Things to Do Comedy Funny Things to Do for the Month of January

Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. has become an unstoppable force in comedy. When he's not writing, directing, editing, and starring in his own FX show, Louie, he's working with his writing partner Pamela Adlon on her own terrific show, Better Things. I haven't even had a chance to check out his other two shows, Horace and Pete and Baskets, and now he's coming to town with new stand-up! Best get your tickets now or feel the pain of dealing with scalpers later!

Jan 19-21, 8 pm, Theater of the Clouds, $25-50

John Witherspoon

An evening of stand-up with the Detroit-born actor and comedian best known for his role as Ice Cube's dog-catching dad in the Friday series. Now 4 decades into his career, Witherspoon continues to tour the country with his animated stage presence and patented catch phrases.

Jan 7-9, Thurs 8pm, Fri-Sat 7:30pm, 10pm, Helium Comedy Club, $25

Slide Show!

A one-night-only improv showcase in which you (the audience) create a show from hundreds of vintage slides, said show is then projected on the big screen, and then immensely talented improvisers such as Rachel Rosenthal, Shelley McLendon, Eric Simons, Chad Parsons, and Dylan Reiff turn them into comedy.

Jan 7, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $8

SMUT

Belinda Carroll resurrects this stand-up showcase that is also a burlesque showcase, that is also full of live music, and is definitely X-rated(ish). With performances from Adam Pasi, Amanda Arnold, Vanity Thorn, Tiffany Greyson, Don Frost, Nariko Ott, and Kelly Irwin.

Jan 8, 7:30 pm, Funhouse Lounge, $5-8

Vaya Sin Dios: The Farewell Show of Nariko Ott

Bid adieu to the current holder of the "Portland's Funniest Person" title and one of the Mercury's "Undisputable Genius of Comedy" before he leaves Portland for the bright lights of New York City. Featuring stand-up from Nariko Ott, Derek Sheen, Adam Pasi, Wendy Weiss, Ben Harkins, Caitlin Weirhouser, David Mascorro, and Jacob Christopher. Hosted by Trevor Thorpe.

Jan 11, 8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10

Miranda Sings

Tacoma-hailing comedian and writer Colleen Ballinger brings her popular internet character to the Keller for a night of lipstick-coated stand-up, song, and dance with the Portland stop on her "Miranda Sings…You’re Welcome" tour.

Jan 12, 8 pm, Keller Auditorium, $39.50-75

Mister Act

San Fransisco-based drag performer, emcee, and actor Peaches Christ presents a new parody of the '90s Whoopi Goldberg movie, Sister Act. The Portland premiere of the show features performances from RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Latrice Royale and Willam Belli, as well as appearances by Abbey Roads, Sylvia O'Stayformore, La Gaviota, Fraya Love, Tipsy Rose Lee, Isabella Extynn, Leicester Landon, and Strawberry Shartcake.

Jan 14, 7 pm, Aladdin Theater, $30-80, all ages

The I, Anonymous Show

If you missed the first few live episodes of the Mercury and Secret Society's I, Anonymous Show then commence to kicking yourself because they were a goddamned hoot. Hilarious host Bri Pruett and a squad of comedians and musicians pick apart some of the best, most morally bankrupt I, Anonymous columns for the audience's endless enjoyment. Don't miss this month's installment, dummy! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Jan 16, 7 pm, The Secret Society, $10-15

What a Joke

Andie Main puts together the Portland edition of national comedy event for the ACLU, with some of the best comics in the country coming together to give the Trump all the shit he deserves and then some, with extra punch in Portland's punchlines provided by Anthony Lopez, Belinda Carroll, Dinah Foley, and Mohanad Elshieky.

Jan 21, 7 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $12-15

The Fighter & the Kid: Live

A live taping of the weekly podcast featuring former UFC heavyweight Brendan "Big Brown" Schaub and actor/comedian Bryan Callen.

Jan 21, 8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $22

Gad Elmaleh

The Moroccan-French stand-up comedian and actor who has been described as the "Ben Stiller of France" and the "Jerry Seinfeld of French Comedy" swings through Revolution Hall for the Portland stop on his "Oh My Gad" tour.

Jan 21, 8 pm, Revolution Hall, $30-35, all ages

Guys We Fucked: The Experience

The "Sorry About Last Night" comedy duo of Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson bring their anti slut-shaming podcast to Helium for a brand new live show that promises "stand-up, self-realizations, and prank calls to your ex."

Jan 22, 8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $22

Adam Ferrara

An evening of stand-up with the New York-hailing comedian and actor known for hosting the U.S. version of Top Gear, appearing as a regular on Showtime's Nurse Jackie, and for portraying Chief 'Needles' Nelson on the acclaimed FX series, Rescue Me.

Jan 26-28, Thurs 8 pm, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $16-32

Kathy Griffin

An evening of stand-up with the two-time Emmy winner and New York Times bestselling author who worked her way up from Los Angeles' Groundlings Theatre and through the D-list on her way to becoming an unstoppable force in the world of comedy.

Jan 26, 8 pm, Newmark Theatre, $40-75

Lone Wolves

The jokesters at the Siren Theater are at it again with a special two-part edition of Lone Wolves, featuring solo sketches from some of the funniest performers in Portland. Part one on Friday night features pieces by comedy vets Erin O'Regan, Lori Ferraro, Shelley McLendon, and Paul Glazier. Part two on Saturday is a special performance of Rachel Rosenthal's one-woman show Rites.

Jan 27-28, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $12-22

Spilt Milk Comedy Showcase

After years of performing to sold out crowds in historic Multnomah Village, Joanie Quinn and Betsy Kauffman's monthly "PG-13 rated" comedy showcase has relocated to a new home at the Secret Society. Catch the the first installment of the new year tonight, with stand up from Susan Rice, Betsy Kauffman, Megan Bryant, and Sheli Gartman. Hosted by Joanie Quinn.

Jan 28, 9 pm, The Secret Society, $15-18