new book.) ERIK HENRIKSEN

12 pm, Powell's City of Books

Kamasi Washington

Riding high off last year’s triple-length opus The Epic, Kamasi Washington has been nothing short of a shot in jazz’s arm. The tenor saxophonist and bandleader has done high-profile work with Kendrick Lamar, Flying Lotus, and others, but more importantly, he’s the focal point of a rising Los Angeles jazz scene that reframes the legacy of overlooked jazz pioneers like Alice Coltrane and Pharoah Sanders. NED LANNAMANN

8:30 pm, Roseland, $25-40

Amy Schumer

One the most influential comedians in the last 10 years brings her worldwide tour to Portland.

7 pm, Moda center

Alien Boy, Little Star, Sweeping Exits, Naux

Local pop punk quarter Alien Boy play an all-ages release show for their new 7-inch, Stay Alive. Local DIY stalwarts Little Star and Sweeping Exits provide support, with all proceeds from the door going to support Planned Parenthood.

8 pm, Black Water Bar, $5, all ages

The Dwarves, Long Knife, Spellcaster

Celebrate the 40th birthday of Jackass star "Danger" Ehren McGhehey with a headlining set from the long-running garage punk and hardcore outfit.

9 pm, Dante's, $15

Patterson Hood, Willy Vlautin

The Drive-By Truckers co-founder and singer-songwriter returns to the Doug Fir Lounge for a cozy wintertime show that's become somewhat of an annual tradition in recent years. Local singer-songwriter, author, and Richmond Fontaine frontman Willy Vlautin provides support.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $18-20

Joey Diaz

One of Joe Rogan's most frequent podcast guests, Joey "Coco" Diaz blends storytelling with down-to-earth stand-up, as seen in his own special, The Testicle Testaments.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $18-25

White Album Christmas

The White Album Christmas variety show is surprisingly really fun. This annual show very much attracts a certain demographic: Beatles lovin', patchouli smellin', nouveau circus appreciators. But really, as long as you can stand the Beatles, it's a damned good time. There are standout performances by the Wanderlust Circus and their compadres, a near spot-on re-creation of the Beatles' White Album (which is a bit of mixed blessing... "Revolution 9," ugh) by the Nowhere Band, and wonderful aerial acrobatics by the AWOL Collective. COURTNEY FERGUSON

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $30-50

