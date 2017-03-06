Things to Do This Week: March 6-9

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday

The year goes on, and the need to resist only grows stronger. On Wednesday, the country learns what a Day Without a Woman would feel like, and a lot of people will probably learn that not much of anything will (or) get done without women involved. The other days of the week, however, will attempt making up for that meaningful absence, with Ural Thomas returning to the Goodfoot, Denzel Curry coming through the Doug Fir, Pop-Up Magazine transforms the Revolution Hall into the best periodical you've ever walked through, and if all this activity got you working up a thirst, the Portland Mercury's Highball got you covered with a city's worth of specially crafted cocktails just waiting for your order. Hit the menu below and plan your week well.

Monday, Mar 6

The Portland Mercury's Highball

We love you, dear Mercury reader. How much? Well, enough to team up with Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC to put together the Portland Mercury's Highball—a one-of-a-kind event in which Portland's best bars and restaurants will create specially crafted cocktails... for a mere $5 each! From the Alibi to Loyal Legion and from Sandy Hut to Valentines (and many, many more), you'll have your pick of delicious cocktails all over the city... and they'll be available all day and night, not just during happy hour! Don't ever say we didn't do anything nice for ya. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various Locations, see our Highball calendar for venues and drink recipes

LVL UP, Palm, Great Grandpa, Strange Ranger

LVL UP’s Return to Love might be the best indie rock album of 2016 that almost didn’t get made. After self-releasing two full-lengths and a slew of EPs on Double Double Whammy, the four-piece made a pact that if they didn’t get someone else to put out their music, they’d hang it up for good. Instead, Seattle’s Sub Pop Records signed them on for a third full-length. It’s a joyous and angry meditation on nature, relationships, and modern spirituality. Songs like “Hidden Driver” and “Naked in the River with the Creator” welcome the world and all its vastness, the former with a revved-up Neutral Milk Hotel-inspired mix of distorted acoustics, and the latter with a slowly decaying organ melody that closes the album à la the Microphones. LVL UP’s indie rock references to “the holy” are rare in a genre that’s been particularly godless since Jeff Mangum’s howlings of “I love you Jesus Christ.” This approach certainly risks alienation, but Return to Love addresses religion without any pretense or cheesiness—instead with bursts of beauty and refreshing, un-apathetic honesty. CAMERON CROWELL

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Ural Thomas & the Pain

To live in Portland and never have seen Ural Thomas and the Pain—a resurrected local treasure of soul if there ever was one—would be a shame. MARJORIE SKINNER

9 pm, Goodfoot, $5

Thomas Dolby

The '80s New Wave pioneer known for his hit singles "She Blinded Me with Science" and "Hyperactive!" comes to Powell's to sign copies of The Speed of Sound, Dolby's new memoir about his rise to the top of the charts and his second career as a technology entrepreneur in Silicon Valley.

noon, Powell's City of Books, free

The Art of the Brick

One of the most well-known touring art exhibitions of recent memory, Nathan Sawaya's LEGO® works feature original visions alongside recreations of classic masterpieces, as well as a specially designed play area for activities, demonstration, and builder challenges.

all day, Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, $5.50-19.75

The Red Turtle

A nearly perfect movie for kids (and adults) of almost any age. If you’re too young to appreciate it, you probably shouldn’t be in a movie theater, and if you’re too old to appreciate it, you probably need medical attention. MARC MOHAN

6:30 pm, Cinema 21, $9.50

Tuesday, Mar 7

Pop-Up Magazine

Pop-Up Magazine is a great, unique concept—think of it as a live magazine, with writers, filmmakers, artists, and musicians taking the stage to share insightful, moving, funny, strange stories you won't find anywhere else. Each show is unique and no show is recorded. Portland's will feature New York Times Magazine and Wild Ones author Jon Mooallem, Kelley L. Carter (ESPN's The Undefeated), writers Laurel Braitman and Rachel Monroe, filmmakers Jamie Meltzer and Tim Hussin. Plus there will be podcasters, photographers, and live music from the Magik*Magik Orchestra. If the last time Pop-Up came through Portland is any indication, expect a night of wit, surprises, and fun. ERIK HENRIKSEN

7:30 pm, Revolution Hall

Identities & Futures: Women and Non-Binary Folks Speak Out!

Portland Zine Symposium presents a night of zine and comic readings featuring an opening ceremony by Layla Woelfle-Deene, readings by Pocha Radicales, Samantha Taylor, Eileen Chavez, Melika Belhaj, Emily Moroz, Jene Etheridge, Graham Kahler, Lillie Craw, and Alise Sanchez, animations by Daria Tessler, Tara Booth, and A'misa Chiu, and music from DJ KM Fizzy.

