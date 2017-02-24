Things To Do This Weekend: February 24-26

Friday, Feb 24

Chicano Batman, 79.5, SadGirl

If there were an award for music that’s “the best reminder to give your Mexican dad a phone call,” or one that makes you “most nostalgic for a time you never knew,” Chicano Batman would definitely win both. The Los Angeles-based quartet smoothly integrates two wistful genres: the romantic ’60s psychedelia so many brown kids grew up listening to on Saturday mornings, and the inescapably sun-soaked sound of Southern Californian indie. And nobody rocks the soulfulness of the organ like Chicano Batman. With appearances at big festivals like SXSW and Coachella under their belt, the band has amassed a fanbase that extends far beyond its Latino cult-following. With their forthcoming album Freedom Is Free, Chicano Batman takes a more active political stance. The band recently took Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land” and gave it their own timely rendition. If 2017 gets any worse, at least we’ll have groups like this ready with inspiring, uplifting messages. GUADALUPE TRIANA

9 pm, Star Theater, $14

My Life Through My Lens

A staple of the city's thriving hip-hop community, photographer Renée Lopez is often rooted squarely in the front row of shows where she captures budding artists like Mic Capes, Blossom, and Glenn Waco. She's also been a key organizational member of Portland art and activist collective YGB and has archived their events both through intimate photo booth experiences and general documentation. Tonight, Union Knott will host live hip-hop performances alongside Lopez's gallery show, Details on musical accompaniment are still under wraps, but a quick browse through Lopez's portfolio can assure anyone it's bound to be incredible. EMILLY PRADO

6 pm, Union Knott, free

Desert Daze Caravan

Joshua Tree’s Desert Daze fest has quickly become the US mecca for psychedelic rock (RIP, Austin Psych Fest), and this year they’re bringing the show on the road with the Desert Daze Caravan. The touring carnival includes trippy, groovin’ bands like Froth, Night Beats, JJUUJJUU, and Deap Vally, plus headliners Temples, who have that whole English psychedelia thing down pat, from guitar tones to hairdos. Far out. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $25-30, all ages

Miya Folick, Cat Hoch

Los Angeles’ Miya Folick wrote one of 2016’s catchiest songs: “Pet Body,” three near-perfect minutes of snarling pop released as a single last August. With coy but biting sarcasm, Folick sings about the very relatable feeling of being “a sack of flesh” and “a delicate piece of equipment” against sharp guitar riffs that spiral into the song’s addictive hook. It gets even more interesting around the two-minute mark, where she veers out of radio-friendly pop and into a shrieking punk bridge. Folick’s October single “God Is a Woman” is completely different: an electro-pop confessional that stumbles into some clichés (“I need a kiss/Or maybe a little bit of bliss”) but stays grounded the cracked-open vulnerability of her vocals. Folick’s bio says she grew up going to Jodo Shinshu Buddhist church in Orange County, played basketball for nearly a decade, and met her band on Tinder. It’s not clear where she’ll go from here, but her trajectory looks promising. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10

The Lavender Flu, Dubais, Patsy's Rats, Soaked, Mope Grooves

If you dug garage punk in Portland during the '00s, you remember the Hunches, the most explosive local group of the era. Frontman Hart Gledhill turned antagonizing an audience (and torturing himself) into high art. But the Hunches were more than crashing punk pranksters—the songs were serious and strong. Much of the writing was done by guitarist Chris Gunn, who returns with the Lavender Flu. Gunn is also full of righteous energy, but he channels it inward, the opposite of Gledhill. And while in performance the new band reminds at times of the Hunches—particularly Gunn's songwriting sense, his sharp, bending, circular riffs, and the buildup/breakdown/loud/quiet surges of drummer Ben Spencer (also of the Hunches)— the Lavender Flu employ a wider, more dynamic musical vocabulary, free from garage punk's narrow trappings. There are bits of plucky fingerpicking, spacey delay, noise washes, and more, swirled in purposeful arcs. ANDREW R TONRY

8:30 pm, American Legion Local 134, $6

I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore is the directorial debut of actor Macon Blair, who appeared in longtime buddy Jeremy Saulnier’s movies Blue Ruin and Green Room. Like Green Room, I Don’t Feel at Home was shot in Oregon, and it shares Saulnier’s gritty, Americana-noir qualities. Last month, Blair’s movie won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, and—following an increasingly popular distribution model—is forgoing a theatrical release to go up on Netflix this weekend. Regardless of where you watch it, I Don’t Feel at Home is a small, marvelous story that defies easy categorization. The first passages play like an oddball, character-driven indie comedy, but as Ruth tracks down the thieves—in the process enlisting her impulsive, nunchaku-wielding neighbor Tony (Elijah Wood)—it becomes simultaneously scarier and funnier. As it progresses, I Don’t Feel at Home evolves into a taut pulp thriller about an unlikely vigilante. NED LANNAMANN

