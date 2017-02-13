Things to Do This Week: February 13-16

Monday, Feb 13

Revolution Comedy: Stand Up for Don't Shoot PDX

Every second and fourth Wednesday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase designed to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The lineup changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed. Tonight features live music from Free! Mason Jar in support of righteous stand-up from Jake Silberman, Jon Washington, and Curtis Cook.

7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $10, all ages

Austra, The Range

The electronic pop of Austra is cavernous and cool, with gauzy synths and automated beats that marry the fragility of Katie Stelmanis’ very human voice with the geometric perfection of digital sound. Tonight Stelmanis and crew stop by Holocene on a tour supporting Austra’s third album, the wistful but wholly relevant Future Politics. NED LANNAMANN

8:30 pm, Holocene, $17-20

LÉON, Jacob Banks

An evening of indie pop with this up-and-coming Swedish singer/songwriter who started her career fronting a hip-hop/soul outfit before striking out on her own at the age of 21 with her production partner, Agrin Rahmani.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15

Joan of Arc, Magas

Brothers Mike and Tim Kinsella, the progenitors of crystalline emo as we know it, couldn’t have taken more divergent paths following the dissolution of their legendary premo band, Cap’n Jazz. Mike formed the pensive and tuneful American Football before launching his mature solo project, Owen, but older brother Tim never really escaped his ramshackle, “fuck you, dad” roots. His band Joan of Arc’s debut, A Portable Model Of, is a misunderstood classic of the genre that manages to be both grating and ingratiating. The group’s January release, He’s Got the Whole This Land Is Your Land in His Hands, drunkenly swaggers across the same tightrope. Per Tim Kinsella tradition, it doesn’t always hit homeruns; the singer’s inimitable bleat and try-hard wordplay (“Pizza and cunnilingus both give me heartburn”) grow especially irksome here. But standouts like the feedback-laden “Grange Hex Stream” and “F Is for Fake”—which sounds like an A.I. trying to write a Cap’n Jazz song—prove just how far out emo can get. MORGAN TROPER

7 pm, The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, $12, all ages

Carrie Jenkins

Philosopher Carrie Jenkins reads from her new book, What Love Is: And What It Could Be, which presents her new theory on the nature of romantic love.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Phorrito Pop-Up

Executive Chef Anh Luu hosts this pop-up dedicated to the blend of Vietnamese and Mexican food, taking all the ingredients you'd find in a great bowl of pho, and wrapping it up in a burrito.

4 pm, Tapalaya

Naturally 7

The New York City-based a cappella group founded by brothers Roger and Warren Thomas bring their self-described "vocal play" style to the Newmark stage.

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $26-46

Valentine's Day!

Queer Horror: Bound

The bimonthly series, hosted by Carla Rossi, shares a low-key noir classic for Valentine’s Day, Bound. The 1996 debut of Lana and Lilly Wachowski tells the story of a mobster’s moll (Jennifer Tilly) teaming up with an ex-con (Gina Gershon) to fuck over her stupid boyfriend (Joey Pants) and to fuck each other, frequently, in sex scenes that to this day are spoken of with hushed, awed reverence by those who saw them in their formative years. The screening is preceded by performances by Honey LaFleur, Leigh Rich, and more.

8 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Hear for Charlie: Máscaras, Copy, The Wild Body

Charlie Salas-Humara is one of Portland’s most innovative and prolific musicians, exhibiting his offbeat sonic worldview in diverse projects like Sun Angle, Panther, Grapefruit, Ylang Ylang, and The Planet The, among countless others. He’s been experiencing ear pain and hearing difficulties that have made it impossible for him to continue making his weird, wonderful music, so tonight his homies in the terrific bands Máscaras, Copy, and the Wild Body are hosting a benefit show to help him defray medical expenses. With the looming death of Obamacare and the defunding of our valuable arts institutions, you don’t need to once again hear how crucial supporting these types of events are. Just remember that tonight’s is among the very worthiest for you to spend your time and money—plus, it’s gonna rock. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $7-10

Reva DeVito, B. Bravo, Barisone, DJ Lamar LeRoy, The Last Artful, Dodgr

Whether you’re cuffing or flying solo this Valentine’s Day, Holocene is the place to be. Catch local R&B singer/songwriter Reva DeVito playing hits from her 2016 debut EP, The Move—six sultry tracks of soulful electro-pop produced by big names like Kaytranada and Com Truise. CIARA DOLAN

8:30 pm, Holocene

Hearts on Fire: Country Duet Showcase

If you’re looking to balance sweetness with melancholy this Valentine’s Day, cozy up to yer sweetheart at the Star Theater’s Hearts on Fire Country Duet Showcase. It’ll feature some of Portland’s most talented singers, like Lewi Longmire and Jenny Don’t. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Star Theater, $10-25

Valentine's Day in Portland!

