Things to Do This Week: February 27-March 2

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday

Monday, Feb 27

Adia Victoria, Amenta Abioto

Every note of Adia Victoria’s 2016 full-length debut, Beyond the Bloodhounds, feels heavy and haunted—it’s classic blues steeped in Southern Gothic sounds and hung out to dry in foggy, humid swamplands. Victoria conjures this eerie but powerful energy from her electric guitar, creating music that’s lethally dreamy. CIARA DOLAN Read our story on Adia Victoria

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Anthony Doerr

Remember Anthony Doerr? He’s the kind-eyed author of 2014’s Pulitzer-winning novel All the Light We Cannot See, also known as that book all your friends starred on Goodreads and your mom’s book club really enjoyed. As a reader of his own work, Doerr is kindhearted, smiles a lot, and can make a perfect short story sound even more perfect. ~*Swoon!*~ MEGAN BURBANK

6:30 pm, University of Portland, Buckley Center, free

August Wilson Monologue Competition: Regional Finals

An opportunity to watch 12 of Portland's best and brightest young performers tackle the work of acclaimed playwright August Wilson. The night also includes a journey through the history of black music, with appearances from Darrell Grant, Tony Furtado, Danielle Barker, and DJ David van Overeem.

7 pm, Newmark Theatre, free w/ rsvp

Tennis, Hoops

Tennis crooner Alaina Moore sings with a pretty, detached purity that is fully explained by the fact that she honed her skills while singing in a church choir. Moore’s voice is paired with the duo’s fondness for ’70s imagery and lyrics that detail vague, despondent love affairs, creating eerie pop-rock that feels both quaint and melodramatic. Tennis’ songs could soundtrack a slow dance in a high school gym, or salacious suburban adultery. The band’s gauze-draped yacht rock hasn’t evolved much since its 2011 debut, Cape Dory, but they fill the niche well, fully committing to an aesthetic and sound that is edgeless but appealing. EMMA BURKE

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $15-18, all ages

Glengarry Glen Ross

Is it an ice-cold indictment of toxic masculinity? Is it a mean-spirited celebration instead? Is it a collection of monologues so dramatically potent that roughly 37 percent of all auditions feature an actor attempting to perform one of them? Is it a vehicle for the top five all-time best performances from Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, and Ed Harris? It is all of these things, all at the same time, as well as being a merciless reminder of what a fucking grind sales can be. But even merciless grinds gain profundity when David Mamet’s writing the dialogue. BOBBY ROBERTS

4 pm, 9:35 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $4

The Radio Dept., Germans

The nebulous nature of the Radio Dept.’s music is reflected in the group’s infrequent live performances. This week, Portland will be graced with the rare presence of the Swedish dream-pop band, currently touring behind last year’s Running Out of Love—a much more pointed album than the Radio Dept.’s previous releases, which explored vast shoegaze soundscapes. While my preference leans towards the group’s former lo-fi, textured sound, the new emphasis on electronic motifs and articulate, political lyrics feels contemporary without sacrificing any of the blissful atmosphere that gained the Radio Dept. its indie cred. EMMA BURKE

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15

Scratch: Writers, Money, and the Art of Making a Living

San Francisco-based writer and editor Manjula Martin presents her new essay collection in which some of today’s most acclaimed authors examine the realities of making a living as a writer. Martin will be joined for for a panel discussion by authors Cheryl Strayed, Cari Luna, Kevin Sampsell, and A. M. O’Malley.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Tuesday, Feb 28

Aparna Nancherla, Bri Pruett

If you’re single, a woman of color, understand the unique hilarity of living in New York, have experienced depression, or know the doom that ensues when you encounter supermodels on the street, you’ll probably relate to Aparna Nancherla’s everywoman stand-up material. She’s already been through some of the high-profile comedy circuit (Conan, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Inside Amy Schumer), and her comedy’s more than deserving of that spotlight. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $16.50-20

Stevie Nicks, The Pretenders

Decades past her Fleetwood Mac heyday, Stevie Nicks is still shrouded in so much mystery. Did she have to smoke a lot of cigarettes to sound like that? She’s not actually a witch, right? How much velvet does she own? Am I adopted and is she my real mom? Despite all of these unanswered questions, one thing’s for sure: Nicks’ incomparable voice carries the weight of the universe with formidable grace. It’s twangy and rough, weathered by heartbreak but fortified by inner-strength that’s nothing short of Hulk-ish. Take, for example, the way she throttles the kiss-off “I know I could have loved you, but you would not let me” on “Silver Springs,” or the sparks that fly as she pushes through the words “that kind of intensity” on “Seven Wonders,” or her steely drawl on “Nightbird” when she sighs, “Sometimes I am surrounded/By too much love.” By some miracle of fate, this week Stevie Nicks plays the Moda Center—it is our duty and privilege to surround her with too much love. CIARA DOLAN Read our story on Stevie Nicks

