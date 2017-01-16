Things to Do This Week! Things to do for January 16-19

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday

Monday, Jan 16

The I, Anonymous Show

One of the most popular comedy shows in town, The I, Anonymous Show returns for its January edition! Don't miss the wondrous Ms. Bri Pruett as she reads the Mercury's most side-splitting and morally questionable I, Anonymous submissions, with lots of sassy opinions and backtalk from this month's panel of local funny people, Jacob Christopher, B. Frayn Masters, and Kirsten Kuppenbender! It's a goddamn hoot, guaranteed! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, The Secret Society, $10-15

MLK Jr. Day of Service

It seems like hte appropriate thing to do to honor the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (especially this year) is to commit to a day of activism, community service, and educating yourself. Volunteer for the Human Rights Campaign at its MLK Day of Service in Portland and help with their drive for warm clothing and supplies that will benefit homeless LGBTQ youth. JENNI MOORE

All day, Various Locations, visit hrc.org for more information

Zachary Auburn

Local zinester Zachary Auburn reads from How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety: And Abstinence, Drugs, Satanism, and Other Dangers That Threaten Their Nine Lives, his complete guide to having tough talks with your feline companion. Also read our interview with Zachary Auburn

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books

There Is No Mountain

Built around the live sound of Matt Harmon's processed acoustic guitar and Kali Giaritta's percussion setup and keyboards—and featuring harmonized vocals from both—There Is No Mountain is alternately sunny and dark, going from sparse to dense and back again within the space of a few bars. NED LANNAMANN

7 pm, Al's Den, free

The Pines of Rome

Here’s a tip for folks who want to hear some classical music, but might be overwhelmed by the choices out there: Any program with Franz Joseph Haydn is worth checking out. Lucky for you, Portland’s biggest unplugged band has an utterly delightful late symphony by Papa Haydn on tap tonight through Monday, and as if that weren’t enough, the orchestra pairs this 18th-century gem with A Whole Distant World, a cello concerto composed in 1970 by Henri Dutilleux. In an average lifetime, one’s chances to witness an enigmatic concerto inspired by alcohol, drugs, and sex are relatively few, and the fact that cellist Alban Gerhardt will be in the soloist spotlight and maestro Carlos Kalmar will be on the conductor’s podium pretty much seals the deal. BRIAN HORAY

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $23-105, all ages

A comedy showcase featuring some the city's best stand-ups giving their newest material a run, including sets from Alex Falcone, JoAnn Schinderle, Robbie Pankow, Hunter Donaldson, Stephanie Oberto, and Anatoly Brant

Silence

Silence, which is perhaps Scorsese’s most overtly religious movie, is self-recommending: It’s a nearly three-hour film about Portuguese missionaries in post-feudal Japan, and a slow meditation on the nature of one’s faith in one Jesus Christ. Based on that description, you’re either all in or all out. If you’re in, you’re lucky, because Scorsese has some really interesting questions to pose to you. NED LANNAMANN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Tuesday, Jan 17

Reel Music

For more than three decades, the NW Film Center's Reel Music series has assembled some of the best contemporary and classic music documentaries. This weekend, Reel Music kicks off its 34th installment with 1972's Cocksucker Blues—which the Film Center calls "The best Rolling Stones movie you've never seen"—before moving on to such fare as Blackhearts, about Norway's black metal scene; One More Time with Feeling, about the creation of Nick Cave's latest album, Skeleton Tree; and Contemporary Color, about that time David Byrne rounded up St. Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Ad-Rock, and Ira Glass to create a "one-of-a-kind color guard extravaganza." Also worth checking out, Vince Giordano: T here's a Future in the Past, about the jazz saxophonist and band leader who's lent his talents to films from Scorsese and Allen; Bobby Womack: Across 110th Street, a profile of the soul icon; and a free screening of a NW Music Video Showcase program, offering a slew of music videos made in the Pacific Northwest. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Jan 13-Feb 5, NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, $8-12 per film, see nwfilm.org for complete schedule

The Moth StorySLAM

A spinoff of the nationwide storytelling success, in which potential soul-barers put their names in a hat, and once called, have five minutes to tell their tale. "Do Over" is the theme for tonight's story session.

7 pm, Holocene, $10

Rum Rebellion, Hammered Grunts, Stab in the Dark, All Worked Up

Having formed in 2005 as acoustic, Irish-themed buskers, Rum Rebellion went on to meld their Irish influences with Cockney punk and Oi!, along the lines of Dropkick Murphys and the Pogues, and they've built up a loyal fan base from the denizens of the old, crusty, pre-Portlandia days of yore. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

7 pm, Paris Theater, $6

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Artist J. Dubose, AKA A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, brings his Bronx-bred hip-hop to the Hawthorne Theatre off the back of his breakout single, "My Shit."

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $20-25

Astoria: Part One

Chris Coleman adapts Peter Stark's best-seller, telling the twin stories of John Jacob Astor and Thomas Jefferson as they seek to establish American dominance of the West Coast.



7:30 pm, Portland Center Stage, $25-70

Wednesday, Jan 18

Guys We Fucked: The Experience

The "Sorry About Last Night" comedy duo of Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson bring their anti slut-shaming podcast to Helium for a brand new live show that promises "stand-up, self-realizations, and prank calls to your ex."

