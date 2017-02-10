Things to Do This Weekend: February 10-12

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Friday, Feb 10

69 Valentines: A Visual Tribute to the Magnetic Fields

Here’s something way better than cracking a tooth on a chalky candy heart: Land Gallery’s group exhibition of visual responses to every track on the Magnetic Fields’ feat of romance, 69 Love Songs. Participating artists include the wondrous Kate Bingaman-Burt, Lisa Congdon, and Susie Ghahremani, so if you’re expecting the art-show equivalent of a twee Tumblr account, you’re sorely mistaken. MEGAN BURBANK

6 pm (opening reception), Land Gallery, free

Beats, Time & Space

Talk about two great tastes that go great together: Beat Parlor (the beloved house, electronic, future-jazz show on KMHD radio) is teaming up with inclusive party rockers YGB (celebrating all things young, gifted, and brown) to bring you Beats, Time & Space: a dance night of live beat making and good vibes with the hypnotic, melodic loops of singer/multi-instrumentalist Amenta Abioto, Beat Parlor’s DJ Survival Skills, Wine and Coffee, and the Present Elders. Prepare to dance and be entranced. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

5 pm, Dig a Pony

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen

This unscripted conversation with longtime friends and television/radio personalities Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen promises to provide the audience with an intimate look behind the scenes of pop culture and world events.

8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $55-95

Sallie Ford

Local soul rocker Sallie Ford brings her '60s-inspired sound to Music Millennium for an in-store performance in support of her brand new full-length, Soul Sick.

7 pm, Music Millennium, free, all ages

Portland International Film Festival

If you subscribe to the Portland-common wanderlust, but didn't have the cheddar or foresight to actually get the heck out of Dodge, PIFF is your hidey-hole portal to foreign lands. It's not a flashy fest with red carpet premieres (though that has happened in the past), and it doesn't offer major awards or attention—but it does represent an affordable way to stay worldly, even if your damp boots never leave PDX. MARJORIE SKINNER

Various Theaters, See our guide to the Portland International Film Festival, this issue.

Famine Fest NW IV: Day 1

It’s that filthy time of year again when the sewer backs up underneath one lucky venue in Portland for two days, and an elite army of extreme metal bands slithers out of the bile and slime to violate your senses. That’s right, Famine Fest NW is upon us, and this year is dripping with blaspheming promise. The nightmarish blackened death assault of Portland’s Iron Scepter should make your must-see list for Friday—each of the five songs on their Black Fucking Portal EP are as suffocating as they are atmospheric and haunting. The festival’s first day also showcases the classic death/thrash of Nasty Savage. In their 34 years as a band, the legendary Florida gladiators have yet to mount a Portland stage. ARIS HUNTER WALES

6 pm, Bossanova Ballroom, $29.99

Show Up PDX: Natasha Kmeto, Maze Koroma

In an era where beat makers like Calvin Harris make their name by setting the stage for ingénue singers, Portland's Natasha Kmeto sets her own stage, taking the mic with a deft, on-point class all her own. A pioneer for women beatmakers, Kmeto keeps raising her own bar, no doubt continuing to take fierceness to new levels. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $10

Cory Hanson

Between August 2014 and September 2015, LA’s Wand released three (!) excellent albums of psychedelic garage rock that are equal parts heavy and hooky, like a bunch of Beatles and Black Sabbath records melting into one pile of goo in the backseat of a Scion on a scorching Southern Californian afternoon. For 13 months, Wand was wild-eyed and weird, and then all of a sudden they went quiet. Last year, drummer Evan Burrows and frontman Cory Hanson appeared in Ty Segall’s short-lived band the Muggers, and then last fall, Hanson released a solo album called The Unborn Capitalist from Limbo that strips away all the apocalyptic roar. What’s left is an incredible suite of songs that pair Hanson’s natural knack for melody with exquisite string-trio arrangements by LA musician Heather Lockie. Hanson’s lyrics are engaging and elusive, like a hall of mirrors full of interesting ideas. Wand always had a pure pop heartbeat pounding beneath its fuzzed-out exoskeleton, and Unborn Capitalist lays that heart out for all to see. BEN SALMON

8 pm, The Old Church, $10-12, all ages

The Flipside

A new comedy showcase at the Siren, blending both sketch and improv disciplines on the same stage, including performances from the Liberators, David Wester, David Burnett, Jed Arkley, and more.

