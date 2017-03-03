Things to Do This Weekend: March 3-5

Miss Lopex Media

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Friday, Mar 3

The Aces: Feelin' Good

There are two wonderful things to look forward to every spring: Girl Scout cookies and a new sketch show from Portland’s fave comedy duo, The Aces. Comprised of Shelley McLendon and Michael Fetters, the Aces have set the city’s sketch comedy bar extremely high with their smartly subversive, humanistic comedy that never fails to leave us in stitches. Get your tickets now, or miss what will likely be the comedy show of the year. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Siren Theater, $15-20

The Know is Back: Hurry Up, Deathlist, Panzer Beat

After much preparation, the new Know is finally open for business! The punk-rock club closed its original location back in November, but tonight it hosts the first public show in its brand-spankin’-new Hollywood digs (in the former Blackbird). Tonight kick out the jams with Hurry Up, featuring members of the Thermals, plus Summer Cannibals bassist Jenny Logan’s project Deathlist and Know owner Ryan Stowe’s band Panzer Beat. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, The Know

Portland Timbers Season Opener

The Timbers’ 2016 title defense was a complete disaster—a winless road record compounded by Seattle’s own championship run left quite the sting, but things are looking up after a busy offseason. Darlington Nagbe’s return to the U.S. Men’s National Team provided a spark for both parties, and the Timbers’ acquisition of seasoned midfielders Sebastian Blanco and David Guzmán should make tonight’s opener an uphill battle for underdog expansion side Minnesota United. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

6:30 pm, Providence Park, $25-165

MOGO Fest: Blossom, Sifter Da Bad Son, I$$A, DJ Pr11me, Verbz

Remember how Musicfest NW (now Project Pabst) used to be? A buttload of shows happening at the same time, at various venues around the city, and you have to choose? Well that’s exactly how MOGO Fest is. My first pick is a show at Dante’s on Friday, curated by the Thesis and featuring my favorite local lady singer, Blossom as the headliner. I’m hoping she’ll sing some of the feel-good and breezy R&B off her forthcoming LP Tease, like “So Cool,” and “Got Me.” Other acts for the night include dancehall artist I$$A, Nigeria-born singer Sifter, DJ Pr11me, and Thesis resident DJ Verbz. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, Dante's, $10

MOGO Fest: Coco Columbia, Korgy & Bass, Glasys

Meanwhile, across the river, a lineup at Secret Society features the dreamy indie-pop of Coco Columbia, live sample-based hip-hop from the duo Korgy & Bass, and multi-genre synth soundscapes from producer/pianist/vocalist Glasys. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, The Secret Society, $10

Dance Party for Planned Parenthood

Tonight Beacon Sound is hosting a dance party of leftfield house and techno to benefit Planned Parenthood. Minimal Violence is a collaboration between A. Luk and Lida P. of Vancouver, BC, inspired by the avant-garde leanings of post-punk and the rich, often politicized history of techno and house music. With releases on Genero (an all-female label dedicated to creating diverse avenues for women in electronic music), 1080p, and Jungle Gym Records, the standout duo has seen their music evolve from murky and aggressive techno to slightly more joyous excursions inspired by electro and Chicago house. Hardware synth and groove-box producer Orthographic Figure (Drew LaBarre) joins them, bringing his funky electro house out of the bedroom to share his love of lo-fi dance music with the floor. Come dance for reproductive rights, but don’t forget your wallet—sliding scale donations from $5–10 will be taken at the door. DANIELA SERNA

7 pm, Beacon Sound, $5-10

Shana Cleveland, Haley Heynderickx, Claire Puckett

When she’s fronting Los Angeles (formerly Seattle) surf four-piece La Luz, Shana Cleveland conjures images of haunted beach carnivals with twangy guitar riffs and cotton candied doo-wop harmonies. But as Shana Cleveland and the Sandcastles, she directs her creative energy into the minimalist folk music of the natural world. She sings airily about lust and death without settling into any worn clichés or delving too deep—its magic is slow, contemplative, and hungry for answers beyond the limits of our sensory perception. Cleveland’s solo Portland show is presented by She Shreds, and all proceeds will benefit the ACLU and the NAACP. CIARA DOLAN

7 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-20

Blessed: Future vs. Kanye vs. Drake

Ante Up PDX and Tribute Night have made the call: Future has attained status enough to step in the ring with Drake and Kanye, and DJ Ronin Roc will spin their best and boldest to see who comes out on top in this Blessed battle royale.

