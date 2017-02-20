Things to Do This Week: February 20-23

Monday, Feb 20

Sound + Vision: Cool American, Boreen, Perfume V

Sound + Vision, the Mercury and Banana Stand Media’s free monthly showcase, is the kind of gift that keeps on giving. Hearing Boreen’s whispered, yet vivid blend of kaleidoscopic bedroom pop will whet your appetite just in time for the release of their forthcoming full-length, Friends, while Cool American’s thoughtful indie rock contains more than enough sharp melodic hooks to stick with you until we do the whole thing again next month. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, free

Not My President's Day

Philanthropically roam the Water Avenue Commerce Center and sample fare from a slew of Portland’s favorite chefs and spirit makers for the first installation of a soon-to-be reoccurring fundraising event known as #DeliciousResistance. Kate McMillen of Loretta Jean’s, Earl Ninsom of Hat Yai, and Angel Teta of Ataula are just a few of the noteworthy culinary community members who will attend and share their gifts in gastronomy. Those who can afford to drop the pair of Tubmans on the evening will rest easy with fully bellies and the knowledge that 100% of ticket sales go directly to Planned Parenthood. EMILLY PRADO

8:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $40

The I, Anonymous Show

If you love funny rants and confessions, do we have the show for you! The I, Anonymous Show takes actual submissions from the famous Mercury column and turns them into a night of laughs with host Bri Pruett, and this month, the verrrrry funny Derek Sheen, Lucia Fasano, and Marcus Coleman. Plus! This is Bri’s last time hosting the I, Anonymous Show before she scoots out of town, so don’t miss it! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7 pm, The Secret Society, $10-15

Crate Diggers Live!

A live episode of the music podcast, featuring local beatsmith (and anime lover—don't forget the anime now) Fountaine.

8:30 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $5

clipping., Baseck

An evening of experimental hip-hop with the Los Angeles-hailing trio known for incorporating drone, feedback, and static into their noise-driven production. The group consists of producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes, along with vocalist Daveed Diggs, best known for his Grammy and Tony-Award winning performance in the hit musical Hamilton.

9 pm, Holocene, $15

We the People: Marching United in Resistance

What better way to counter celebrations of President’s Day than to use a clever hashtag and stand up together in solidarity? Exercise that First Amendment by participating in a statewide day for protest. Two marches will be occurring simultaneously led by Oregon’s Union Movement and another by Don’t Shoot PDX, though there’s no word yet if they plan to combine marches. EMILLY PRADO

noon, Director Park

The Music of Prince

The Oregon Symphony adds an amplified rock band and vocals to the mix to pay tribute the life and music of Prince with a celebration and memorial for the dearly beloved legend.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $35-95, all ages

Back Fence PDX: Queer Story Jam

Back Fence PDX gives their storytelling stage over to LGBTQ voices sharing their true tales and blending them with live music and bands.

8 pm, Doug Fir, $16-20

Rise Up: Portland Sings for Justice

A benefit concert for the ACLU, featuring some of the best musicians and vocalists in Portlands music and theater communities, including Vin Shambry, Sarah DeGrave, The Bylines, Mary Flower, Mont Chris Hubbard, Khameelah Waldon, and more.

7:30 pm, Artists Repertory Theatre, $25

I Am Not Your Negro

Working off an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin, director Raoul Peck creates a brilliantly absorbing history of American racism, bolstered by Samuel L. Jackson’s impassioned narration. ANDREW WRIGHT

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations



Tuesday, Feb 21

Tennyson

At first blush, the electro-pop of Canadian brother/sister duo Tennyson sounds playful and pleasant. But this initial assessment simplifies what’s actually quite sophisticated work for two musicians still on the edge of their teens. With a sound that lends itself to dreamy jazz electronica, they’ve been compared to seminal electronic band Boards of Canada—a mighty accolade. But the siblings’ natural-feeling collaboration makes sense, given the fact that they were playing Weezer covers together before they hit double digits. Their live shows feature Tess on drums and Luke, the primary composer, holding down synths and samples. With an already massive online following, it seems they’ve tapped into a refreshing sound that speaks right to the heart of electronic music lovers. CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $12-15, all ages