8 pm, Siren Theater, $10

Loscil, Benoît Pioulard, Contact Cult

Over the past 15 years, Benoît Pioulard (whose real name is Thomas Meluch) has established himself as one of the finest creators of intimate little tunes that flutter between ambient, soft-focused drones, field recordings, lo-fi electro-pop, and fuzzy folk. Pioulard’s music is always elegant and emotionally rich, even when there are no words to go along with the sounds. Last year he released The Benoît Pioulard Listening Matter on the estimable Kranky Records. It finds Pioulard exploring his more pop-oriented instincts: verses, choruses, and vocals that carry the melody. As always, the work is understated and beautiful, like the Magnetic Fields jamming to the tick of a vintage clock and getting shushed by Nick Drake. The results are gauzy and whimsical—a welcome peek at this side of Pioulard’s songwriting. BEN SALMON

8 pm, Leaven Community Center, $10-15

And And And, Scott Yoder, Surfs Drugs, George Baltzer

And And And headline an all ages ripper at the Black Water Bar with help from Seattle's Scott Yoder and Eugene's Surfs Drugs. Comedian George Baltzer will also be on hand to lend some comic relief before the show and in between sets.

8 pm, Black Water Bar, $7, all ages

Ace Frehley, Enuff Z'nuff

The former KISS guitarist and renowned space cadet Ace Frehley brings his solo act to the Aladdin stage. Read our story on Ace Frehley.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $45

Paul Auster

The excellent Paul Auster—author of The New York Trilogy—returns with his latest book, 4 3 2 1, his first novel in seven years.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Dwight Slade

At age 13, Dwight Slade and Bill Hicks decided they were going to be professional funny people. And then they went out and did it. Now Dwight Slade is a Portland comedy legend, and every chance to see him is a chance to see some of the best standup Portland's ever had.

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Harvey's Comedy Club, $15

Cover Your Hearts

Cover Your Hearts brings you a pre-Valentine's Day heaping of guilty pleasure love songs served up by a handful of local acts including Bryan Free, Jaycob Van Auken, The Frequence, The Loved, and Risley. This show is a benefit for the Jeremy Wilson Foundation.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15-20

Sista in the Brotherhood

Sista in the Brotherhood is a short film that explores the effects of workplace discrimination through the eyes of Laneice, a black apprentice carpenter navigating the white, male-dominated world of trade. Inspired by Dr. Roberta Hunte’s dissertation on the experiences of black tradeswoman and director Dawn Jones Redstone’s past as a carpenter, the award-winning film tells the story a woman of color in trade. Fellow Mercury contributor, Kjerstin Johnson, co-wrote the script. A discussion with Dr. Roberta Hunte, Dawn Jones Restone, and Rhonnda Parsons Edmiston (Diversity and Business Equity Director at Howard S. Wright Construction) will follow the screening. EMILLY PRADO

4 pm, PSU's Shattuck Hall, free

Saturday, Feb 11

Jump Jack Sound Machine

The Mississippi dance party is a solid Saturday night out, especially if all you want to do is burn some calories via moving your body to acid dance, disco, and techno in a pleasant environment. I dragged six of my closest friends to Jump Jack on New Year’s Eve, and every one of those mofos had a ball. Hosted by mainstay drag queen, Shitney Houston, tonight Chanti Darling DJs and house music band the Miracles Club is the special guest. JENNI MOORE

10 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Portland Black Film Festival

If you were lucky enough to score tickets—they went fast—you already know about the highlight of this year's Portland Black Film Festival: This Saturday's two 35mm screenings of 1973's Coffy, with its amazing star, the one and only Pam Grier, in attendance! But even if you can't bribe or sneak your way into Coffy—and the accompanying Q&As with Grier—there's plenty of great stuff to see: A Pioneers of African American Cinema program featuring rarely seen films from the 1930s and ’40s (Sun Feb 12), Black Images Matter, festival curator David Walker's multimedia lecture about black people's role in mass media (Sun Feb 19), and the 1987 Prince concert film Sign O' the Times (Mon Feb 13). There's plenty more, too, so clear your calendar and hit at least a few screenings. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Hollywood Theatre, see Film for more, $7-9