9 pm, Holocene, $10

Marie Davidson, Soft Metals, Asss, Thumper, Aaron J

Montreal-based electronic artist Marie Davidson has developed an underground cult status for her intricately woven, up-tempo soundscapes and unique take on dance music. Davidson’s sensuous, spoken-word vocals effortlessly pull the listener into stories of existential angst that attempt to unravel the mysteries of life by way of interrogation and self-reflection. As one half of the celebrated minimal wave duo Essaie Pas, she’s had years to develop her artistic sensibilities. Davidson’s latest solo release, Adieux Au Dancefloor, has been met with outstanding praise for its depth in production value and subject matter. The album takes dance music to the next level, and captures a probing glimpse through the eyes of an artist who’s both fascinated and disgusted by club cultures that thrive off hedonism and self-satisfaction. CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

9 pm, S1, $10

20th Annual Barleywine Festival

Lucky Lab's annual festival for one of the biggest, maltiest, knock-you-on-your-ass-style beers in brewing history, the barleywine, featuring over 70 varieties rotating through 20 taps Friday and Saturday. Admission includes a festival glass and four tokens, with additional four ounce pours for $2.

noon, Lucky Labrador Beer Hall, $15

De Colores Cabaret

Intersectional feminists rejoice: there’s a sexy new variety revue in town that is fighting invisibilization and colonized standards of beauty at once! De Colores Cabaret is a production by local burlesque performer, Ruby Rounds, that will highlight the talent of an entirely Latinx cast hailing from as far as Chicago. Named in honor of the diverse identities within Latinx communities, De Colores will be headlined by award-winning entertainers, Egypt Blaque Knyle and Lola Coquette. Be prepared to break a sweat as you watch these sultry performers single-handedly break stereotypes. EMILLY PRADO

8:30 pm, The Headwaters Theatre, $20-30

Jens Lekman, Lisa/Liza

When I suffered my first adolescent heartbreak, my two condolences were ripe peaches and Jens Lekman. Both offered distraction and uplift through sweet, sensory indulgence. Lekman draws all the best elements from other sardonic, romantic musicians (Stephin Merritt, Morrissey, Destroyer) and maintains a through line of flowery appreciation for even the most mundane activities (a drunk walk home, a haircut). The result is what I believe to be the most wonderful breakup music one could ask for. Songs rich with tongue-in-cheek optimism allow equal opportunities for wallowing in melodrama or enjoying simple pleasures. Lekman’s cleverly composed pop songs remain simultaneously bubbly and deadpan, regardless of which genre he’s channeling—I like orchestral Jens, but twee disco Jens is a close second, and on his newest album, Life Will See You Now, island/steel drums Jens gets some well-deserved attention. Even on Lekman’s simpler, more pared-down songs, his self-aware lyricism and endearing vocals sparkle incredibly. EMMA BURKE

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

Mic Crenshaw, Amenta Abioto, Mighty, Lisa Vasquez, DJ Ozroc, DJ Wels

Mic Crenshaw is a veteran emcee and staple of the Portland hiphop scene, having performed as a member of Hungry Mob, Cleveland Steamers, and Suckapunch. RYAN FEIGH

9 pm, The Fixin' To, $5

Billy Crystal

The Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director comes to the Schnitz for a night of "stand up and sit down" that will feature storytelling, film clips, and an intimate discussion of Crystal's career, life, and the world as as seen from his own perspective.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $65-125

Frank Olivier's Twisted Cabaret

A comedic circus-influenced cabaret show, with live music, mind reading, miming, dancing girls, magic, sword swallowing, and more freaky stuff.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15-45

Peachy Chicken's 5 Year Anniversary

The Portland Improv troupe celebrates five straight years of monthly long-form improvisational showcases with the help of host Mickey McGee and performances by members of the Mom Jeans improv group.

