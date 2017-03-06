Things to Do Food: March 2017 How to Eat, Drink, and Be Merry for March

Alton Brown: Eat Your Science

The Food Network personality and host of Iron Chef America and Cutthroat Kitchen returns to Portland with his brand new live show, Eat Your Science, which promises audiences a blend of live music, multimedia presentations, talk-show hi-jinks, and fun and messy food experimentation.

Mar 26, 8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.50-125

The Portland Mercury's Highball

Here at the Portland Mercury, we know just what you need, given the current state of 2017, life, the universe, and everything: You need GOOD BOOZE, and you need it NOW! So prepare yourself (and your liver) for the Portland Mercury’s HIGHBALL! We’ve teamed up with over 40 of the finest bars and restaurants in Portland—along with our cocktail-lovin’ pals at Beam Suntory and Good IV, LLC—to bring you this one-of-a-kind boozetacular! At each of Highball’s locations, you’ll find specially crafted cocktails that are available only to Highball participants. Even better? Each of these fantastic, sanity-saving cocktails will be available ALL DAY (not just during happy hour!) and cost you a mere $5!

Mar 6-12, Various Locations, see our $5 Cocktails calendar for participating venues and drink recipes

3rd Annual Baker's Dozen Coffee, Beer & Doughnut Festival

You probably just clutched at your heart simply reading the title to this event. Slowly retract those claws. Redirect them to your wallet. Keep it in your hand as you drive to Culmination. You will want it at the ready, because holy shit it's a beer/coffee/doughnut festival! All at the same time! Admission includes a souvenir glass, and 4oz samples of all 13 coffee beers available, as well as samples of the doughnuts available.

Mar 11, 10 am, 2 pm, Culmination Brewing, $27

Dario Dinner

The man known as "the famous butcher of Panzano" returns to Portland: Dario Cecchini and Nostrana Chef Cathy Whims come together for a multi-course feast showcasing both Dario's cuts and his personality.

Mar 13, 6 pm, Nostrana, $195

Irish Beer Festival

The first edition of what will hopefully become a new St. Patrick's Day tradition in Portland, the Irish Beer Festival features specialty Irish style beers and ciders from a dozen Northwest breweries including Deschutes, Grixsen, Burnside, Culmination, Cider Riot, Lucky Lab, and more, all offering up their best, with some providing brews made specifically for the event. Admission includes souvenir glass, seven taster tokens, and live music, entertainment, and food specials.

Mar 17-18, 11 am, Kells Brewpub, $10-20

St. Patrick's Day Feast

Bob's Red Mill hosts this celebration of St. Patrick with a very Irish-inspired menu, including orange and cranberry rye soda bread, beer cheese and potato soup, Guinness chocolate cake, and of course, some shepherd's pie.

Mar 17, 5 pm, Bob's Red Mill Whole Grains Store & Visitors Center, $20

The Cider Rite of Spring

Admission includes a glass and eight tasting tickets with which to sample from the Northwest's top cider makers, including Finnriver, Dragon's Head, 2 Towns, Portland Cider Company, Baird & Dewar, and many more. Visit nwcider.com for a full list of participating cideries and vendors.

Mar 25, noon, The Evergreen, $25

PDX Tequila & Tacos Festival

Now, this isn't the Mercury's Tacos 'n' Tequila festival (which is coming soon, check our Food & Drink calendar for updates), but it is a festival celebrating both tacos and tequila, which definitely go very well together.

Mar 25, 6 pm, TAO Event Center, $15-35

Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival

The fifth annual brewfest dedicated to shining a spotlight on the Northwest's finest wild and rustic ales in styles from France and Belgium, with participating breweries including The Commons, Upright, Alesong, pFriem, De Garde and many more. Admission includes collectible glass and 10 drink tickets, and VIP tickets include access to a special preview night on Friday, March 31.

Mar 31-Apr 2, 4 pm Fri, 11 am Sat-Sun, Saraveza, $25-35