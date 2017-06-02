Things to Do This Weekend: June 2-4

Technically the first day of Summer is June 20. But this weekend sure as hell makes a case for the season starting right here—Pedalpalooza kicks off, Pride starts its annual reign in a particularly punk fashion, Wonder Woman finally (finally!) gets her own movie (and it's good!), and of course, the Rose Festival turns our waterfront into the best entertainment free-for-all the city can offer! All that, First Caturday, and Mix-a-Lot too! It's a damn busy weekend; hit the links below and load your plate accordingly.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Friday, Jun 2

Wonder Woman

For all the Avengers and Iron Men and Thors and Spider-Men and X-Men and Batmen and Supermen and Wolverines and Deadpools, there’s been a giant fucking omission in Hollywood’s comic book output: A superhero movie starring a woman. Incredibly, Wonder Woman is the first superhero movie in recent memory to star a woman, and hopes are sky high: Thanks to a cast featuring Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, and Chris Pine, and Monster and The Killing director Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman could be the superhero movie 2017 needs. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations



Princess

SNL legend Maya Rudolph fronts this Prince cover band along with jazz-vocalist and songwriter Gretchen Lieberum, who was a college friend of Rudolph’s. The band was born out of their mutual adoration and devotion to Prince, but started as a joke. Now, however, they take it very seriously, and it shows. Princess has even been approved by the legendary Prince himself, so you know they’re the real deal. CLAIRE HOLLEY

9 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $30-35, all ages

Queer as in Fuck You: An All-Ages Punk Pride Festival

The Pacific Northwest is one of the most accepting and sexually free places in the country—a region defined by its gorgeous green terrain and the nonconforming existences of its residents. Seeing as June is Pride month, Portland’s kicking off the festivities with a two-day festival open to even the youngest of queer audiences. The all-ages Queer as in Fuck You Fest will see Black Water swarmed by those seeking the best in Pacific Northwest queercore. Look forward to sets from funk punks Way Worse, Chicanx feminists Cockeye, and local metal super-group Magic Mansion on night one. Things cool off for the second night, as pop trio Planet Damn shares the stage with queer youth group Kids’ Table and headliners Creature to Creature. The last set doesn’t mean the party is over, though—both Friday and Saturday will continue with DJs spinning the best in post-punk and new wave for a late-night Pride dance party. Come early, stay late, and feel supported in telling anyone who disagrees to fuck off. CERVANTE POPE

Jun 2-3, 8 pm, Black Water Bar, $5-10

Yeezy Night

Celebrate Kanye West's 40th birthday at Ante Up's Yeezy tribute, featuring a full night of hits, rarities, remixes, and Yeezy-produced tracks from DJ Ronin Roc, along with a free Yeezus-themed photo booth from Booth of Bass.

9 pm, Holocene, $10

Cheers to Belgian Beers

The delicious return of this annual celebration of Belgium and its gifts to the world of beer. Admission is free, souvenir goblet costs $20 and includes 10 drink tickets, allowing guests to sample some of the finest Belgian beers in the country. Visit oregoncraftbeer.org/ctbb for a list of participants.

1 pm, The North Warehouse, free

Right2DreamToo Bike Move

Maybe you heard well-respected homeless rest area R2DToo is moving across the river? Spend a good chunk of your day helping it do so the only proper way—by bike! DIRK VANDERHART

1:30 pm, Right 2 Dream Too

Scaachi Koul, Sarah Jeong

BuzzFeed culture writer Scaachi Koul reads from her debut essay collection, One Day We’ll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter, which explores some of the most mortifying moments of her life through a humorous lens. Koul will be joined in conversation by Sarah Jeong of Vice's Motherboard section.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

A Phenomenal Concert: The Journey of Blues and Gospel in America

The Boogie Cat has been taking his blues to Portland stages for longer than most of you readers have been alive, and for this show, he's bringing a bunch of his best friends with him on stage (including Chata Addy, La Rhonda Steele, Renato Caranto, Tevis Hodge Jr., and more) to detail the history of both the music, and our city.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $20

Igor & the Red Elvises, Cellotronik

Red Elvises are three crazy LA transplants from Russia in funky rock 'n' roll outfits and pompadours, outrageously capturing the spirit of the ridiculous, in pop tradition. They play tight, surfy rock songs, mostly about girls. The lyrics are in English, which they can sort of speak, and the thick Russian accents are priceless. Their shows are so fun that you will probably find yourself suddenly uncontainable, maniacally shaking the fabulous vessel of your rocker soul. MARJORIE SKINNER

9 pm, Dante's, $12

Wonderland: A Sketch Comedy Show

Jason Rouse, Ted Douglass and Lori Ferraro present a brand new configuration of local sketch comedy favorites in a showcase for twisted ridiculousness, featuring practiced purveyors of absurdity Ferraro, Katie Behrens, Stacey Hallal, Laura Sams, and Janet Scanlon.