8 pm, The Village Ballroom, $5-10

Saturday, Mar 4

Portland Oregon Women's Film Festival (POWFest)

Support women filmmakers and their craft at POWFest as they celebrate an entire decade of festival-throwing. This year’s showcase boasts over 60 shorts and full-length films from directors of all skill levels and age—many of whom will be in attendance throughout the festival. This year’s guest of honor, award-winning director Cheryle Dunye, will lead a Q&A on Saturday evening before screenings of her films The Watermelon Woman, Black is Blue, and The Owls which explore queer and trans identities, Blackness, and love. See Film, this issue. EMILLY PRADO

All day, Hollywood Theatre, see hollywoodtheatre.org for titles and showtimes

Mogo Fest: Mic Capes, Donte Thomas, Nick B, Bocha, Gifted Gab, Verbz

A full-blown hip-hop set at Star Theater goes down on Saturday: Scene-leader Mic Capes headlines, with a slew of other solid Portland rappers as openers, including Donte Thomas, Bocha, and Nick B. Though I have a feeling Seattle emcee Gifted Gab is going to steal the show with her ’90s-vibed songs, as she tends to do. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, Star Theater, $10

10th Annual Firkin Fest

Same location as the last nine celebrations, just a new name for the 10th annual celebration of unfiltered, naturally carbonated cask-brewed beers from 30 of Oregon's top breweries. Admission includes a souvenir glass and 5 taster tickets.

11 am, Rogue Eastside Pub & Pilot Brewery

The Smartest Man in the World Proopcast: Live

Greg Proops is the smartest man in the world... well, at least according to the name of his popular podcast. The witty, irreverent stand-up thematically darts between topics like the literal genius of Hedy Lamarr to San Fran's most famous stripper Carol Doda, and Martians to Michael Crichton. Hang on! It's going to be a funny ride. COURTNEY FERGUSON

4:20 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20

Logan

For all Logan’s nods to genre—and it’s as much a western as a superhero movie—it’s about bigger things, too. This Logan is burned out and worn down: Not for nothing does he grunt softly when hoisting himself out of a car. Not for nothing does he wear cheap reading glasses. (Superman wears glasses as a disguise; Logan wears glasses because his eyes aren’t what they used to be.) And not for nothing does he glower when one of his claws refuses to SNIKT. (Whether they make Viagra for mutants is, alas, never addressed.) Logan is a movie about what it’s like to get old—to realize that one’s body and memories offer more pain than power, that one’s optimism and love have hardened to stubbornness and regret. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Big Thief, Iji

Tonight’s main billing, Big Thief, hails from our cultural sibling, Brooklyn. Though often sparsely arranged, songs on the band’s 2016 debut Masterpiece flourish with little more than guitar and lullaby-gentle vocals. “Lorraine” finds guitarist and singer/songwriter Adrianne Lenker’s voice swelling with hopeful, vernal tenderness. Even on noisier tracks like the titular “Masterpiece,” with its straight-ahead indie rock sensibility, Lenker’s grasp of the sentimental and romantic shines. Supporting Big Thief, Seattle’s Iji is also not to be missed. The (primarily) solo bedroom recording project of Zach Burba, Iji’s live roster regularly rotates, but has lately featured DIY all-stars Jake Jones (Sick Sad World) on drums and Evan Easthope (Land of Pines, Neighbors) on guitar. Between touring with Iji and Brooklyn-based (and Seattle-conceived) Mega Bog, Burba is nearly always on the road. The songs he writes for Iji distill the sun-dappled, blown-out snapshots of the traveling life, all cool drinks and warm air rushing through the open car window. SAM BOVARNICK

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Saba, Sylvan LaCue, Caleborate, Donte Thomas

Atlanta is still the hip-hop capital of the US, but every year, Chicago seems to make a stronger case for itself. Last year was no exception, with the continued ascendance of Chance the Rapper and the emergence of Noname. But don’t sleep on Saba, a skilled rapper with terrific taste in beats who broke through in 2014 with a mixtape called ComfortZone and then scored a featured verse on Chance’s Coloring Book. Last November, he followed those up with another tape, Bucket List Project, which is built around clips of Chance, Lupe Fiasco, and others talking about the things they’d like to do before they die. Saba rhymes about the tough streets of Chicago with gritty realism, but also joyful optimism. He comes from a family of old funk and soul players, so his blurry R&B-influenced songs are consistently melodic and musical. Bucket List Project is as fully realized and aesthetically coherent as anything to come out of the Second City in the past few years. BEN SALMON

