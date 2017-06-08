10 for $10: Your Best Bang for the Buck Shows, June 9-11

Sweeping Exits, Little Star, Alien Boy, Babe Waves

Sweeping Exits’ upcoming album, Glitter & Blood, is about to be released after two and a half years in the making. This local “glam-punk” band will be hosting an album release party also featuring Little Star, Babe Waves, and Alien Boy. If the two pre-released songs (“Miami Beach” and “Bigotry and Barbecue”) are any indication of what’s in store on the other 14 tracks, this is an album you’ll be listening to all summer long. CLAIRE HOLLEY

Jun 9, 8 pm, Black Water Bar, $5

The Body, Lingua Ignota, Muslin, Braveyoung

Chip King and Lee Buford bring their long-running experimental sludge metal project out into the wild to make their debut at the new Know.

Jun 10, 8 pm, The Know, $10

Tropitaal: A Desi-Latino Soundclash

DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid set the Goodfoot floor on fire with a night of Tropitaal, blending the hottest sounds of India and Latin America together into one epic dance party.

Jun 10, 9 pm, Goodfoot, $10

The Spy Who Loved Me

“It’s the biggest! It’s the best!” brayed the TV commercials for 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me, loudly trying to remind people there were films other than Star Wars worth your attention. It was a rare case of truth in advertising, as Sir Roger Moore’s loose remake of Sean Connery’s loudly disappointing You Only Live Twice was the biggest Bond film to that date, and was definitely the best of his run. For once, Moore wasn’t asked to hoist the entire project up on his tanned shoulders and carry it across the finish line with that weird stick-up-his-ass gait. He got a great partner/adversary in Barbara Bach’s Agent XXX, an all-timer of a villainous henchman in Jaws, and once the parachute deploys like an exclamation point at the end of the cold open, Bond theme seguing into “Nobody Does It Better,” you know you’re in for something special. BOBBY ROBERTS

Jun 11, 7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Kulululu, Actionesse, Dim Wit

Portland's own Kulululu grace the Bunk Bar stage with their experimental blend of punk and art rock. Seattle rockers Actionesse and local jazz, funk, and pop weirdos Dim Wit provide support.

Jun 10, 9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

Nasalrod, Americas, Toim

Beloved local experimental rockers Nasalrod bring their frenzied live show down to Bunk Bar for for a headlining show with support from Chico-hailing math-rock duo Americas.

Jun 11, 9 pm, Bunk Bar, $7

Death of Glitter: The First Pride Was a Riot!

This month, the "Genderf#ck Cabaret for a Cause" celebrates its two year anniversary by remembering the Stonewall riot. With performances from Darcy Blows, Marla Darling, Clare Apparently, Poly-Amythist, the Glam King, Carina Borealis, Anastasia Euthanasia, and more. Featuring dance music from DJ Cat Lady. $5-10 suggested donation, benefitting Brave Space.

Jun 10, 9 pm, Crush, $5-10

Sad Horse, Break Up Flowers, Surfer Rosie

With constant tempo changes and vocal intonations, Portland math-punk duo Sad Horse constantly defies melodic expectations. In 2015, the band—which features local DIY veterans Elizabeth Venable (drums/vocals) and Geoff Soule (guitar/vocals)—released Greatest Hits on Mississippi Records. The 26-song vinyl collection of previously cassette tape-only tracks is full of quick starts and abrupt stops. Just when songs like “Veins” and “You Are Idiots” seem to settle into a groove, they’re over. On cow-folk crooner tracks like “If I Was a Duck,” the subject matter is equally absurd and hilarious as the pair considers life as a duck. Joining Sad Horse is Break Up Flowers, whose song “Keep Watch” is a Northwest indie cult-classic, and Surfer Rosie (featuring former members of Blind Love Joy), who just released the excellent swollen-hearted single “Worms” from their upcoming Good Cheer Records debut. CAMERON CROWELL

Jun 9, 8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5

The Day Fade

The much-anticipated all-day celebration of summer's arrival returns, with a lineup of Portland's best DJs representing damn near every genre of dance music while raising funds for the recovery of local legend DJ OG One.

Jun 10, 2 pm, White Owl Social Club, $5

Old Town Music 21st Anniversary Showcase: Silver Ships, The Mountain Flowers, The Early Stuff, Toyboat Toyboat Toyboat

Portland's music scene would be a hell of a lot quieter if it wasn't for Old Town Music providing its artists with all their equipment, and to celebrate turning 21, Rontoms hosts this free showcase for the many bands whose members are/were also employees.

Jun 11, 8:30 pm, Rontoms, free