8 pm, Siren Theater, $15

In the Cooky Jar

DJ Cooky Parker (Scott Magee, to his mama) has hosted In the Cooky Jar for seven years, beginning at the much-missed Woods before he eventually made his way to the Eagles Lodge, where he's kept a near-constant residency since 2012. Of all the dance nights in town, In the Cooky Jar is likely the only one where you can dance to Rufus Thomas and Little Johnny Taylor underneath black-and-white photos of old dead white dudes. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

9 pm, Eagles Lodge, $5

Pauly Shore

OK, I guess? I mean—yeah. Sure. Fine.

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $25

Saturday, Jun 3

First Caturday

Caturday! Caturday! Caturday! That’s the day when cats, their thunder too often stolen by DOGS, finally get their turn to see and be seen at the park. Feline VIPs will be descending on Laurelhurst Park at this delightful event. If you’ve got a cat who’s longing for exercise and socializing, harness ’em up and come on down to celebrate living in one of the nation’s cat-friendliest cities. Suck it, Seattle! MEGAN BURBANK

1:30 pm, Laurelhurst Park, free

Starlight Parade

One of the most enjoyable events of the Rose Festival is NOT the bloated Grand Floral Parade, but its much cooler li’l sis, the Starlight Parade. More than 100 glow in the dark or illuminated floats, marching bands, and all that Portland weirdness you love is jam-packed into a 2.25-mile parade… AT NIGHT! And even better, this year’s grand marshal is no other than our city’s most beloved street performer, John “Elvis” Schroder! Don’t miss it! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8:30 pm, W Burnside & 9th, free, all ages

Cinema Classics: Gaslight

Before 1944, there wasn’t really a term for the insidiously shitty practice of lying straight to a person’s face about the obvious reality they’re perceiving. People had been doing it forever, because people have been lying, manipulative assholes forever, but that phenomenon didn’t really have a name. But then George Cukor released his now-classic thriller Gaslight, starring Ingrid Bergman as a woman whose controlling, duplicitous, piece-of-shit husband attempts to drive her insane with literal gaslights. That this film is getting a 35mm screening in the same month our sex-offending, mentally deficient, racist slumlord-in-chief (who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes) celebrates his birthday is not a coincidence. BOBBY ROBERTS

2 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $9

Sir Mix-a-Lot

With the resurrection of Becky-related disses, it’s high time we pay homage to the artistic ingenuity that birthed the beloved adage. Exactly 25 years ago, hip-hop royalty Sir Mix-A-Lot made Becky a household name when he dropped the classic hit “Baby Got Back”—an ode to big booties everywhere. The track opens with a white girl scoffing at the bodacious bod of a Black woman in true Becky form. Sir Mix-A-Lot has laid low in the quarter of a century since the slang was cemented into our lexicons, but he reentered the world of radio last year with his fire programming, “Explicitly Old School,” which you can hear weekdays at noon on 107.5 in Portland. His last release came out about a decade ago, and we’re still waiting on the comeback album he promised in 2010. Luckily, keeping up with the Mix-A-Lot is cake, whether you choose to catch him on the airwaves or at the Waterfront Rose Festival for the third year in a row. EMILLY PRADO

8 pm, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, $10-50

Valerie June, Lynn Cardona

It’s nearly impossible to talk about Valerie June without mentioning her striking presence, particularly her long dreadlocks, as thick and sinuous as the roots of a tree. But what’s even more striking about June is her voice. Somewhere between the purr of a jazz singer and the high lonesome sound of Appalachia, June’s voice is soulful, twangy, and haunting, like Dolly Parton possessed by the ghost of Billie Holiday. After years of obscurity in Memphis, June caught her big break in 2013, with her Dan Auerbach-produced album, Pushin’ Against a Stone. The Black Keys frontman helped to expand her sound, and introduced her to a worldwide audience, but couldn’t help leaving his fingerprints all over the songs. Though Auerbach isn’t on her follow-up, this year’s The Order of Time, June’s music remains grounded in blues, bluegrass, and country, while also incorporating the occasional cosmic element, most impressively on “Astral Plane,” which she’d originally written for UK trip-hop band Massive Attack. June may form a nontraditional image of American folk music, but her roots go deep. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $20-23, all ages

Merchandise, B Boys

The shapeshifting Tampa Bay-based post punk and emotive pop trio return to Mississippi Studios to headline in support of their 2016 album, A Corpse Wired For Sound.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Breakfast on the Bridges

Every Friday morning throughout Pedalpalooza, you're invited to join the BonB crew and enjoy free coffee and breakfast snacks on the bridges. Meeting locations include: the lower Steel Bridge, the west end of the Hawthorne Bridge, and the west side of the Tilikum Bridge under the 99 Red Balloons sculpture.

7 am, Various Locations, see the Pedalpalooza calendar for more information

Secret Drum Band, Boreen, Ryan Oxford, Rare Vibe

Anything Lisa Schonberg touches is gold. More than just a great drummer, she uses drums as compositional tools that have made bands like Explode into Colors and Kickball great. Always in demand, she's drummed for Mirah, Tune-yards, Tara Jane O'Neil, the Need, and Thao and the Get Down Stay Down, just to name a few. But it's the rare Secret Drum Band performance that brings her into the spotlight. Composing with the space in mind, Schonberg brings together a surprise star-studded cast of five drummers and two noise/tone/sound makers to create an experience unlike any other. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

8 pm, The Know

Greg Rucka

Portland-based comic book writer and novelist Greg Rucka (Whiteout, Queen & Country, Stumptown) presents the first collected volume of his ongoing Wonder Woman series for DC Comics.