Whenever you wanna watch it, Netflix, Whatever you wanna watch it on

Uli Jon Roth, Breaker Breaker, Weresquatch, Perserverance

For those who believe the Scorpions’ career began with stale, early-’80s radio hits and ended with a ceaseless farewell tour, it’s time to revisit the band’s candescent material of the ’70s featuring guitarist Uli Jon Roth. Before the German juggernauts released arena anthems like “Rock You Like a Hurricane” or “Still Loving You,” their rock ’n’ roll stylings had a little less radio appeal and a lot more of Roth’s artful, Hendrix-inspired licks. Though the Scorpions have all but forgotten their material from the mid-’70s, Roth is currently on tour playing the group’s 1978 live record Tokyo Tapes in its entirety. There are only two kinds of musicians that still tour in the twilight of their careers—those whose fans will still pack clubs to see them, even if their skills and performances are just “okay,” and those who must, because music is the essence of their being and keeping it bottled up would be a disservice to the universe. Uli Jon Roth falls into the latter category. ARIS HUNTER WALES

7 pm, Bossanova Ballroom, $20-30

PDX Hip-Hop 4 Standing Rock

Raise funds for the Water Protectors at Standing Rock and local group Cypher CURE by stimulating your body and mind during a night overflowing with creativity and community. For ten dollars, you’ll hear hip hop and spoken word performances by many artists including Serge Severe, Blacque Butterfly, Burial Ground Society, and Marie Knight plus a ceremonial showcase by the Danza Azteca troupe. Elder speakers John Sanchez, Patrick Eagle Staff, and Rose Looking will share their experiences with attendees and participants of the evening will be invited to participate in a silent art auction. And if all of that wasn’t sweet enough, you’ll also walk away with a dope CD compilation of music you’ll have heard throughout the evening. EMILLY PRADO

7 pm, Disjecta, $10

Jackpot! Recording Studio 20th Anniversary Celebration

Jackpot! Recording Studio celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a night of music and history. Studio owner/founder/producer/engineer Larry Crane will be on hand to present and share the stories behind rare and unreleased music, studio photos, and videos. The event will also feature an array of special guests telling stories about their experiences at Jackpot! and performances from studio alum The Minders and The Secret Sea.

9 pm, The Secret Society, $20-25

Rust Never Sleeps: A Tribute to Neil Young

The Minus 5, Lewi Longmire & The Left Coast Roasters, and the Don of Division Street gather around the Mississippi Studios stage to pay tribute to legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Neil Young.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $13-15

Williams Avenue Social

EaT and Lompoc team up to celebrate great food and their great neighborhood with a special party at the Fifth Quadrant featuring barbecue, jambalaya, and more from EaT, paired with special release beers from Lompoc, all scored to live music from local bands.

6 pm, Fifth Quadrant, $60

Colum McCann

The Dublin-born/New York-based author comes to the Schnitz to discuss his latest book, Thirteen Ways of Looking, McCann's first collection of short fiction in more than a decade.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $32

Sunbathe, Deathlist, Polygris, Bohr

Maggie May Morris has a catchy-as-hell name to go along with her natural ability to write a catchy-as-hell song. While you may be familiar with Morris from her position at the helm of Genders, you might not be aware that her solo efforts are as just as mesmerizing. With her current project, Sunbathe, Morris reminds us that catchy doesn’t always have to be equal to sunny or saccharine. She’s got the distinct ability to write a song so devastating you’ll flop to the floor while listening, but also so warm and familiar that you’ll find yourself attempting to hum along even before you’ve finished indulging in it for the first time. JENNA FLETCHER

9 pm, The Fixin' To, $5

Siren and the Sea

To welcome the release of her new record This Time with Feeling, Cristina Cano of Siren and the Sea is taking over the Action/Adventure Theatre for nine separate multi-media celebrations. Each night of the residency, she’s accompanied by different Portland artists—last week that included Blossom, Chanti Darling, There Is No Mountain, Moorea Masa and the Mood, and Johann Wagner, and this week Megan Diana McGeorge, Ritchie Young (Loch Lomond), Sumner James, and Wine and Coffee. These shows begin with Cano’s instruction for her guest artists to “try something on stage that feels new to you.” This Time with Feeling is a lush landscape of long synthy waves punctuated by modest percussive rhythms that keep the beat afloat. The balance of cold electronic moodiness with warm bass grooves is slightly reminiscent of older Goldfrapp or even Lana Del Rey, but Cano's quick-phrased narratives nod more to her theater background. ROBIN BACIOR

