This week is a veritable rainbow of entertainment wonderfulness descending upon the city before its pot of gold is kicked over and used as a beer mug for St. Patrick's Day. Some of our best musicians are providing a live score to the dreams of an all-time great filmmaker; Lindy West stops by for what is guaranteed to be a hilarious visit; Seven Grandmasters unleash unholy amounts of whoop-ass at the Hollywood; Science attempts to answer the baffling mystery of just what the fuck your cat is thinking; The Red Hot Chili Peppers are in town, but even more absurdly, so is John Cleese. All that and My Own Private Idaho, too. Hit the links below and load your plate accordingly.

Monday, Mar 13

Lindy West

At our sister paper The Stranger, Jezebel, and GQ, Lindy West has taken on everything from the classification of leggings as pants to more complex problems, like her highly respected response to Daniel Tosh's rape joke embroilment of 2012. As she puts it: “I do fight monsters… even if they are creeps in basements who hate women instead of necromancers in skull towers who hate lady knights.” SUZETTE SMITH

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Boreen, Gillan Frances, Chain, Lutra

Nostalgia serves a purpose. Whether it’s soothing a hurting soul, reliving memories, or coming to terms with one's current place in life, some music can spark a much-needed trip down memory lane. Friends, Boreen’s debut LP, does just that. The album is inspired by relatable emotions—the infinite sadness of Elliott Smith, the apathy of Pavement, the buoyant naivety of the Boo Radleys. Friends certainly nods to the ’90s, but doesn’t imitate. Listless narratives drive the record, which centers on the mundane and languid existence of a kid living outside the city. Tonight Boreen celebrates the release of this broody debut, though the show promises to be anything but. CERVANTE POPE

7 pm, Lola's Room, $7, all ages

Globelamp, Snow White, The Tamed West

Globelamp, the music project of Olympia's Elizabeth le Fey, is equal parts campfire ritual and punk-house basement show. It has the ability to appeal to fans of lo-fi tape music, '60s British folk revival, and '90s dream pop. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $8-10

Big Business, Norska, Thrones

It's probably beyond debate now that Big Business is one of underground metal's most respected acts. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, The Know, $12

Bebe Rexha, Daniel Skye

The up-and-coming electropop and R&B singer/songwriter known for her collaborations with G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, and David Guetta stops off at the Wonder in support of her debut studio album, All Your Fault.

8:15 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $17-142, all ages

My Own Private Idaho

Imagine you’re Gus Van Sant in the early 1990s. You’ve living in Portland, you’re fascinated with the grime and grunge of the city. You’ve got three partially formed ideas for screenplays: one based on Shakespeare’s Henry IV, one about a young man trying to find his mother, and one about a narcoleptic sex worker with the face of an angel. Well, Early ’90s Gus Van Sant, mash those ideas together into one problematic-but-somehow-still-charming script and call Keanu! You’re about to make My Own Private Idaho! Don’t blink during this dreamy meander, or you might miss some beautiful PNW scenery, Keanu struggling through vaguely Shakespearean dialogue, Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, or a single second of River Phoenix’s beautiful face. BRI BREY

2:45 pm, 9:15 pm, Academy Theater

Dario Dinner

The man known as "the famous butcher of Panzano" returns to Portland: Dario Cecchini and Nostrana Chef Cathy Whims come together for a multi-course feast showcasing both Dario's cuts and his personality.

6 pm, Nostrana, $195

National Popular Vote Educational Meeting

Aside from our current President, there likely aren't too many fans of the Electoral College—and even he wasn't a fan until it gifted his inept ass the office. This meeting will help concerned citizens learn about the ways to update and/or sidestep the system completely.

7 pm, Augustana Lutheran Church, free

Ollin Social Justice Film Series: Salt of the Earth

A film series presented by the Latino Network, “dedicated to exploring social justice themes through film” and featuring post-screening panel discussions. This week’s film: Salt of the Earth, based on a 1951 New Mexico miners’ strike. Considered one of the first films to interject feminist ideas into the post-war era of Hollywood communism, Salt of the Earth (1954) is a didactic but charming drama about workers uniting for a good old-fashioned miner’s strike. After being blacklisted as one of the Hollywood Ten in 1947—and stripped of his Director’s Guild of America membership for refusing to answer questions about his involvement with the Communist party—director Herbert Biberman further showed his commie salt by casting actual miners and their families as actors in this film. There is singing. SUZETTE SMITH

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Tuesday, Mar 14

Justin Townes Earle

Justin Townes Earle’s the first musician I ever interviewed, and if he was at all impatient taking questions about heroin and his famous dad (Steve) from an introverted 21-year-old with no paid journalism experience, he didn’t let on. His perfectly sad Americana shelves well beside Wilco and Josh Ritter. But JTE’s got a streak of mischief and bottom-of-the-barrel sorrow that lets you know he’s the real deal. MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Doug Fir, $14-16