7 pm, Moda Center, $49-150

Grindhouse Film Festival: Blaxploitation Trailer Spectacular

Gorge yourself on long-past-its-expiration-date morsels of Blaxploitation candy, as the Hollywood’s monthly grindhouse celebration dishes up 65 minutes worth of 35mm trailers spanning the width, breadth, and funk of the genre as it fought the power all through the 1970s, with the help of its stalwart marketing friends “Sinister Trailer Voice Guy” and “Giant Roundish Orange-y Font.”

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Wei Zhongle, Teton, Don Gero, Brumes

Chicago quartet Wei Zhongle is blessed with one of the strangest lineups around, with members wielding fretless basses, clarinets, and plenty of electronic gadgetry. And what comes out when these gents take up their instruments feels like an attempt to write classic post-punk anthems, but every time they think they’re drawing a straight line, it ends up a squiggly Spirograph-like mystery. The group’s latest EP, Nice Mask Over an Ugly Face, has them coming as close as they ever have to some kind of clarity. Yet songs like the engagingly catchy “Prove It to U” and the Animal Collective-like “Nothing New” never fully settle down, and their free jazz mindset and giddy attitudes causes the music to zig and zag delightfully. ROBERT HAM

9 pm, Bunk Bar

Latinx Rally: Defend DACA

In the latest display of solidarity amongst likeminded, action-oriented nonprofits, power couple Milenio and Voz Hispana Cambio Comunitario will be peacefully protesting to protect all refugees and immigrants regardless of documentation status. Local organizers will call upon state and national officials to protect the Deferred Action for Childhood Action (DACA) and will announce our demands, as a city. Speeches can be expected to incorporate Spanish as well as English. #LaResistencia EMILLY PRADO

5 pm, Terry Schrunk Plaza, free

Visible Cloaks, Motion Graphics, Massacooramaan, Women's Beat League DJs

Visible Cloaks’ second album, Reassemblage, showcases the Portland duo’s exquisite attention to sound design and thoughtful approach to arrangement. Spencer Doran and Ryan Carlile’s aural compositions coax meaning out of sound, with generative experiments that merge the influence of eastern and western world music into one blissful, ambient experience. For the duo’s Reassemblage release show, they’ll perform against a backdrop of moving images by visual artist and music video producer Brenna Murphy. New York-based electronic artist Motion Graphics collaborated with Visible Cloaks on one of the new album’s songs, and will open the release show with a characteristically immersive experience saturated in cyber sonic futurism. CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

9 pm, Holocene, $7-8

Mardi Gras Party

EaT gets into the swing of things with their annual Mardis Gras party, but this time they're adding a little extra love to the menu, with free servings of red beans & rice to those in need who stop by their all day party with king cake, oysters, hurricanes.

11:30 am, EaT: An Oyster Bar

Oregon Beer Awards

Who needs the damn Oscars, when you can reward people who make a real difference in your life: Local brewers. With more than 450 brews from almost 80 breweries in 25 cities competing for 30 different awards.

6 pm, Revolution Hall, $15

Wednesday, Mar 1

Bri Pruett Blows This Joint

Like the brave (and funny!) explorers before her, Portland’s beloved Bri Pruett is leaving for Los Angeles to seek her fortune. Yes, you could bawl like a baby over our loss, but try to be the bigger person and realize THE WORLD NEEDS MORE BRI PRUETT. You can also attend her sure-to-be hilarious going away show at Helium, headlined by Bri and backed by some of Portland’s hottest comedic talent, such as Katie Nguyen, Anthony Lopez, Caitlin Weierhauser, and Marcus Coleman. Farewell sweet Bri; like butterflies, you are free to fly. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $12-15

Vince Staples, Kilo Kish

Vince Staples—he of the gritty Long Beach tales delivered with a rapid-fire languor on three very well-received rap records since 2014—named his current tour “The Life Aquatic” after the Wes Anderson movie. I’ve been sitting here listening to his music, trying to understand why. Haven’t worked it out yet, but now I really want to go see Vince Staples tonight. DIRK VANDERHART

9 pm, Roseland, $25-30, all ages

Rick Steves

Travel expert, legal weed advocate, and all-around king of kindness Rick Steves is like your supportive, left-leaning uncle who brings cookies to Lutheran church every Sunday and talks your ear off about the miracle of socialized medicine and decriminalizing drugs! Really, what a treasure. Steves is like the jolly Tim Kaine of the travel guidebook industry, and the subject of his talk—the political implications of travel—couldn’t be timelier. MEGAN BURBANK