Hurry Up, Split Single

They say it’s not about what you know but who you know, and that’s probably true. I don’t know if it’s true for rock ’n’ roll, but if it is, then Jason Narducy’s gonna be the next Bruce Springsteen. That’s because the veteran Chicago-based musician has played bass with basically everyone, most notably Bob Mould, Superchunk, and Robert “Guided by Voices” Pollard—a hot-damned holy triumvirate of indie rock right there. But Narducy knows what he’s doing, too. When he makes his own music, he does it under the name Split Single, which just released its second album, Metal Frames, last fall. It features the rhythms of indie-rock super-drummer (and top-notch Tweeter) Jon Wurster, the bass lines of Wilco’s John Stirratt, and the scruffy, soaring songs of Narducy, who ably blends anthemic choruses with a perfectly sandpapered voice. The results sound very Mould-y, or like an amped-up version of the great Texas band Centro-matic. Simply put: This is pure, fist-pumpin’, flannel-flyin’ roots-rock ’n’ roll done right. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12

John Darnielle

With his first novel, Wolf in White Van, Mountain Goats frontman John Darnielle won a ridiculous amount of literary acclaim. Now he's back with Universal Harvester, a tale that's as insightful and strange as his first, as Darnielle's characters follow a trail of disturbing VHS tapes. It's a trail they might not be able to come back from. Tonight, Darnielle hits Powell's to talk about Universal Harvester, alongside Film Geek director James Westby. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free

Chad Valley, Computer Magic, Leo Islo

An evening of synthpop with English electronic musician and singer-songwriter Hugo Manuel, better known by his stage name Chad Valley.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

The Bureau of Pizza Investigation Dinner

A special pop-up dinner combining the pizza expertise of Shardell Dues of Red Sauce, Will Fain of Handsome, and Scottie Rivera of Scottie's Pizza into a single dinner, with a Q&A hosted by Adam Lindsley. Ticket includes appetizers, dinner, and a pizza journal.

6 pm, Handsome Pizza, $45

Kung Fu Theater: Sabertooth Dragon & the Fiery Tiger

This month’s installment in Dan Halsted’s ongoing celebration of all things whoop-ass is a rare 35mm print of 1977's Sabertooth Dragon vs. The Fiery Tiger. How rare? So rare that the film never actually saw a release on DVD, meaning an entire generation of kung fu fanatics missed out all this flying guillotine action led by the legendary Lo Lieh. Typically, the story is secondary in these movies, but the plot of Sabertooth Dragon concerns young fighters resisting a belligerent, abusive king. Pretty fuckin' timely, huh? BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Mukasa Speaks: Why White People Were Kicked Out of SNCC

Founded in 1960, the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) was one of the most important mobilizing groups during the Civil Rights leading sit-ins against segregation, freedom rides, and voter registration initiatives. By 1966, the SNCC helped birth the Black Power movement and asked white organizers to leave. Muskasa Dada, an African elder and frontline organizer for SNCC, will speak about the importance of this decision and reflect on its significance today for African organizing. EMILLY PRADO

6 pm, PSU's Smith Memorial Student Union, free

Alto! Fang Chia, Sweet Excess of Rome

Alto!'s raw but focused experimental stew is the noisy product of dueling percussionists/electronic manipulators and a guitarist with a flair for digital squalls. The Portland three-piece creates sound collages that can resemble the machinations of humanity, depending on what part of their dizzying catalog you're listening to. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Pizza

Wednesday, Feb 22

Fade to Light: A Multidimensional Fashion Event

The bi-annual Fade to Light fashion show (produced by the Mercury’s own style maven/columnist Elizabeth Mollo) is one of the best ways to see Portland’s remarkable design industry in action. Showcasing the collections of Andres Pinedo, Colty, Fraulein Couture, One Imaginary Girl, and many more, Fade to Light provides a runway show along with a multimedia peek into how each designer works to spotlight how their pieces are created. Lovers of Portland fashion won’t dare miss it. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

6:30 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $17-75

Los Campesinos!, Crying

It’s been far too long since Cardiff-hailing indie rockers Los Campesinos! last graced us with their hyper-literate blend of frantic pop-punk and orchestral sugar-coated misery. Tonight, the kinetic seven-piece return to town to swoon fans with an early all ages set at Music Millennium, followed by a headlining slot at the Doug Fir, just days before the release of their eagerly anticipated sixth full-length, Sick Scenes. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

9 pm, Doug Fir, $16-18

Lucero, Esmé Patterson

For a band with a sound so deeply rooted in their home city's musical past, Memphis alt-country and punk rock outfit Lucero sure spend a lot of time on the road.