2 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Satan's Pilgrims, Young Pioneers, DJ Drew Groove

The influential Portland surf rock band return to action with a new album, Siniestro, and tonight's release party for that album, celebrating 25 years of the group's existence.

8 pm, Mission Theater, $12-13

Pints in the Pearl

A one-day-only craft beer festival featuring new brews from some of the region's best, including 10 Barrel, Bridgeport, Deschutes, and Fat Heads. This year's fest also includes an all-day concert, featuring live music from some the region's best bands. Admission includes a souvenir stainless steel pint and two tokens, good for two pints from your favorite brewery.

noon, Nw 13th & Everett, $25

Sunday, Jun 4

The Mountain Goats, Holy Sons

Bandleader John Darnielle got rid of all the guitars on the Mountain Goats’ new album in favor of something largely keyboard-driven. Fittingly called Goths, it’s about Darnielle’s identification with the goth scene as he was growing up. The songs themselves are not really goth—they’re further variations on Darnielle’s hyper-literate, wry reframing of the Great American Songbook—but it’s the Mountain Goats, so it’s great. This concert will be, too. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $27.50, all ages

Jared Mees, The Domestics, New Move

A new release from Tender Loving Empire co-founder and Portland indie impresario Jared Mees is a cause for celebration. Mees’ last record was 2011’s Only Good Thoughts Can Stay, a dense folk-pop album centered on self-encouragement in the face of life’s foreordained shittiness. His new album—the pithily-titled Life Is Long, which was recorded with a backing band comprising members of Typhoon, Radiation City, the Domestics, Yeah Great Fine and New Move—can be interpreted as that album’s more introspective counterpart, as reflected by its cover: a doctored photo of a senile Mees. On Life Is Long—which is, ironically, the songwriter’s shortest LP—musings on life and death are expressed in earth tones instead of primary colors, and the clap-your-hands-and-stomp-your-feet refulgence of older Mees staples like “Strong Black Coffee” and “Shake” is in limited supply. Despite its all-star roster of musicians, Life Is Long opts for sparser arrangements, more solemn performances, and the occasional dabbling into unfamiliar musical territory for Mees (see the chilly electro-pop detour “Mystic Isle”). Life Is Long is Jared Mees’ darkest record to date; it could also very well be his best. MORGAN TROPER

9 pm, Doug Fir, $10-12

Poptone, Pow!

The Wonder Ballroom hosts an evening with Poptone, a new trio spearheaded by English musicians Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Tones on Tail, Love and Rockets) and rounded out by Haskins’ daughter, Los Angeles-based musician Diva Dompe. Read our story on Poptone.

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $29-30

Portland Stands United Against Hate

A rally intended to counteract the negativity of white supremacists gathering at Terry Schrunk Plaza to support Donald Trump. Village Coalition asks members of local labor unions, student groups, community organizations, and concerned citizens to gather and show the world Portland will stand against this hate.

12:30 pm, City Hall

Concert Fantastique

The Metropolitan Youth Symphony present their spring concert at the Schnitz, centered around a performance of composer Hector Berlioz's renowned Symphonie Fantastique.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $14-37

Rollin' with the Homies: Gifted Gab, Jarv Dee, Mic Capes, Verbz

Seattle's "queen of hip-hop" comes to Portland to bless Kelly's stage, with support from local royalty Mic Capes and Verbz.

9 pm, Kelly's Olympian, $10

Samurai Sunday: Sword of Doom

The Hollywood Theatre’s Samurai Sunday series acknowledges an immutable fact about the universe: Sundays are best spent watching samurai movies. This time, their pick is the Kihachi Okamoto’s beautiful Sword of Doom, the 1966 classic starring Tatsuya Nakadai and Michiyo Aratama, in which a remorseless samurai (Nakadai) carving himself out a life of violence. Don’t miss this super-rare chance to see it on the big screen… and in 35mm. ERIK HENRIKSEN

6 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Don Frost

Don Frost isn't a traditional stand up. He doesn't write jokes or routines. He just gets up there and goes right off the rails, ranting on whatever catches his mind's eye. It's different every time—but every time it's tremendous. ANDREW R TONRY

7:30 pm, Harvey's Comedy Club, $15

For Your Eyes Only

Bond fans debate which is the best of the late Sir Roger Moore's tenure as the legendary scoundrel, this or The Spy Who Loved Me (it's Spy, easily), but there's no debate that despite the towering amounts of cheese that defined Moore's era, only someone as enduringly, effortlessly charming as Sir Rog could have made the often subpar material he was handed sing so strongly and confidently. For Your Eyes Only is a great way to say goodbye to the old man; sure, he could never run, wasn't much for fighting, even in this movie he's about five years too old to be doing anything that he's doing—but goddamned if he still doesn't make you believe that's James Bond up there.

4:15 pm, 6:45 pm, Laurelhurst Theater, $3-4

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!