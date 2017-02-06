Things to Do This Week: February 6-9

The week that follows the Unofficial National Holiday for Advertising and Gluttony (aka the Super Bowl) can sometimes feel like a slow motion hangover spread over 96 hours. But while the number of notable events on tap might not seem all that impressive on first glance, the punch provided in each evening of this busy week is formidable. Sarah Silverman is in town. Killer Mike & El-P are running the Crystal's fucking jewels. Those two things alone should slap even the most lethargic of you back to life, but then there's also Ural Thomas getting down on the Goodfoot, Portland's annual tribute to hip-hop legend J Dilla, a Mercury fueled expedition into the world of lingerie, profanity fueled expedition into our stand-up scene's darker recesses, a shot of storytelling schadenfreude for the benefit of Planned Parenthood; and then, waiting at the end of the week like a winning lottery ticket you forgot you bought is the amazing Portland Black Film Festival, starring special guest Pam Grier. Hit the links below and load your plate accordingly.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday

Monday, Feb 6

Run the Jewels, The Gaslamp Killer, Gangsta Boo, Nick Hook, Cuz

Most rappers’ careers aren’t supposed to be peaking in their late 30s/early 40s—the hip-hop industry is, by and large, a young person’s game. This makes the nonstop bullet train of success that Run the Jewels, the fearsome duo of El-P and Killer Mike, such a wonderful exception to the rule. It certainly helps that the pair have achieved a great deal of crossover success as regulars on the US festival circuit, but what truly fuels El-P and Killer Mike’s ongoing rise has been the potency and fury of their work together. The three albums they’ve made thus far tap into a main vein of righteous indignation, leftist politics, and some of the wittiest bars ever spit. They’ve been through the music industry wringer a few times over—Mike scrambled for whatever guest spot scraps his buddies Jay Z and OutKast doled out, and El helped foment an indie hip-hop revolution with his group Company Flow and his label Definitive Jux before both dissolved—so they’re not leaving anything up to chance. The energy they pour into Run the Jewels continues to be exhilarating and damning. The culmination is the recently released RTJ3, which dropped digitally right before Christmas as both a gift and a middle finger to a certain shitbag then-President Elect. It opens on a note of gratitude, and looks back at the trapping and poverty that nearly brought an end to their careers. From there, buoyed by El’s pugilistic production, they lay waste to all comers, finding delirious new connections between mile-high boasts and political jeremiads. Run the Jewels have the sound and spirit we all need in 2017. Do your best to keep up with them. ROBERT HAM

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $30-35

Rufus Wainwright

In an era when feigned lo-fi dominates the zeitgeist and “bedroom pop” has supplanted “indie” as the most spurious and meaningless genre descriptor, listening to Rufus Wainwright is refreshing. The son of Kate McGarrigle and Loudon Wainwright III—two incredibly accomplished musicians in their own right—Rufus was never one to shun his showy predilections. His self-titled 1998 debut, which spent two years in gestation and cost nearly $1 million to record, established Wainwright’s trademark of entwining operatic bombast with Tin Pan Alley tradition. His newer records are also great—in particular, 2012’s Out of the Game, which cheekily acknowledges and revels in its irrelevance. MORGAN TROPER

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $60

Ural Thomas & the Pain

To live in Portland and never have seen Ural Thomas and the Pain—a resurrected local treasure of soul if there ever was one—would be a shame. MARJORIE SKINNER

9 pm, Goodfoot, $5

Pinback

The casual observer might assume that a band from Pinback’s era and milieu playing the Doug Fir in 2017 is just one stop on another unnecessary reunion tour—“nostalgic” if you’re being generous, a cash-grab if you’re feeling cynical. But Pinback have always worked at a pace that indicates they’re unaware of the passage of time; their 2004 breakthrough album Summer in Abaddon was lauded as a long-awaited creative peak. Since then they’ve managed just two similarly solid records of confidently controlled indie rock as slow-burning as their creative process appears to be. Nostalgic piano figures, polished guitar riffs, and drum-machine figures enter and exit the fray with precision, everything suspiciously right in its place. Consistency is, ironically, a mixed bag: The first night of this double header promises Abaddon’s follow-up, Autumn of the Seraphs, in full, and you’d be forgiven for forgetting which one that is. NATHAN TUCKER

9 pm, Doug Fir, $25-40

The Knocks

The New York City-hailing electronic music duo consisting of Ben "B-Roc" Ruttner and James "JPatt" Patterson bring their nu-disco sounds to the Wonder for the Portland stop on their "Feel Good Feel Great" tour.