Feb 24-25, 8 pm, Action/Adventure Theater, $12

Saturday, Feb 25

Kevin Abstract, Bearface

Kevin Abstract is something of an enigma. For starters, his name isn’t actually Kevin Abstract—it’s either Ian or Clifford Simpson, depending on the source. He’s the founder of the Odd Future-inspired hip-hop collective Brockhampton, though he claims they’re actually an “All-American Boyband.” And then there’s Abstract’s sophomore solo album, 2016’s American Boyfriend: A Suburban Love Story—not exactly hip-hop, R&B, pop, or emo, but a jumble of all the above. Across 16 genre-dissolving tracks, he tells a coming-of-age story about growing up black and queer in a small Texas suburb, confused about his sexuality and crushing on football players. If this sounds similar to the ground Frank Ocean has already trod, that’s no accident. In interviews, Abstract is open about the debt and gratitude he owes Ocean; he even tapped Michael Uzowuru, who worked on Ocean’s Blond(e) and Endless, as collaborator and executive producer on American Boyfriend. Having recently relocated to Los Angeles, the 20-year-old Abstract is still on the road to self-discovery, but from here it’s clear that his voice can only sharpen with originality. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

8 pm, Star Theater, $13, all ages

Justice for Renters March

Don’t like when landlords make life significantly worse for people just to make a little more money? Well, the new dickish owners of the Normandy Apartments swooped in and doubled the rents for their mostly-Hispanic tenants—including 26 children that attend nearby Rigler Elementary School that has a dual-language program—and will force many of them to move from the district. Now’s the time to show your support for them and call for better tenant protections. Meet at the apartments and then march with the group to Rigler “for a rally, food, and family fun.” DOUG BROWN

12:30 pm, Normandy Apartments, free, all ages

Balto, Ryan Oxford, Kathryn Claire

An album release show for Balto's first LP back from a five-year absence.

9 pm, The Fixin' To

Get Out

A feature-length version of the not-quite-joking sentiment among African Americans that the suburbs, with their overwhelming whiteness and cultural homogeneity, are eerie twilight zones for Black people. Far from being a one-joke movie, however, Jordan Peele’s directorial debut is both a clever, consistently funny racial satire and a horror film, one that mocks white liberal cluelessness and finds humor in—but doesn’t dismiss—Black people’s fears. ERIC D. SNIDER

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Multnomah County Town Hall with Senator Ron Wyden

It turns out that town hall meetings are very real and still happen! Capitalize on the chance to ask our senator, Ron Wyden, hard hitting questions. If it’s your first time, be sure to prepare ahead. Consult the online guide that Indivisible Oregon, a nationwide grassroots organization dedicated to resisting Trump’s agenda, has put together with tips on how to maximize your time in attendance. Suggested questions in the guide touch on hot topics like Russia, the Muslim ban, ICE sweeps, and the Cheetos’ tax returns. Parking is limited so public transportation and carpooling is highly suggested. EMILLY PRADO

noon, David Douglas High School, free

Dana Gould

Few stand-ups working today are as sharp, smart, and fucking funny as Dana Gould. Gould—who's also written some of The Simpsons' best episodes, and whose tweets singlehandedly justify Twitter's existence—has finally returned to Portland, so don't miss your chance to see his brilliant, fearless comedy live. Last time I saw him at Helium I laughed so hard I thought I was having an asthma attack. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15-31

Black Out Beer Fest

Lompoc Brewing throws a shindig for lovers of the best beers: The dark ones. 25 rotating black IPAs, stouts, porters, and coffee beers will be on tap, from breweries all over the Northwest. Admission is free, but tasting packages start at $20, and include a souvenir 15.5 oz mug and eight drink tickets.

noon, Lompoc Sidebar, $20

DOA Pro Wrestling: Bad Intentions

DOA Pro Wrestling returns to the Wattles Boys & Girls Club with another stacked event featuring some of the regions best wrestling talent.