Portland Night Market: Love Rose City Edition

Thousands of Portlanders will flock this weekend to the old Produce Row warehouse in the Industrial District for the return of the Portland Night Market. Take a friend and browse through the 175 vendors that will be there— it’s a perfect spot to both grab some food and drinks while picking up something cool and local to give to someone you like for Valentine's Day. DOUG BROWN

4 pm, 100 SE Alder

Harlem Globetrotters

Big Easy Lofton and the rest of the Guinness World Record-breaking Globetrotters swing through the MODA Center for what's sure to be one of the greatest Portland sporting events of the year.

2 pm, Moda Center, $20-125, all ages

Famine Fest NW IV: Day 2

If your thirst for baleful punishment wasn’t fulfilled Friday, Saturday features a rare sighting of local cemetery lurkers Ritual Necromancy, and the fierce evil of Oakland’s Necrot. Containing members from Acephalix, Vastum, and Saviors, Necrot’s The Labyrinth was one of the darkest and most unforgiving death metal records of 2016. Once again, Famine Fest NW promises to sate your lust for a sonic lashing. ARIS HUNTER WALES

6 pm, Bossanova Ballroom, $29.99

Mortified: Doomed Valentine's Show

Portland storytellers take to the stage to share stories from their adolescence that absolutely shouldn't be shared with anyone because the secondhand awkwardness and embarrassment could be hazardous to your sanity.

7 pm, 10 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $16-23

Sweet Bites for Civil Rights

Comic book store Books With Pictures hosts another bake sale fundraiser for the ACLU of Oregon after last November's event raised over $1700 to protect civil liberties. Swing by, have a cookie, read a comic, and pitch in on making the world a better place.

10 am, Books With Pictures, all ages

Hal Sparks

A night of stand-up from a man known for hosting Talk Soup, being one of the more consistently funny talking heads on VH1's I Love The... series, starring in Showtime's Queer as Folk, and making a joke about Spider-Man's junk in Spider-Man 2.

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-32

Touch Your Woman

This February sees DJ Action Slacks paying her last tributes to the feminist women of classic country, spinning some of her all-time favorites, as well as newly unearthed gems on 45.

9 pm, The Fixin' To, $5

Teaching in a Time of Trump

A self-organized crew of teachers called Critical Educators Collective is fighting for continued inclusivity and access to education by educating one another. This half-day teach-in will provide an opportunity for educators of all disciplines to connect and strategize together in the face of an apocalyptically bleak future of public education (we’re looking at you, Betsy DeVos). An undisclosed panel of local leaders will talk about economic and racial justice, climate change, and protecting the rights of our marginalized communities. For those unable to attend, KBOO will reportedly live stream the event. EMILLY PRADO

9 am, Madison High School Library, $5-15 w/ rsvp

Literary Lesbian Love

An evening focused on romance and lesbian fiction, with guest authors Linda Voght, Lori L. Lake, Jeanine Hoffman, and Louisa Kelly, reading and discussing their works with attendees while everyone enjoys giveaways, drawings, and chocolate.

7 pm, TaborSpace

Playback Theater: Love & Lust

Here's the idea: An audience member (that's you!) tells a story from his or her life, and then improvisers and musicians "playback" the stories right there, live on the stage, elevating your quotidian drama to the level of art—or at least, awkward entertainment. This installment's theme: Sexy stories. Romantic stories. Stories of you trying to do both and failing terribly, leading precisely to the kind of awkward story that is perfect fodder for Playback Theater.

7 pm, Peninsula Odd Fellows Lodge, $10-15

Down Gown, Muscle Dungeon, Fins

Portland’s Down Gown play with wiry poise, exuding unhinged, manic ferocity one minute, then shifting to melodies so mired in dissonant structures they almost seem surreal. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, The Lombard Pub, free

Sunday, Feb 12

Worst Day of the Year Ride

The Worst Day of the Year Ride* is in its 17th year! Well, 16th if you subtract the year it was actually canceled because of weather. Each February, this is as good an excuse as you’ll get to dress stupid and ride in an ill-advised chill. Plus, they’re giving out beer to anyone in a costume. No Trumps, tho. DIRK VANDERHART

*weather permitting.