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $18-20

Tuesday, Feb 7

Tove Lo, Phoebe Ryan

Feminist artist/philosopher Audrey Wollen recently proposed what she calls “Sad Girl Theory,” which views female sadness as political activism. Wollen cites female celebrities like Judy Garland and Brittany Murphy as examples of women exemplifying tragedy as protest. Many contemporary pop stars could probably land on that list, including Swedish Top 40 maven Tove Lo. Turning the exhaustion of emotional labor into a concept album is itself an act of resistance that we’ve seen before in the feminist pop culture sphere (Liz Phair’s Exile in Guyville and Lana Del Rey’s entire artistic existence). Tove Lo first joined the ranks with her multi-dimensional party girl cry for help, “Habits (Stay High),” where she describes the pain of lacking the societal tools to handle rejection. “Cool Girl” (from 2016’s Lady Wood) finds her addressing the fear that if she doesn’t stifle her emotions, her lover will view her as clingy. In true Sad Girl fashion, Tove Lo uses her ability to write catchy, radio-ready fodder to articulate symptoms of a patriarchal society. EMMA BURKE

8 pm, Roseland, $30, all ages

Sarah Silverman

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve shouted “YAS!” at my TV in response to Sarah Silverman’s standup and interviews about religion and patriotism. “If I tell the truth it’s because I tell the truth, not because I put my hand on a book and made a wish,” she said in her 2013 HBO special We Are Miracles. I look forward to hearing her perspective as a “culturally Jewish” woman in comedy during the Trumpocalypse. Please do continue to describe Donald as “a whitehead that the GOP has been growing for decades,” Sarah. Please fucking do. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Keller Auditorium, $45-55

It's Not Me, It's You: Stories from the Dark Side of Dating

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon present their annual storytelling fundraiser, bringing prominent Portlanders on stage to share tales of romantic woe, including Karen Karbo, Simon Tam, Caitlin Weyerhaeuser, Kirsten Kuppenbender, Jacob Christopher, Kristen Mortensen, Margot Martin, Andrew Hogan, and Scott Davey. Hosted by Courtenay Hameister.

7 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $20-25

B-Movie Bingo: Traxx

Your monthly opportunity to literally check off a bingo card full of B-movie clichés! This month, get your mind boggled by the cinematic refuse that is 1988’s Traxx, starring ’80s pop-culture flotsam Shadoe Stevens as an ex-cop who’s retired from murdering international drug dealers to focus on baking cookies. As you watch Stevens blow shit up in all his sweaty, hairy glory, keep in mind his day job was introducing Roxette records on Los Angeles Top 40 radio. And yet he’s still more convincing in this role than anything Adam Carolla’s ever done outside of Loveline. Go figure. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

J Dilla Tribute Night

Since J Dilla's untimely death in 2006, his renown has only continued to grow, to the point where he is arguably more famous now than he was back when he was living in Detroit, knocking out beats for a large but mostly underground client list. Dilla was behind some of the greatest hiphop albums of the '90s, often anonymously and uncredited, but it wasn't until after he passed that the impact of his influence was fully felt. Musicians and critics have now spent the better part of a decade giving credit where credit is due, cementing Dilla's legacy as one of the greatest beat makers to ever wield an MPC. Tonight Portland throws their annual tribute night, with DJs Rev. Shines, Ronin Roc, and DJ Kez. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

9 pm, Dig a Pony

Odd Squad Live!

The educational Canadian/American children's live action television series, focused on a kid-run organization that solves peculiar problems using math, hits the Keller stage for a brand new live adventure.

7 pm, Keller Auditorium, $24.50-44.50

Boone Howard, Aan, Kulululu, Ah God

As great as his former band the We Shared Milk were, Boone Howard's focus on his more soulful side with his newer, autonomous project seems closer to the songwriter's heart. Backed by a conglomerate of ex-We Shared Milkers, the brilliant pop tandem of Mike Finn and Leo London of the Domestics, and whoever else happens to be around, Boone's croon cuts through thick keys and melodic guitars. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $7

Nathalia Holt

Boston-based science writer and researcher Nathalia Holt reads from her new book, Rise of the Rocket Girls, a fascinating look at the women at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory who helped form and continue to shape the nation's space program.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Wednesday, Feb 8

Unmentionable: A Lingerie Expedition

One of the most popular runway shows of the year is Unmentionable: A Lingerie Exposition produced by Elizabeth Mollo and Cassie Ridgway, and hosted by Marissa Sullivan (AKA the wickedly knowledgeable Mercury fashion squad). Emphasizing body positivity and great design, you’ll see some of the most creative collections of awesome underthings from Lille Boutique, Rogue:Minx, Copper Union, Tush and Bush, Aniela Parys, and many more. Plus, a portion of proceeds will be going to Planned Parenthood! Truly, everybody wins. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, Mission Theater, $15-25

