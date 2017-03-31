Things to Do Food: April 2017 How to Eat, Drink, and Be Merry for April

Portland Pizza Week

Listen, Portland. We love you. And we love pizza. So the Portland Mercury is teaming up with dozens of local pizza shops to bring you the second Portland Pizza Week: $2 slices for everyone! Click here for a list of participating restaurants, and stay up to date on the specialty slices at portlandpizzaweek.com

Apr 17-22, Various Locations

Brewvana 6th Anniversary Party

Celebrating six years of loading people in a bus and getting them tipsy while educating them on the rich history of beer in the Northwest, Brewvana sets up shop at Breakside and provides a ton of all-ages entertainment (including a live ice sculpture) along with some delicious brew.

Apr 6, 5 pm, Breakside Brewery

The Blind Cafe

A vegetarian family-style meal including wine and dessert with live musical accompaniment, all taking place fully in the dark, with blind waitstaff, using the shared darkness as a means to better enhance the remaining senses, and to break down social norms that are sometimes more like barriers.

Apr 6-8, 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm, $55-195

4th Annual Hopped Cider Festival

Featuring over 35 hopped ciders from makers all around the country. Admission is free, but $25 buys a souvenir glass and seven drink tokens, with free tasting pours throughout the day.

Apr 8, noon, Rev. Nat's Cidery & Taproom, $25

Easter at Pix

Pix is hosting a lovely little tea party, that also contains a big fat Easter egg hunt, with eggs that contain golden tickets good for $50 in Pix treats, such as house-made marshmallow chicks, a wide variety of chocolate novelties, and Pix's own take on the Kinder Egg.

Apr 16, 2 pm, Pix/Bar Vivant, $34

2017 Spring Nano Beer Festival

A spotlight solely on the Northwest's best small-batch breweries, at one of the best beer stores in the region, featuring over 60 unique beers, ciders and meads, with raffle prizes from Showers Pass, Kegs Unlimited, and more.

Apr 21-22, Fri 2 pm, Sat noon, John's Marketplace, $20-30

Hood River Hard-Pressed Cider Fest

The fourth annual celebration of taking fruit and making it not just drinkable, but alcoholic, featuring local food carts, local music, and more than 20 local cideries offering up over 50 ciders on tap. Visit hoodriver.org/cider-fest for more information.

Apr 22, noon, 3315 Stadelman Drive, Hood River, $20

Earth Day Okonomiyaki Party

Umi Organic and Slappy Cakes combine strengths for the benefit of Growing Gardens, providing an okonomiyaki demonstration before turning over the griddles to attendees to make their own delicious cabbage-and-noodle pancakes using farm-direct ingredients.

Apr 22, 5:30 pm & 8 pm, Slappy Cakes

Crab, Seafood & Wine Fest

For the 35th straight year, Astoria and Warrenton come together as one in the joyous celebration of turning old grapes into stuff that'll getcha drunk, and taking other stuff out of the ocean and making it delicious. Visit astoriacrabfest.com for more information.

Apr 28-30, Fri 4pm, Sat 10 am, Sun 11 am, Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, $5-10

Bacon Ball

Somehow, the mad geniuses at Savory Events have figured out how to throw a party that combines the best of bacon and booze with nostalgia for 8-bit gaming, with live music, interactive art, and more.

Apr 29, 9 pm, The North Warehouse, $12-22

Pour Oregon

Cellar 503 hosts this wine festival focused on spotlighting over 40 smaller, boutique, and artisanal wine producers across the state. Admission includes a wine glass and four tasting tickets, and proceeds benefit Make-a-Wish Oregon.

Apr 30, 2 pm, Castaway, $35-40

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!