Things to Do Comedy: March 2017 Funny Things to Do All March Long

My Brother, My Brother, and Me

Fresh off the premiere of their brand new show on NBC's Seeso streaming service, Justin, Travis, and (30 Under 30 media luminary) Griffin McElroy return to Portland for a live taping of their weekly comedy advice podcast. The brother's last Portland taping sold out in a matter of days, and tickets to this show are bound to go even quicker

Mar 18, 7 pm, Revolution Hall, $26, all ages

Billy Crystal

The Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director comes to the Schnitz for a night of "stand up and sit down" that will feature storytelling, film clips, and an intimate discussion of Crystal's career, life, and the world as as seen from his own perspective.

Mar 3, 7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $65-125

The Smartest Man in the World Proopcast: Live

Greg Proops is the smartest man in the world... well, at least according to the name of his popular podcast. The witty, irreverent stand-up thematically darts between topics like the literal genius of Hedy Lamarr to San Fran's most famous stripper Carol Doda, and Martians to Michael Crichton. Hang on! It's going to be a funny ride. COURTNEY FERGUSON

Mar 4, 4:20 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20

The Second City: Improv All-Stars

Performers from the legendary Chicago comedy theater bring their improv talents to the Portland stage

Mar 5, 7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $20-25, all ages

Spring Fling with Sean Jordan & Friends

Sean Jordan is at or near the top of any serious list of “Best Comedians Portland’s Lost to the Big City Lately.” Fortunately that Big City is Los Angeles, which we sort of share a coast with, and Jordan’s back in his old stomping grounds fairly frequently. If it’s been a while since you laughed ’til it hurt, Jordan and the rest of tonight’s Spring Fling with Sean Jordan and Friends have you covered. DIRK VANDERHART

Mar 8, 8 pm, The Secret Society, $12-15

Never Not Funny: The Jimmy Pardo Podcast

It takes no small amount of chutzpah to name your podcast Never Not Funny, and it takes a ton of skill to consistently live up to that. Jimmy Pardo delivers all those things at a blistering rate of speed; this isn't so much stand-up as it is a mile-a-minute conversation with a crowd happy to ride his comedy roller-coaster. BOBBY ROBERTS

Mar 11, 4 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $17

Sebastian Maniscalco

The Newmark presents a night of stand-up with the Italian-American comic out of Arlington Heights, Illinois known for being one of the four comedians featured in Vince Vaughn's Wild West Comedy Show and for his numerous TV appearances and Showtime and Comedy Central specials.

Mar 12, 5 pm, 8 pm, Newmark Theatre, $35.75-49.75

Spec Scripts: The Walking Dead

Caitlin Weierhauser, Mary Numair, Carolyn Main, Lewis Sequira, and Nic Goans present a Shane Hosea penned spec script for The Walking Dead as part of this special live presentation from the Rivercity Podcast Federation.

Mar 12, 7:30 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $5

John Cleese

An evening with the legendary English actor, writer, and comedian who co-founded Monty Python, starred in and co-wrote for the acclaimed BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, and has since appeared in numerous film and television roles and cameos.

Mar 15, 7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $50-125

The Sklar Brothers

Randy and Jason Sklar have been doing this comedy thing for decades now, getting their start on MTV before MTV became a suckhole of vapidity, and transitioning to a variety of film and TV roles, most recently including a job hosting The United States of America for History Channel, and leading the iTunes charts with their podcast Sklarbro Country.

Mar 23-25, 8 pm Thurs, 7:30 pm & 10 pm, Fri-Sat, 7:30 pm Sun, Helium Comedy Club, $17-25

Doug Loves Movies

Do you love movies? Hey, so does Doug! Comedian Doug Benson's podcast Doug Loves Movies is doing a live taping of his hilarious cinema game show at Helium this evening. Might I suggest getting high for this? Meet renowned pothead Benson halfway in his quest for super stonedom and movie-knowledge supremacy. COURTNEY FERGUSON

Mar 25, 4:20 pm, $20

Suzanne Westenhoefer

The Rose presents an evening of stand-up from a veteran comedian who was one of the first openly gay stand-ups to make a big splash on the comedy scene.

Mar 25, 8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $30-38

Ali Wong

A evening of forthright and raunchy stand-up with the actress, comic, and writer known for her appearances on Are You There, Chelsea?, Inside Amy Schumer, and the short-lived medical drama Black Box, as well as her breakout 2016 Netflix special, Baby Cobra, which Wong recorded when she was seven months pregnant.

Mar 30-31, 7 pm, 9:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $39.75-59.75