Mike Doughty, Wheatus

Even being a fan, it's hard for me to say that the music of Soul Coughing has aged well. Just describing it—slam poetry jazz fusion white hiphop alternative rock—sounds like all the worst ideas of the 1990s. So while I'm not going to suggest everyone rush to revisit Ruby Vroom, I will suggest everyone give a second chance to former Soul Coughing frontman Mike Doughty. His remarkable ability to craft pop-genius gems out of tragically humorous tales is unparalleled. His self-released debut solo album, Skittish (2000), and his poetry collection, Slanky (2002), are both impressive enough to excuse any bad artistic decisions prior or since. In short: Don't go to this show to see if "Super Bon Bon" still holds up (it doesn't). Go to see a great songwriter who also does the best Mary J. Blige cover ever. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

8 pm, Doug Fir, $20-22

Pwrhaus, Secrets, Schaus

Tonality Star and his seven-piece soul and dream pop ensemble Pwrhaus hit the Holocene stage for a release party and screening for their new visual album.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $7

The Dirty Dozen

Portland's stand-up scene gets more than a little raunchy, with 12 comics turning the stage bluer than Tobias Funke. Featuring dirty jokes from Amanda Arnold, Jason Traeger, Ben Harkins, James Barela, James Bosquez, Rochelle Cote, JoAnn Schinderle, Tory Ward, Mohaned Elsheiky, Seth Milstein, and Alex Rios. Hosted by Jacob Christopher.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $12

Long Knife, Mean Jeans, Warpfire, The Sadists

Portland party punks the Mean Jeans join forces with hardcore staples Long Knife for a mid-week adrenaline boost to help get you over hump day.

9 pm, Dante's $10

Reel Big Fish, Anti-Flag, Ballyhoo!, Pkew Pkew Pkew

When I was a freshman in high school, Anti-Flag—particularly their 2006 album For Blood and Empire—seemed like the ultimate totem of a vague "fuck Bush" antiauthoritarianism. For an album so topical, it's actually held up pretty well. Even more surprising is the fact that the group released two records in 2015, American Spring and the Cease Fires compilation, both of which are pretty great, though occasionally overwrought. They're full of songs that harken back to a day when pop-punk actually meant something, dude. MORGAN TROPER

7 pm, Roseland, $23, all ages

Tyvek, Fred Thomas, Skin Lies

Mississippi Studios serves up a top-notch co-headlined bill featuring two of Michigan's finest in Detroit-based garage-punks Tyvek and Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti-hailing songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fred Thomas.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Thursday, Feb 9

Portland Black Film Festival

If you were lucky enough to score tickets—they went fast—you already know about the highlight of this year's Portland Black Film Festival: This Saturday's two 35mm screenings of 1973's Coffy, with its amazing star, the one and only Pam Grier, in attendance! But even if you can't bribe or sneak your way into Coffy—and the accompanying Q&As with Grier—there's plenty of great stuff to see. Kicking off with the documentary Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (screening Thurs Feb 9), the Portland Black Film Festival also offers the 1987 Prince concert film Sign O' the Times (Mon Feb 13), a Pioneers of African American Cinema program featuring rarely seen films from the 1930s and ’40s (Sun Feb 12), Soul On Ice, a documentary about black hockey player Jaden Lindo (Thurs Feb 16), Raoul Peck's documentary I Am Not Your Negro, which uses James Baldwin's writing as a jumping-off point to examine the lives and deaths of Malcolm X, Medgar Evers, and Martin Luther King Jr. (Fri Feb 17), Black Images Matter, festival curator David Walker's multimedia lecture about black people's role in mass media (Sun Feb 19), and a lineup of some of Soul Train's greatest performances with Soul Train Express (Wed Feb 22). There's plenty more, too, so clear your calendar and hit at least a few screenings. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Hollywood Theatre, $7-9, see hollywoodtheatre.org for titles & showtimes

Cherry Glazerr, Slow Hollows

The Los Angeles-based noise pop outfit bring their jangly psych sounds back to Portland to headline the Doug Fir in support of their brand new full-length, Apocalipstick.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12

Boyeurism: Isaiah's Birthday Spectacular!

The first Boyeurism of 2017 celebrates the birthday of Isaiah Esquire with a night of burlesque, drag, music and more. Featuring performances by Izohnny, Sandria Dore, Briq House, Danie Ward, Janae Ball, and Amore Dior Black. Hosted by Alexis Campbell Starr.

8 pm, Star Theater, $15-30

Hal Sparks

A night of stand-up from a man known for hosting Talk Soup, being one of the more consistently funny talking heads on VH1's I Love The... series, starring in Showtime's Queer as Folk, and making a joke about Spider-Man's junk in Spider-Man 2.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-32

Alexander Reid Ross

A reading from Ross' latest, Against the Fascist Creep, examining the ways fascism has taken hold in countries throughout human history.

7 pm, Mother Foucault's

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!