While the above events are ones we absolutely don't want you to miss, there's also something like 30 other shows, dinners, storytelling showcases, comedy shows, art exhibits—all providing an amazing opportunity at a Valentine's to remember. So if none of the above particularly wets your whistle, dive into our Valentine's Day calendar like a kid trying to pick out the very best of the Necco Sweethearts from the bowl.

Click here for the Mercury's Valentine's Day calendar

Wednesday, Feb 15

JoJo

While kids of the early ’00s will remember JoJo for her hit single “Leave (Get Out)” recorded when she was only 13 (!!), she’s all grown up now and proving it with her critically-adored new album Mad Love. Escaping from years in label limbo, JoJo’s new joint breaks out with R&B-styled dance floor fillers, ballads, and the feminist-fueled jammer “F**k Apologies” (featuring Wiz Khalifa). In short, JoJo is back and she’s not messing around. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $22-25, all ages

Sama Dams, Heatwarmer, Reptaliens

Portland experimental trio Sama Dams explores some exciting musical territory, evolving from the band's math-y origins, infusing polyrhythmic grooves beneath Sam Adams' fragile, soaring croon. RYAN J. PRADO

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Funny Humans vs. The Wheel

A comedy game show hosted by Portland comics David Mascorro and Adam Pasi which pits local comics against a wheel of uproarious challenges

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $12

Cloud Nothings, Itasca

Cleveland-hailing singerd/songwriter Dylan Baldi and his fiery punk and power-pop band Cloud Nothings return to Portland in support of their new album, Life Without Sound.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $16-18

The Fur Coats, Gold Casio, DMN

Portland's Fur Coats float on today's wave of psychedelia from a soul-pop perspective. Their recent EP, Desperate, is a slow, backbeat-driven saunter through surf-lounge burners. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $5

Jason Rekulak, Ian Doescher

Jason Rekulak reads from his new novel, The Impossible Fortress, a coming-of-age story chronicling the adventures of three misfit teenage boys navigating life in the late '80s at the dawn of the computer age. Rekulak will be joined in conversation by Ian Doescher, author of the "William Shakespeare's Star Wars" series.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Thursday, Feb 16

PDX Jazz Fest

Despite the recent closing of Portland’s most iconic jazz venue, Jimmy Mak’s, the city remains buzzing with America’s truest art form, and for 11 days the PDX Jazz Festival hosts the best jazz from around the globe alongside our own worthy homegrown scene. The fest kicks off tonight with performances from space-captain bassist Thundercat (Thurs Feb 16, Wonder Ballroom) and consummate bandleader Branford Marsalis (Thurs Feb 16, Newmark Theatre), with tributes to Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, and Buddy Rich occurring throughout week, each featuring collaborators and relatives of the legends themselves. NED LANNAMANN

Feb 16-26, Various Locations, see our Things to Do calendar for a list of performers and showtimes.

Live Wire! Radio

The latest episode of Portland's own nationally-syndicated variety show welcomes special guest Brooks Wheelan, a former Saturday Night Live cast member whose 2015 debut album, This is Cool, Right?, was released to critical acclaim. Hosted by Luke Burbank.

7:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15-35

NW Selects: Femcee Edition

A local hip-hop showcase designed to give the ladies their shine, with performances from Brown Alice, Karma Rivera, Vytell, and beats by Neka Perini.

9 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $7

Nots, Patsy's Rats, Piss Test

The Memphis-based quartet bring their fierce blend of noise punk and gnarled garage rock back to Portland for headlining show in support of their acclaimed 2016 full-length, Cosmetic.

9 pm, High Water Mark, $10

Candace, Souvenir Driver, Sinless

Portland trio Candace describe themselves as witchgaze, and I think that's a pretty apt description of their lush, dreamy sound. If you've ever been a fan of the Cocteau Twins or felt yourself melting into a song like sugar into coffee, you're gonna dig it. COURTNEY FERGUSON

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $7

Tracy K. Smith

The Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and educator discusses her career and works, including her acclaimed 2015 memoir, Ordinary Light.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $32

Noname, Ravyn Lenae

Fast-rising Chicago rapper Fatimah Warner, better known as Noname, hits the Doug Fir Lounge in support of her acclaimed debut mixtape, Telefone. Good luck scoring tickets.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15