Thao Nguyen, Johanna Kunin

Earnest, folk-adjacent indie rock with whispered vocals propagated in New England in 2008. I was a 21-year-old English major deeply enamored with this very sincere cottage industry, which is how I first became acquainted with the fierce guitar playing and cleverly relaxed lyrics of San Francisco singer/songwriter Thao Nguyen and her band, the Get Down Stay Down. I’m not surprised that Nguyen’s found longevity, because she’s also taken more risks. In a sea of forgettably mellow boys and girls clad in Rivers Cuomo glasses or brushing aside Cat Power bangs, Thao stood out. She imbued her indie folk with an air of specificity and a harder edge, in lyrics full of strange, Malkmus-level rhymes or urgent reminders to draw on one’s inner reserves. MEGAN BURBANK

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $18-20

Kung Fu Theater: Seven Grandmasters

Every fight scene in this 1978 martial arts classic will make you say, “What in the actual fuck just happened?” It has everything you could ask for in a kung fu flick: bad voiceovers, avenged deaths, teachers at the edge of retirement, stolen martial arts secrets, and did I mention those seriously insane fight scenes? BRI BREY

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Daya

The up-and-coming Pittsburgh-based singer-songwriter brings her soulful blend of synth-pop to the Wonder in support of her debut album, Sit Still, Look Pretty.

8 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-79

Lake Street Dive, Joey Dosik

Every band of the last six decades has said that they’re influenced by the Beatles, but not all of them take full pages from the Beatles’ songbook like Lake Street Dive. From Harrisonesque guitar riffs to arrangements à la Abbey Road’s meandering sincerity, the band folds the crucible of influence into their own modern retro. This four-piece has it all, from upbeat toe-tappers that fit as easily among soul classics as they do on a Top 40 station in 2017, to crooning ballads that dare you to harmonize along with frontwoman Rachael Price’s radiant, R&B-tinged vocals. 2016’s Side Pony is straight out of Motown, spliced with blistering horn solos, jazzy drum riffs, disco keys, and lyrics fraught with the uncertainty of love and loneliness. Not to mention the band does the best damn cover of “Rich Girl” by Hall and Oates I’ve ever heard. BRI BREY

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $27, all ages

Science on Tap: Inside the Feline Mind

For tonight's installment of Science on Tap, veterinarian and animal behaviorist Dr. Rolan Tripp provides an in-depth look a the feline mind to provide you with a better understanding of why the cat in your life behaves the way it does. Amazingly, there are reasons. Despite most of their behavior suggesting otherwise.

7 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $8-13

Policy Network—Mass Incarceration and Deportations

What’s one thing that mass incarceration and deportation have in common? Many things, in fact, but Policy Network will be focusing on how people of color are targeted by both and the effects that these have on communities of color. Speakers will then tie these issues to the systematic structures of power and oppression that perpetuate their existence. This event will also provide time for networking with other community activists and give guidance on how to strategize against these forces. EMILLY PRADO

7 pm, Gilda's Italian Restaurant & Lounge, free

Wednesday, Mar 15

John Cleese

An evening with the legendary English actor, writer, and comedian who co-founded Monty Python, starred in and co-wrote for the acclaimed BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, and has since appeared in numerous film and television roles and cameos.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $50-125

Fin de Cinema: Akira Kurosawa's Dreams

Fin De Cinema returns to Holocene with a screening of Akira Kurosawa's 1990 film, Dreams, accompanied by a re-imagined live score composed and performed by Golden Retriever's Jonathan Sielaff, Brown Calculus (Brown Alice and Tribe Mars), Palm Dat (Shy Girls), and Dylan Stark.

8 pm, Holocene, $8-15

Little Star, Toner, Big Smiley

Portland songwriters Daniel Byers and Julian Morris bring their irresistible blend of guitar pop and driving indie rock to Valentines ahead of their forthcoming self-titled full-length.

9 pm, Valentines

Blossom, Amenta Abioto

As Black women, we're raised with the fundamental strength to navigate battles with our heads held high, our pride serving as the guiding light through the storms of microaggressions. There isn't much representation in Portland, but we've got at least two powerful female voices in Amenta Abioto and Blossom. Abioto's a triple threat, exhibiting her appreciation for all things cultural and mythological as a songwriter, actor, and producer, blending jazz and hip-hop with the vocal heft of gospel. We look to Blossom and her funky neo-soul creations as a guideline for mixing meaningful lyrics with sonic enjoyment. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Blossom made her foray into music at just 12 years old; she’s like a local poster child for starting with humble roots and essentially blossoming into success. Both women are talented, intellectual, and inspirational—everything a child of color needs to see from minority figures in a world where representation is lacking. CERVANTE POPE