7:30 pm, Holocene, $7-10

Lithics, Preening, Conditioner

Around this time last year Portland’s Lithics released Borrowed Floors, one of best local records of 2016. Its ten minimalist post-punk tracks repeat and layer needling guitar sounds against robotic drums, and the effect is totally hypnotic. The whole album is mechanical and precise, but certain moments of songs like “Thing in Your Eye” break free from the rhythms with wild, rearing guitar riffs—it feels like the climax of sci-fi movies, when machines go rogue as their artificial intelligence inspires them to destroy humanity. Frontwoman Aubrey Hornor’s vocals deflect with cool detachment, but never fade into the background of Borrowed Floors. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, The Know

Learning the GayBCs

Cozy up in the Queer Resource Center at PCC Cascade for an educational evening learning your GayBC’s. The introductory-level workshop will provide a safe space to explore LGBTQ+ terminology from pansexual to intersex, the importance of respecting pronouns, unconscious bias, and what it means to be a true queer and trans ally. You even get to eat free snacks! Registration required so send an email to virginia.martin1@pcc.edu if you plan to attend. EMILLY PRADO

5 pm, PCC Cascade Student Center, free



B-Movie Bingo: Tiger Claws 2

Your monthly opportunity to literally check off a bingo card full of B-movie clichés! This month, legitimate B-movie legends Cynthia Rothrock and Bolo Yeung square off in Tiger Claws 2, which would be your average trash-classic gun-fu actioner from the ’90s—except for the part where it takes place in ancient underground caverns in San Francisco that are used to create time portals for nefarious purposes! Imagine a bad episode of Doctor Who having sex with a Chuck Norris movie. Or rather, don’t imagine it. Go see it. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Wednesday, Mar 8

A Day Without a Woman

In February, there was a Day Without Immigrants, an action highlighting just how important they are to our culture, to our communities, to our country. In March, we have a Day Without a Woman, in which over half of our population is asked not to work, everyone else is asked to not shop anywhere that isn't a smaller woman-and-minority-owned business, and if you do go out, please wear red as a sign of solidarity with women. Help show the world just how important women are to a healthy, functioning, forward-moving society, and make a statement against gender injusitce, sexual harassment, inequality, and legislative targeting.

Various Locations, all day, #resist

Thursday, Mar 9

Denzel Curry, Pell, Rare Treat

Though he was only inducted into “the class” by XXL this past summer, Denzel Curry is far from a hip-hop freshman. Since garnering the interest of producer Spaceghostpurrp at the tender age of 16, Curry has been on the cusp of recent hip-hop trends. His style is distinct and unflinching; he raps staccato, with machine gun bars that are vastly different from the slow, drawling style popularized by his industry-appointed peers, 21 Savage and Lil Yachty. Curry’s timing and fast-paced delivery are technically impressive, and incite a sense of angry liberation. He could easily seem jaded, even at 21 years old, but instead sounds self-assured and hopeful. EMMA BURKE

9 pm, Doug Fir, $3 w/ rsvp

Live Wire! Radio

The latest installment of Portland's own nationally-syndicated variety show features actress and writer Mara Wilson and creator and star of My Drunk Kitchen Hannah Hart. Hosted by Luke Burbank.

7:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15-35

Starship Troopers

Not sure whether this high-powered satire of glossy, vapid fascism is going to be funnier than it's ever been before, or if it's going to cause infrequent giggles between rolling waves of nausea and panic. Either way, it's hard to pass up spending a couple hours on the big screen with Michael Ironside, Clancy Brown, and Neil Patrick Harris. The bugs still hold up as visual effects, too! Better than the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park, as a matter of fact. BOBBY ROBERTS

9:25 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

Post Moves, Layperson, Cay is OK

Post Moves 2016 full-length, Mystery World Science Show, offers 12 songs of delicately moody guitar pop that lazily but purposefully amble like a fat bumblebee buzzing from daisy to daisy. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, The Spare Room, free

Creative Cultivation Dance Party

The Portland-based online and print magazine with a focus on highlighting an eclectic range of PDX-based fashion, art, and music through a dance party featuring music by VNPRT, Dubblife, Brown Calculus, and Fountaine.

8:30 pm, Holocene, $7-10

Datsik, Crizzly, Virtual Riot

Canadian producer/DJ Datsik (aka Troy Beetles) makes sledgehammering dubstep that moves with Andre the Giant–like grace. DAVE SEGAL

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $30-35

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!