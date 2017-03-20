10 Boozy Events In Portland To Buy Tickets For Now

The Cider Rite of Spring

Admission includes a glass and eight tasting tickets with which to sample from the Northwest's top cider makers, including Finnriver, Dragon's Head, 2 Towns, Portland Cider Company, Baird & Dewar, and many more. Visit nwcider.com for a full list of participating cideries and vendors.

March 25, Noon, The Evergreen, $25

PDX Tequila & Tacos Festival

Now, this isn't the Mercury's Tacos 'n' Tequila festival (which is coming soon, check our Food & Drink calendar for updates), but it is a festival celebrating both tacos and tequila, which definitely go very well together.

March 25, 6pm, TAO Event Center, $15-35

Portland Farmhouse and Wild Ale Festival

March 31 at 4pm, April 1 at 11am, April 2 at 11am, The Evergreen, $25

Collage 2 Celebration

Deschutes Brewing and Hair Of the Dog present this feast as a means to celebrate their latest collaboration, Collage 2, which blends the Abyss, the Stoic, Fred, and Doggie Claws into its own barrel-aged brew. The beers will all be paired with a menu created by Hair of the Dog Executive Chef Chuck Hambley, Higgins Chef Greg Higgins, and Moonstruck's master Choclatier Julian Rose.

April 7, 6:30pm, The Evergreen, $65

2017 Spring Nano Beer Festival

A spotlight solely on the Northwest's best small-batch breweries, at one of the best beer stores in the region, featuring over 60 unique beers, ciders and meads, with raffle prizes from Showers Pass, Kegs Unlimited, and more.

April 21 at 2pm, April 22 at noon, John's Marketplace, $20-30

Bacon Ball XII

Somehow, the mad geniuses at Savory Events have figured out how to throw a party that combines the best of bacon and booze with nostalgia for 8-bit gaming, with live music, interactive art, and more.

April 29, 2pm, The North Warehouse, $12-22

Pour Oregon

Cellar 503 hosts this wine festival focused on spotlighting over 40 smaller, boutique, and artisanal wine producers across the state. Admission includes a wine glass and four tasting tickets, and proceeds benefit Make-a-Wish Oregon.

April 30, 2pm, Castaway, $35-40

Portland Fruit Beer Festival

The sixth annual celebration of humanity's genius decision to add fruit to beer, with over two dozen participating breweries and cideries, local food vendors, live music from local DJs, and gluten-free options.

June 10 at 11am, June 11 at 11am, North Park Blocks, $20-25

Snackdown!

The name of Portland Beer Week's closing event is inspired by professional wrestling, but won't be quite that rowdy. 10 brewers and 10 chefs pair off for a beer dinner with a fun atmosphere, featuring representatives from Loyal Legion, Bollywood Theater, Bent Brick, Breakside, Pfriem, Gigantic, Block 15, and more.

June 18, noon, The Evergreen, $49

Portland Craft Beer Festival

The Fields hosts this grand kickoff to Oregon Craft Beer Month with a three-day celebration of Portland's (many) contributions to the art of brewing. Admission includes a mug and 15 beer tickets, and the first 6,000 attendees will get a souvenir mug to take home. Food, live music, and offerings from Base Camp, Lompoc, Migration, Natian, Occidental, Pints, Bridgeport, Cider Riot! and many more.

June 30 at noon, July 1 at noon, July 2 at noon, The Fields, $25-35