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, free

You're Welcome

After cycling through other possible names—like Hanson, and Dad Jokes—Caitlin Weierhauser, Matt Monroe, and Nariko Ott landed on a name with a double meaning. “It’s like, ‘Welcome to the show,’ but I read ‘You’re welcome’ very pompously in my head,” says Ott. Now that Ott's moved to LA, You're Welcome carries on every Wednesday at 9:30 pm at Mississippi Pizza, hosted by Caitlin Weierhauser, Matt Monroe, Adam Pasi, & Marcus Coleman. MERYL WILLIAMS

9:30 pm, Mississippi Pizza Pub & Atlantis Lounge, free

Music Millennium's 48th Anniversary Party

Celebrate Music Millennium's 48th Anniversary Party with free cake and beverages, great deals on music, and a performance from Northwest legend Danny Bixby

6 pm, Music Millennium, free, all ages

Queer Commons: AWOL

Figuring out what you want to do with your life is hard. Figuring it out when you’re a small-town Pennsylvania lesbian who’s in love with a welfare queen is way harder. AWOL, this month’s installment of the Hollywood’s Queer Commons series, is beautifully shot, capturing the banality of everyday rural life and the ire of forbidden love. While the film struggles at times—forcing its lessons about the diversity of the queer community—it’s ultimately about finding yourself, disappointing your parents, and being an idiot when you’re 19—themes everyone can relate to. BRI BREY

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The last time Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer came to town, it was in support of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. We're still scratching out heads about that, but here's your chance to catch some pure unadulterated Peppers.

7:30 pm, Moda Center, $49-99

The Dork Horses of Comedy

Portland is known for its nerds, its comedy, and its comedy nerds, but what about the goth kids? They get their own stand-up show too, with sets from local standouts Trevor Thorpe, Adam Pasi, Alex Rios, Wendy Weiss, and David Mascorro.

8 pm, The Fixin' To, free

The Hague, Lubec, Helens, Trapper

The Hague play a sprawling, extroverted mishmash of progressive rock, pop, alt-country, and math-jazz. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, The Know

Thursday, Mar 16

Alice Wetterlund

The West Coast comic wunderkind by way of Minnesota, best known for her standout roles on Silicon Valley and People of Earth hits Portland for a weekend's worth of stand-up.

8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20-28

Fucked Up, Chastity

The Canadian punk outfit return to Portland to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their excellent debut full-length, Hidden World.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15-18

Red Fang, Danava, Norska

Thrash the night away with a beer-soaked set from Portland heavy metal institution, Red Fang, who headline Revolution Hall as part of a benefit show for Mike Scheidt of YOB, who recently underwent emergency surgery to treat diverticulitis.

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $20-25

Wooden Indian Burial Ground, Reptaliens, BlackWater (HolyLight)

The wonderfully garage-y Portland favorites Wooden Indian Burial Ground are a model of consistency. Frontman Justin Fowler’s manic guitar leads the charge, squirting bizarre squeals in walls of effects. The rhythm section is renowned, too, and bassist Samuel Farrell and drummer Daniel Galucki provide a rock-solid foundation for Fowler’s unrestrained six-string dalliances. RYAN J. PRADO

8:45 pm, The Liquor Store, $8

St. Patrick's Day Pre-Funk

A four-course dinner for those who want to celebrate the holiday without the unrestrained drunken revelry that's usually associated, although each course will be paired with craft beers so there will still be some mischief to be had.

7 pm, Radio Room

Michael Eric Dyson, Kyle Jensen

Academic, author, and radio host Michael Eric Dyson reads from his new book, Tears We Cannot Stop, a timely sermon urging white America to confront truths about racism in order for real progress to begin. Dr. Dyson will be joined in conversation by Dr. Kyle Jensen, Composition Director at the University of North Texas.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Olivia Awbrey, The Doubleclicks

The punk-influenced indie folk singer/songwriter releases her first studio album, Fight or Fight with the help of her friends the Doubleclicks, and improv troupe Mom Jeans.

7:30 pm, Alberta Street Pub, $8

Wild & Reckless

A unique blend of rock 'n' roll and theater, combining Blitzen Trapper's songwriting and sound with a sci-fi dystopian love story set in a futuristic version of Portland's past. Featuring new and unreleased Blitzen Trapper music

7:30 pm, Portland Center Stage, $25-75

Live Wire! Radio

The latest installment of Portland's preeminent variety show features actress, comedian, and Saturday Night Live cast member Sasheer Zamata and actor, comedian, and NBC’s Last Comic Standing winner Alonzo Bodden. Hosted by Luke Burbank.

7:30 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15-35