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $22

La Rhonda Steele & Family

A special performance from local legend La Rhonda Steele, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

noon, PCC Rock Creek Campus, free

Erin Nations

A book release party for Nations' Gumballs, an anthology collection following the lead of inspirations like Eightball and Box Office Poison.

5 pm, Floating World Comics

Drunken Palms, Somber, Hex Visions

Local DIY punk trio Drunken Palms bring their twinkling pop-tinged rock music to Anarres to round out a stellar all ages bill.

7 pm, Anarres Infoshop, $5, all ages

Cate Le Bon, Tim Presley

Welsh singer/songwriter Cate Le Bon is three albums into a wonderful and idiosyncratic career, tying together strands of Velvet Underground art rock, Super Furry Animals psychedelic whimsy, coldwater British Isles folk à la Sandy Denny-era Fairport Convention, and taut guitar precision in the vein of Television into a weird, loveable braid of sound. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12

Hollow Sidewalks, Shadowhouse, Slutty Hearts

Tonight Hollow Sidewalks kick off their tour and celebrate their vinyl release Year of the Fieldmouse, on local label High School Records. They’re one of Portland’s hardest working rock bands, with nitty-gritty DIY spirit and a catalog full of heartfelt post-punk jams. Spacious guitars bleed into frontwoman Nora Murphy Hughes’ tales of life and love—even the most jaded of hearts aren’t immune to her unflinching truths. CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Rose City Classic Dog Show

Dogs representing more than 175 breeds will compete in obedience, rally, and agility competitions as well as standing there and looking pretty at the Rose City Classic Dog Show. It’s a five-day event, and Sunday attendees can visit the Meet the Breeds booth. SHELBY R. KING

8 am, Portland Expo Center, $10-30, all ages

Todd Snider, Robert Earl Keen

Alt-country singer/songwriter/storyteller and Beaverton native Todd Snider returns to Portland in support of 2016 full-length, Eastside Bulldog.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $39.50-40

Vegetarian Wine Dinner

Aviary presents their first-ever vegetarian wine dinner, a four-course creation from Chef/Owner Sarah Pliner, with wine pairings from Anne Amie Vineyards.

6:30 pm, Aviary, $60

Thursday, Jan 19

Fertile Ground Festival

Portland's annual festival of proudly uncurated new theater, Fertile Ground, is finally here, injecting our sorry-ass Pacific Northwest winter with a refreshingly unpretentious dose of culture: 10 days of brand-new plays, performance art, and dance invading both the city's major theaters and improvised venues (ever seen a play in a bar? Now's the time!). MEGAN BURBANK.

Various Locations, for a list of participants, venues, and showtimes, click here

Roxane Gay

Feminist author and essayist Roxane Gay reads from her new collection of stories, Difficult Women, the eagerly awaited follow-up to her bestselling essay collection, Bad Feminist, and her acclaimed debut novel, An Untamed State.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books



Ural Thomas & the Pain

It’s tragic that in this era of revitalized appreciation for deep soul heroes, Ural Thomas, Portland’s best-kept secret, hasn’t hit the national consciousness as Charles Bradley and the late, great Sharon Jones have. Thomas is the absolute definition of a genuine article—despite releasing a few criminally obscure (yet collector-coveted) gems in the late ’60s, he’s still delivering his tireless passion for music to his beloved community. Simply put, Ural Thomas is a Northwest treasure, and watching him radiate wizened positivity through the warm grooves of an excellent band is a must for music fans searching for heartwarming togetherness. CHRIS SUTTON

6 pm, LaurelThirst Public House

Louis C.K.

Louis C.K. has become an unstoppable force in comedy. When he's not writing, directing, editing, and starring in his own FX show, Louie, he's working with his writing partner Pamela Adlon on her own terrific show, Better Things. I haven't even had a chance to check out his other two shows, Horace and Pete and Baskets, and now he's coming to town with new stand-up! Best get your tickets now or feel the pain of dealing with scalpers later!

8 pm, Theater of the Clouds, $25-30

Pop & Puppetry 4

As the brilliant Jim Henson taught us time and time again, puppets and music go together like felt and googly eyes. The folks at puppet production company Beady Little Eyes and a fine cadre of local bands—Minden, Reptaliens, and Vexations—take this lesson to the stage with the fourth annual Pop + Puppetry night of creatures and innovative pop music. COURTNEY FERGUSON

8 pm, Holocene, $8-10

Anti-Betsy DeVos Walkout

Portland students make their voices heard as they come together to speak out against Donald Trump's appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

2:30 pm, Pioneer Courthouse Square

Brownout presents Brown Sabbath

An evening with the Austin-hailing Latin funk and breakbeat ensemble, who will be playing in their Black Sabbath tribute form in support of their second cover song compilation, Brown Sabbath Vol. II.

7:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $15-18

Brewmaster Series

The Growler Guys hosts award-winning brewers Ben Edmunds of Breakside and Mat Van Wyk of Alesong to share their beers with attendees and talk about how they made them.

6:30 pm, The Growler Guys, $30

Dorothy, The Georgia Flood

The up-and-coming LA-based quartet fronted by vocalist Dorothy Martin bring their stomping rock sounds to the Doug Fir Lounge.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12.50-15

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!