7 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $80

Mykki Blanco, Cakes Da Killa, DJ SPF666

Afropunk rapper and performance artist Mykki Blanco brings radical glamour to Portland this week. Last year’s Mykki is Blanco’s first studio album, but it’s merely the latest in a long line of releases that push boundaries with verbose, avant-garde, and infectious hip-hop compositions. CIARA DOLAN

8:30 pm, Holocene, $13-15

Sinkane, Tezeta Band

Ahmed Gallab, AKA Sinkane, blends krautrock, free jazz, and funk with Sudanese pop music. Catch him in Portland when he headlines Mississippi Studios along with his backing band in support of his new full-length, Life & Livin' It.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $13-15

Joe R. Lansdale

Award-winning writer and martial arts expert Joe R. Lansdale reads from his new book, Rusty Puppy, a fast-paced mystery thriller about a racially motivated murder that threatens to leave a Eastern Texas town divided.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free

Ty Segall, Axis Sova, Weird Omen

Prolific garage rocker Ty Segall returns to Portland in support of his second self-titled record. The album's lead single, "Orange Color Queen," hints at a return to the delightfully breezy sounds heard on his excellent 2011 album, Goodbye Bread.

9 pm, Aladdin Theater, $27-30

Bash & Pop, The Yawpers, Waterloo Teeth

To follow-up the Replacements' reunion tour in 2015, founding bassist Tommy Stinson decided to revive his post-Replacements pop-rock act, Bash & Pop. Tonight the band rolls through the Doug Fir for a headlining show in support of their long-awaited sophomore album, Anything Could Happen.

8:30 pm, Doug Fir, $15-18

Get Out

A feature-length version of the not-quite-joking sentiment among African Americans that the suburbs, with their overwhelming whiteness and cultural homogeneity, are eerie twilight zones for Black people. Far from being a one-joke movie, however, Jordan Peele’s directorial debut is both a clever, consistently funny racial satire and a horror film, one that mocks white liberal cluelessness and finds humor in—but doesn’t dismiss—Black people’s fears. ERIC D. SNIDER

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations.

Thursday, Mar 2

Ghostface Killah, Pure Powers

Experience the Wu's best storyteller presenting a nonstop fusillade of similes, metaphors, non-sequiturs, and unadulterated, spit-flecked hype. Tony Starks, baby! Cherchez La Ghost!

9 pm, Dante's, $25

Bert Kreischer

The amped-up Bert Kreischer is simply a joy to watch and listen to. His Bertcast podcast is fantastic and he’s the funniest guest on any show he’s on (his appearances on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he first told his now-viral Russian mafia/”The Machine” story, are classics). The dude is just funny, and you should join me at Helium to see him. Also, a quick fun fact: His time in school (or, really, the frat house) at Florida State was the inspiration for Ryan Reynolds’ character in National Lampoon’s Van Wilder. DOUG BROWN

noon, 8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-25

ACLU Benefit Show

Holocene presents a benefit show for the ACLU headlined by Joy Pearson and Rebecca Marie Miller's local folk quartet, Lenore, who are performing in support of their recent EP, Living Room Sessions, and their forthcoming debut full-length.

8 pm, Holocene, $10

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

The Oregon Symphony performs John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score live as the film plays behind them. Even if you don't like the movie all that much (and there are certain people here at the Mercury for whom the film is more like a meandering horror flick than anything) it's worth going just for the final 15 minutes, which might be the best 15 minutes of Williams' entire career.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $30-115

Mothertapes

Mothertapes self-titled debut journeys through brilliantly lush terrain, building songs from the ground up with lots of live looping and synths, augmented by Pete Bosack and Tommy Franzen's locked-in guitar-drum tandem. "Do Make Say" is a swirling chillwave opus that echoes the stylistic crossroads where Bosack and Franzen have resided since their days in the spazzy math-pop band Wax Fingers. RYAN J. PRADO

6 pm, The Liquor Store

La Rhonda Steele

Celebrate First Thursday with a free performance from one of Portland's legendary blues artists, who comes prepared with not only a crack combo backing her up, but hip-hop choreographer Michael MANTIS Galen and Decimus Yarbrough showing what they can do.

5 pm, Portland Center Stage, free

MOGO Music Festival Opening Party

Kelly's hosts an opening party for this weekend's MOGO Music Festival with a curated playlist featuring MOGO artists playing all night long.

8 pm, Kelly's Olympian, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!