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $22.50-25

The Joy Formidable, Ohmme

Welsh alternative rock trio the Joy Formidable take their arena-made sound and strip it down for an intimate acoustic show at Mississippi Studios.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $25

OMSI After Dark: Brick Party

February's installment of OMSI After Dark invites you to roam the museum halls with a drink in hand and catch up with your creative inner child with the the help of LEGO bricks.

6 pm, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, $15

You're Welcome

Every Wednesday, Portland comedians Caitlin Weierhauser, Matt Monroe, Marcus Coleman, and Adam Pasi invite you to come down and indulge in laughter and pizza at this free comedy showcase featuring a range of local and national touring talent.

9:30 pm, Mississippi Pizza, free

Dawes

The Los Angeles-hailing folk rock band return to Portland in support of their recently releases 5th studio album, We're All Gonna Die.

8 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $22-25

Derek Thompson

Atlantic Senior Editor Derek Thompson reads from his new book, Hit Makers, an in-depth examination of what makes something a pop culture sensation in an evolving media landscape.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Sour Fruit Fest

A weeklong party featuring over 50 exclusive Cascade Brewing sour fruit beers on rotation, with savory/sweet food pairings and vintage bottles for sale.

Feb 22-26, noon, Cascade Brewing Barrel House

Thursday, Feb 23

Roy Ayers, Farnell Newton & The Othership Connection

Remember the best scene in Straight Outta Compton, when Dre’s zoning out to “Everybody Loves the Sunshine”? That incredible jam, of course, comes from Mr. Roy Ayers, and tonight the funk-jazz-soul trailblazer and vibraphonist brings his four-piece ensemble to Revolution Hall as part of the PDX Jazz Fest. It will be jazzy. It will be funky. It will be great. NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, Revolution Hall, $29-59, all ages

Alternative Acts: Night Three

Far as I can tell, it’s the only positive thing to emerge from Kellyanne Conway’s spin on lying: Bri Pruett and Katie Nguyen’s Alternative Acts—get it? In this installment of the very funny comedians’ “festival,” you’ll hear jokes from Robbie Pankow and Marcus Coleman, see horrifying PowerPoint from Phil Schallberger, and Shannon Graves will tell you a story (awwww). It’s the best reason I can think of to brave the frightening Clown Room! MEGAN BURBANK

9 pm, Funhouse Lounge, $10-15

Live Wire! Radio

The latest episode of Portland's own nationally-syndicated variety show welcomes New York-based comedian and Bridgetown Comedy Festival favorite Aparna Nancherla, former Saturday Night Live cast member Horatio Sanz, and features music from Portland by-way-of Shreveport, Louisiana singer/songwriter Kyle Craft. Hosted by Luke Burbank.

7:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15-30

Dana Gould

Few stand-ups working today are as sharp, smart, and fucking funny as Dana Gould. Gould—who's also written some of The Simpsons' best episodes, and whose tweets singlehandedly justify Twitter's existence—has finally returned to Portland, so don't miss your chance to see his brilliant, fearless comedy live. Last time I saw him at Helium I laughed so hard I thought I was having an asthma attack. ERIK HENRIKSEN

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15-31

Rubblebucket, Candace, Thick Business

Red Bull Sound Select presents a show with Brooklyn-based pop, funk, and groove ensemble Rubblebucket, who are currently on tour in support of their new EP, If U C My Enemies. Local witchgaze trio Candace and Boise-hailing progressive pop and rock quartet Thick Business provide support.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $3 w/ rsvp

Blake Shelton

The country music superstar returns to the MODA Center for the Portland stop on his "Doing It To Country Songs Tour."

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $32.50-82.50

Riff Raff, DJ Afterthought, Dolla Bill Gates, Owey, Komplex

In the world of popular hip-hop, there’s probably no artist more polarizing than Riff Raff. Like other white rappers such as Iggy Azalea or Macklemore, old school purists argue furiously over Riff’s supposed authenticity—oftentimes directly to his face—yet he remains bulletproof amid the hate storm, and actually seems to get more flamboyant with criticism. It becomes clearer with every swag-drenched verse and over-the-top video that the flashy jewelry, ridiculous clothes, and audacious subject matter might just be facets of his true personality, one that carries such an intangible allure that even James Franco couldn’t resist the opportunity to cinematically borrow from his pimptastic lifestyle. Riff’s 2016 release Peach Panther vibrates with the signature boom and bling fans have come to rabidly love, adding yet another chapter to an already prolific legacy of shock and awesome. CHRIS SUTTON

8 pm, Star Theater, $20