8 am, Lucky Lab, $39-49

NerdNightOut

Beloved geek-folk sister duo the Doubleclicks headline the Doug Fir with support from Minneapolis-hailing comedian and writer Joseph Scrimshaw and some special guests.

8 pm, Doug Fir, $15-17

The Lego Batman Movie

Let's start with the good: There’s finally a Batman movie you can take the kids to! The Lego Batman Movie follows up 2014’s surprisingly wonderful The Lego Movie by focusing on that cinematic universe’s version of Batman, a growling, too-cool-for-school badass voiced by Will Arnett. Like the first Lego Movie, Lego Batman bursts at the edges of the screen: It’s goofy, chipper, fast moving, and colorful, and the antithesis of any other Batman movie made this millennium. Now for the bad: The Lego Batman Movie may be geared a little too much toward kids. NED LANNAMANN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for locations and showtimes

Sera Cahoone, Evan Way

If you haven't heard any of her three critically acclaimed solo albums, you might know Seattle musician and longtime Sub Pop artist Sera Cahoone from her work in beloved indie rock bands like Carissa's Wierd or Band of Horses. Over the last 10 years Cahoone has found her element in Americana and alternative country-rock. Her comfort in the genre could have to do with her home state of Colorado, where her father sold dynamite for a living. (Wile E. Coyote, anyone?) Cahoone's music is nostalgic but not played out—songs like "Deer Creek Canyon" (from her 2012 record of the same name) exemplify her direct, emotional songwriting. ANNA McCLAIN

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

Psychomagic, Kera & the Lesbians

Last year, R&B folk duo Kera and the Lesbians released their self-titled debut, which jumps between stripped-down folk, neo-soul, alt-country, and even yacht rock with ease and grace. The album was a long time coming for the Southern California band, who’ve been playing lively shows since the release of their 2013 single “Nailbiter.” Kera Armendariz’s vocals sound like a lo-fi Amy Winehouse fronting Jimmy Buffett’s backing band with shaken percussion, pedal steel guitar, and organ. To kick off 2017, Kera and the Lesbians dropped the follow-up single “I’m Late,” a collaboration with fellow Angelenos the Wild Reeds, who add ghostly reverbed harmonies for a cold but gorgeous effect. CAMERON CROWELL

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

The Philadelphia Story

This 1940 romantic comedy was considered an instant classic upon release and has only grown more beloved in the 70-plus years (!) since its release. But time has also made it harder to believe the truth of a film that ultimately concludes Katharine Hepburn should relax her standards for the sake of Cary Grant’s smarmy ass. But then again, the 1940s just weren’t ready for Katharine Hepburn—hell, the 2010s are only just now getting around to really understanding what a marvel she was. And if you don’t know, this screening is a great introduction. BOBBY ROBERTS

2 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $8

12th Annual Da Vinci Arts Fair

You have plenty of opportunities for shopping local, unique vendors for the best Valentine's gift, but the da Vinci School Arts Fair is one to pencil in. Not only does it feature 70 artists, food, live music, and a raffle—30 percent of the proceeds go to fund arts education. MARJORIE SKINNER

10 am, Da Vinci Arts Middle School, free

Love Conquers Hate

The Spare Room hosts a benefit for the Southern Poverty Law Center featuring performances by local blues legend Lisa Mann, soul and funk staples the Ken DeRouchie Band, and local pop, rock and R&B outfit the Bar Pilots.

9 pm, The Spare Room, $10

R.I.P., Witch Ripper, Demon's Bell

R.I.P.'s brand of heavy metal is a throwback to headier times without veering into pastiche. BEN SALMON

9 pm, High Water Mark, $8

Drag Queen Brunch

Liven up your Sunday brunch with an early afternoon cabaret show featuring celebrity tributes, comedy, and glamour served up by some of Portland's premier drag queens. Coffee and brunch buffet is included with admission, but you'll need to bring extra funds for Bloody Marys or mimosas. Hosted by Sasha Scarlett.

12 pm, Doug Fir, $18-20

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!