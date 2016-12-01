Things to Do Food How to Eat, Drink, and be Merry for the Month of December

St Johns Winter Beer Fest

The sixth annual celebration of winter beer, (the best beer), featuring 20 different winter brews, including stouts, porters, IPAs and more. 3oz. pours are $1, glasses are $10, and food from Urban German and Ash Woodfired Pizza.

Dec 9-11, noon, The Central Hotel, $20

Holiday Ale Fest

The Portland tradition returns to the tents in Pioneer Courthouse Square, keeping you warm with ample amounts of outdoor heaters, and keeping you toasted with over 55 exclusive beers and 16 special tappings. Drunkenness: It’s one of the few surefire ways to soothe the pain of all that shopping insanity.

Nov 30-Dec 4, 11 am, Pioneer Courthouse Square, $35-100

8th Annual Bridgeport Pub Crawl

One of Portland's single best (and biggest) beer palaces is the beginning of Bridgeport's annual Ebenezer Ale pub crawl, including stops at Multnomah Village's finer drinking establishments, such as Journey's, Renner's, O'Connor's, and the Ship. Proceeds benefit Life Works NW.

Dec 1, 5 pm, John's Marketplace

Wassail Holiday Party

Portland Cider releases four new specialty ciders, including Holiday Juniper, Imperial Winter Spice, Oregon Wild, and Union Jack, with music provided by Portland Revels to help the wassailing along.

Dec 2, 6 pm, Portland Cider Company, free

Holiday Cookbook Social

Vitaly Paley and the Portland Culinary Alliance host an opportunity for holiday shoppers to meet some of the city's best chefs, buy their cookbooks, and sample the dishes contained within them. Attending authors include Judy Bennett, Mark Bitterman, Ivy Manning, Laura Russell, Elyse Kopecky, and more.

Dec 4, 1 pm, Imperial, free

Books & Beer

Fairly often a live reading here in Portland will also feature some beer, because it's Portland and our whole thing is adding beer to stuff that doesn't usually include it. In keeping with that tradition, local publishers and authors come together with local brewers for an evening of readings and drinkings, featuring Jeff Alworth, Brian Yaeger, Jon Abernathy, Matt Wagner, and more.

Dec 4, 2 pm, N.W.I.P.A., free

Portland Brewing's Ugly Sweater Party

It's time to break the fuzzy fugliness out of your closet and use it as a full-body bib to catch any spare drops of Portland Brewing deliciousness that might miss your mouth as you enjoy live music, raffles, and a drunken Santa! And if you donate a clean coat or jacket, you'll get a free six-pack in return.

Dec 6, 5 pm, Portland Brewing Company

Humbug Lager Fest

Celebrate the Winter season with a lager beer fest featuring lagers from Occidental and other great breweries from Portland and beyond. Admission gets you a logo taster glass along with six tokens for samples. Samples are 4oz each. Bring a can of a non-perishable food item to receive one extra token with your initial purchase of glass and tokens.

Dec 10, noon, Occidental Brewing Co., $10

Bûche de Noël Pastry Chef Competition

Featuring some of Portland's most celebrated chefs pitting their uniquely baked and decorated cakes against each other, with guests getting to sample the goods and declare the victor!

Dec 11, 4 pm, The Cleaners at the Ace Hotel, $10

Ciderfest

East Burn hosts a holiday cider celebration that doubles as a benefit for Toys for Tots. 15 of the regions most progressive cideries will be on hand representing their products until the cider runs dry. The $10 admission will net you 5 tasting tickets to get your sampling journey started right out the gate.

Dec 16, 4 pm, East Burn, $10