5:30 pm, Wattles Boys & Girls Club, $10-17

Dirty Stupid Music

An evening of live music styled after the cabaret-inspired variety shows of the 1970s, hosted by David Saffert as Liberace, featuring vocal performances by the Resonance Ensemble.

8 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $30

Kathleen Madigan

You don't get to be one of the best comedians in the country by just accidentally amassing a 25 year-long career, doing 300 nights on the road, and winning multiple awards for being the funniest woman in the industry. Catch Madigan tonight when she headlines the Aladdin on the Portland stop of her "Bothering Jesus Tour."

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $30, all ages

Goodfoot 16 Year Anniversary

Celebrate 16 years of live music and good times at the Goodfoot with a headlining set from garage-soul power trio, The Quick & Easy Boys.

10 pm, Goodfoot, $10

Mike Watt & The Missingmen, Toys That Kill

With a flannel shirt and a battered bass guitar, Mike Watt has cemented himself as one of punk culture's true legends. While his peers have aged poorly—or died far too young—Watt remains just as relevant now as the day he shared a stage with D. Boon. All hail the Piss-Bottle Man. EZRA ACE CARAEFF

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15-18

Kong: Long Live the King

“King Kong,” says special effects genius Greg Nicotero in Kong: Long Live the King, “is a sadly and horribly misunderstood lovesick gorilla.” Throughout this short, lightweight documentary, that's a running theme: love and sympathy for history's greatest movie monster. For better and worse, Long Live the King is aimed directly at Kong superfans, paying tribute to everything from the 1933 original to the burned-down ride at Universal Studios. Effects master Chris Walas (The Fly, Raiders of the Lost Ark) and Long Live the King co-director Frank Dietz in attendance. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Sunday, Feb 26

Hell No!

Oh, hell yes. An unfuckwithable lineup of Portland talent has assembled for the HELL NO! protest concert at the Crystal, which will feature short sets from the likes of Colin Meloy, Quasi, Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, and more—including a trio known as Sleater-Kinney, AKA the greatest band that has ever and will ever come out of Portland, Oregon. City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and Gregory McKelvey of Portland's Resistance will also be on hand, and all proceeds go to the ACLU and Unite Oregon. And downstairs, Lola's Room will have info about how to get involved and make a difference with Portland's non-profits. Naturally, this sold out immediately; naturally, you should do whatever it takes to get in. ERIK HENRIKSEN

6 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $20-50, all ages

Academy Awards

You might want Arrival to win (ain’t happening), you might want song-and-dance numbers to get the boot (they won’t), you might want to applaud loudly at your favorite dead person in the famous dead person montage they always do (you shouldn’t but you’re gonna), but the only thing that’s guaranteed is that this will take four hours, you’re gonna lose your betting pool, white people are going to win pretty much everything, and Jimmy Kimmel is gonna do something dumb and then smirk about it for the next 10 minutes.

4 pm, Academy Theater

Meatbodies, Genders

The garage-rock decadence of Meatbodies’ 2014 self-titled debut was, apparently, just the beginning. Attendees of Pickathon 2015 saw the explosive theatrics of the band’s punk rock Ziggyisms. Beginning with the rollicking “Kings,” Meatbodies’ sophomore record Alice takes you on a cosmic rollercoaster of glam debauchery. Lead by Chad Ubovich (who collaborates with Ty Segall and Mikal Cronin), the band’s affinity for swirling fuzz and psychedelic noise collages creates an intoxicating pastiche of in-your-face ’70s rock ’n’ roll. It’s not all blasts of trashy garage punk, though—“Creature Feature” comes with a jangly guitar groove and the smart lead lines of guitarist Kevin Boog, proof that the band doesn’t rely on walls of cacophony alone. This enduring dynamism is what’s made Meatbodies one of the best live bands around for the past few years. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, High Water Mark, $10

The Trap Set II

Celebrate Revival Drum Shop's Anniversary with a special live taping of Joe Wong's podcast exploring the lives of drummers, with special guests Mel Brown, Sam Henry, Lisa Schonberg, Benji Weikel, and Sara Lund, plus DJs John Sherman, Janet Weiss, and Cooky Parker, and performances by Daniel Hunt & Adam Morford.

7 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Alialujah Choir, Ritchie Young, Shelley Short

The musical connection that permeates the Alialujah Choir is something that exists far beyond anyone's command. Adam Shearer, Adam Selzer, and Alia Farah sing together in bone-chilling, otherworldly attunement above the spare instrumentation, packing the exhilarating punch of a sprawling chorale. RAQUEL NASSER

7 pm, Portland Playhouse