8 pm, Peter's Room at the Roseland, $15, all ages

Sugar Town: Ladies of Vintage Soul

One of the hottest queer dance nights in Portland is also the hottest soul dance night in Portland. It's Sugar Town; an evening devoted to classic ass-shaking soul music, featuring the deep crates of DJ Action Slacks. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

9 pm, The Spare Room, $5

March Against Police Brutality and Fascism

A march and rally in response to the Portland Police Bureau's use of heavy-handed force at the peaceful Inauguration Day protest on January 20th.

3 pm, Pioneer Courthouse Square



Six Organs of Admittance, Abronia

Ben Chasny has long proved himself a force to be reckoned with in the psych-rock and experimental scenes via his work in the krautrock-inspired Comets on Fire and the free jazz freakouts he spins out alongside Sir Richard Bishop in the trio Rangda. But just when you think he can't possibly move any further forward, he sucker punches you with an album like Hexadic, his 2015 release as solo project Six Organs of Admittance. The nine-track masterpiece (released on Drag City) finds the Californian zig-zagging between methodologies, with loud, molasses-thick workouts like "Hollow River" tucked comfortably among John Fahey-like acoustic explorations and long-tailed feedback drones. ROBERT HAM

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $12

Robert Cray Band

Oregon doesn't get to lay claim to too many bonafide music legends. Robert Cray's technically from Georgia. But his blues got big here.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $45

Sunday, Mar 5

Kedi

Stray cats prowl the streets of Istanbul, and the new documentary Kedi tells their stories: There are friendly cats that locals pet every day, cats who commit psychological warfare against other cats, and even a cat who shows up just in time when a dockside restaurant needs a hero to cope with its rat problem. You don’t have to be a cat person to appreciate the industrious animals of Kedi. But you might become one. MEGAN BURBANK

Cinema 21, see Movie Times for showtimes, $9.50

Death by Unga Bunga, The Reverberations

Scandinavian bands often reinterpret ’60s-style garage rock and proto-punk. Some acts like the Hives make the jump to America, while many more remain esoteric reference points. Norway’s Death by Unga Bunga’s 2016 release, Pineapple Pizza, is a young and fuzzy update on this tradition. Throughout, guitars are jingle-jangly and harmonies sweet, if roughly hewn. And while Pineapple Pizza sets a course for the freakbeat ’60s, Unga Bunga’s wayback machine is somewhat imprecise. “Best Friends” buzzes with ELO-style synths, and “I Can’t Hide” goofs around with J. Geils’ keyboards. Much like actual pineapple pizza, Unga Bunga offers a guilty satisfaction only found in ingredients that never belonged together in the first place. WILLIAM KENNEDY

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

The Second City: Improv All-Stars

Performers from the legendary Chicago comedy theater bring their improv talents to the Portland stage.

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $20-25

Mala Fides, Taurean, Paper Thin Youth, Cockeye

Portland’s Cockeye plays vicious, thrashing queercore punk that sounds like it could shatter glass. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, The Know, $5

Putting the T in Equality

Basic Rights Oregon has partnered with Portland Underground Grad School to provide a free workshop to educate allies of trans folks. The class aims to strengthen the knowledge of attendees about trans issues and terminology so that they can best support loved ones directly and beyond. Register online. EMILLY PRADO

6:30 pm, Portland First Christian church, free

Mishka Shubaly, Andy Andrist

Singer/songwriter and author of I Swear I’ll Make It Up To You, Mishka Shubaly, and comic Andy Andrist (The Unbookables) headline a variety show at the Bossanova Ballroom. The event will also feature performances by local comedians Marcus Coleman, Ben Harkins, and Caitlin Weierhauser. Hosted by Wendy Weiss.

8 pm, Bossanova Ballroom

Gold Casio, Bryson Cone, Mood Beach

Portland’s Gold Casio melds campy, gold-plated disco with glitchy indie-pop, and the result is groovy and danceable—you can’t avoid this boogie fever, so might as well let it infect you. CIARA DOLAN

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!