10 for $10 (Or Less): The Best Bang for the Buck Shows, March 31-Apr 2

The Liberators: Pie Night!

For one night only, you can take in the delights of Portland’s premier improvisers the Liberators AND treat yourself to dessert! That’s right: Siren Theater HBIC Shelley McLendon and her cohort of professional goofballs will be doing what they do best—making you laugh until you cry—AND THERE WILL BE PIE! I just promise there isn’t a better way to spend an evening, unless you hate pie and happiness, I guess? MEGAN BURBANK

Mar 31, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $10

Global Based

It’s hard to imagine how Global Based, the monthly dance night that’s showcased Portland’s Black and Latinx talent since 2015, could get any better. But the bar has been officially raised with April’s lineup, which consists entirely of women-identifying performers. Florida-based DJ and producer Ma-LESS will headline and spread the wealth of her fuego combination of EDM blended with the sounds of her Jamaican and Panamanian upbringing. She’ll be supported by local favorites Casual Aztec, B2B, (Mercury music writer) Daniela Karina, and DJ Suavecito. Partygoers will also be treated to live art in the club by Black and Latinx creatives Yuriko Zubia, Jontajshae Smith, and Frida Gamez. It’s officially hip to show up on time, as attendees arriving before 11 pm will be bestowed with free gooey quesadillas and salsa, all lovingly homemade by event organizer Adan “Heysus” Torralba’s very own Tia Magdalena. EMILLY PRADO

Apr 1, 10 pm, The Whiskey Bar, $10

Fleetmac Wood: Rumours Rave

Rumours is not the most danceable Fleetwood Mac album (what’s up, Tango in the Night; not so fast, The Dance!), but tonight the Fleetmac Wood roving rave troupe are celebrating the blockbuster 1977 album’s 40th anniversary with their recurring dance party, remixing all your favorite Rumours chestnuts for body-moving on the dance floor. Yes, your witchiest Stevie Nicks attire is most appropriate. NED LANNAMANN

Apr 1, 10 pm, Holocene, $10

Tribe Mars, Rasheed Jamal, Sumalienz

Local jazz, soul, funk, and hip-hop fusion ensemble Tribe Mars headline a curated night of experimental beats and sounds at the Secret Society.

Apr 1, 9 pm, The Secret Society, $10

DS-13, Macho Boys, Cliterati, Sucklords

The tumult is blaring from just about every corner of the US right now. During such helter-skelter times, there’s absolutely nothing more important than protest, free speech, art, or some combination of these. Enter the explosive hardcore of Portland’s own Cliterati. Last year the band released Cliterati, a clenched fist of an EP featuring five songs that challenge the ideologies of the current administration and speak to the rights of the marginalized. Furiously blazing for just under 10 minutes, the EP swells with buzzsaw riffs and D-beat rhythms cranked out at breakneck speeds. Match Cliterati’s unbridled instrumentation with the intense screams and political fervor of vocalist Ami Lawless, and the result will inspire you to smash your soapbox and take your message to the streets. Or, as the band puts it, “Get your clit in the pit.” ARIS HUNTER WALES

Mar 31, 9 pm, Black Water Bar, $8

The Pynnacles, Sex Crime, Super Sonic Space Rebels, Flip Tops

Portland scene veterans from Satan's Pilgrims, Big Elf, and Paradise come together to form this local psych-rock supergroup.

Mar 31, 8 pm, The Know, $7

Sunbathe, Sinless, Mere Mention

Maggie May Morris has a catchy-as-hell name to go along with her natural ability to write a catchy-as-hell song. While you may be familiar with Morris from her position at the helm of Genders, you might not be aware that her solo efforts are as just as mesmerizing. With her current project, Sunbathe, Morris reminds us that catchy doesn’t always have to be equal to sunny or saccharine. She’s got the distinct ability to write a song so devastating you’ll flop to the floor while listening, but also so warm and familiar that you’ll find yourself attempting to hum along even before you’ve finished indulging in it for the first time. JENNA FLETCHER

Mar 31, 8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5

The Get Down

Nestled deep in Northeast, the sweaty dance party embodies the ethos of the city's punk underbelly, but still centers on current pop favorites. Made up mostly of neighborhood locals, the party gets big early and doesn't slow down until last call, with nearly 500 dancers filtering in and out through the night. While some dance night organizers boast about their growing numbers, the Get Down's want to keep its local feel as the biggest little dance party in the city. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

Mar 31, 9 pm, The Spare Room, $5

Federale, Pat Kearns

Portland's own Federale carries the torch of Ennio Morricone high, with a swarming, psychedelic, orchestral sound that'll splatter spaghetti sauce all over your cowboy boots. NED LANNAMANN

Apr 2, 9 pm, Rontoms, free

Rivercity Podcast Federation Launch Show

You’re reading an arts and culture-focused newsweekly, so I’m gonna go ahead and assume you have somewhere around 20 podcasts synced in your phone right now, and strong-armed at least one friend into subscribing to one of your stories, whether it’s a classic like Radiolab or a niche creepy-shit compilation like Sword and Scale. If my rude assumptions about you are correct, good news! Portland is chock-full of locally produced podcasts, and now we have our very own podcasting network. Move over, Gimlet! Take a hike, Feral Audio! Get lost, NPR affiliates! Rivercity Podcast Federation’s coming through! Created by Caitlin Weierhauser, Chris Khatami, Shane Hosea, and Randall Lawrence, Rivercity is home to such enthralling titles as JoAnn Schinderle’s Control Yourself; Sexual Awake ‘n’ Baking with Natalie Holt and Maddie Downes; Weierhauser’s Harry Potter-focused Room of Requirement 237, and tons more. At the network’s launch show, see four podcasts recorded live. Just like in your earbuds, it’s free—but you’ll be drinking among friends instead of doing chores alone! MEGAN BURBANK

Apr 2, 6 pm, Alberta Street Pub, free