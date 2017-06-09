Things to Do This Weekend: June 9-11

This weekend could be called the calm before the storm—the storm being a tsunami of love in the form of Pride Week, breaking on Portland's waterfront and splashing all over the citynext weekend. But "calm" isn't the right word for what this weekend has to offer, either. There's entirely too much good stuff to get into to use that word. The Oregon Jewish Museum has a grand Grand Opening in their new location, the Scandinavian Midsummer Festival takes over Oaks Park, drinkers can get their Fruit Beer Fest on, and smokers can survey the smokey treats at the PDX Hempfest, and all that isn't even touching on the music & comedy available to enjoy, with stars including Michael Ian Black, Daniel Lanois, King Black Acid, Ira Glass, and the filthy fucking puppets of Avenue Q all taking the stage this weekend. So yeah, "calm" is not the word—busy is better. And it's a very, very busy weekend indeed. Hit the links below and load your plate accordingly.

Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday

Friday, Jun 9

Michael Ian Black

If you have ever laughed in the past 20 years, chances are Michael Ian Black was involved. The actor/comedian got his start on MTV’s legendary sketch show The State, has been partly responsible for Wet Hot American Summer and Stella, hosts his own How to Be Amazing podcast, has written books, and is very good at Twitter. Tonight he does stand-up comedy, which is none of those things. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Doug Fir, $25

Sweeping Exits, Little Star, Alien Boy, Babe Waves

Sweeping Exits’ upcoming album, Glitter & Blood, is about to be released after two and a half years in the making. This local “glam-punk” band will be hosting an album release party also featuring Little Star, Babe Waves, and Alien Boy. If the two pre-released songs (“Miami Beach” and “Bigotry and Barbecue”) are any indication of what’s in store on the other 14 tracks, this is an album you’ll be listening to all summer long. CLAIRE HOLLEY

8 pm, Black Water Bar, $5

Tigers Jaw, Saintseneca, Smidley

After a two-year hiatus, the emo-pop heroes of Tigers Jaw have finally made their triumphant return. Last month the duo released a new album, Spin, on producer and emo celebrity Will Yip’s label Black Cement (an imprint of Atlantic Records). Their latest revisits the early Tigers Jaw sound fans know and love, with lots of synth, loud guitars, and two-part harmonies. Simply put, Spin is anything but a disappointment. I was fortunate enough to see them on their tour with Lemuria in 2015, and to this day it’s one of the best concerts I’ve ever attended. I can only imagine how fantastic their upcoming show will be, with indie-folk powerhouse Saintseneca and the quaint, upbeat Smidley (the new side project of Connor Murphy from Foxing). What better way to kick off your summer than with the band that released one of this year’s guaranteed soundtracks of summer? DELANEY MOTTER

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $16-18, all ages

Daniel Lanois & Rocco Deluca: Night of Heavy Sun

Daniel Lanois likes to get his hands dirty. The producer has left his fingerprints all over defining work by U2, Peter Gabriel, Emmylou Harris, Bob Dylan, and countless others, but Lanois’ solo catalog is where he really sinks in his claws, wielding reverb like an instrument and smearing tone the way a painter smears paint on a canvas just before the images take form. From the balletic, Quebec-influenced folk on 1989’s Acadie to the igneous electric guitar work on 1993’s marvelous For the Beauty of Wynona, from his soundtrack work to the abstract explorations on albums like 2005’s Belladonna and 2014’s Flesh and Machine, Lanois has been an authoritative, instantly recognizable auteur of sound, using effects and processes to derive new musical lexicons. His new album, Goodbye to Language, has Lanois facing off on pedal steel guitar with collaborator Rocco DeLuca on lap steel, as the pair pulls strands of sound out of the ether, amplifies them, then twists, turns, and trades them back and forth. Tonight the two perform a special show titled “Night of Heavy Sun” at one of Portland’s most atmospheric venues. There is no question that it will be spellbinding. NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, The Old Church, $30-35

Avi Buffalo, Andrea Silva

Avi Zahner-Isenberg’s apathetic, dead-eyed expression on the cover of 2014’s At Best Cuckhold doesn’t really match the album’s sardonic and irreverent lyrics. The year following its release, the songwriter (who performs under the moniker Avi Buffalo) announced his plan to lay the project to rest. But fans of lo-fi pop, rejoice—he’s blessed us all with a national tour, including a stop in Portland to play Revolution Hall’s roof deck with folk singer Andrea Silva. You can’t beat the location, which will find Zahner-Isenberg performing against a panoramic view of Portland’s skyline at sunset. And while Avi Buffalo’s music isn’t wildly unique, his engaging energy will make this live set something special. EMMA BURKE

7 pm, Revolution Hall, $13-15

School of Rock Portland: Amy Winehouse & The Pixies

If there’s one thing School of Rock Portland does better than teaching kids to rock out, it’s teaching kids to appreciate the greats. Look no further than its upcoming showcase, which will feature local kids covering Amy Winehouse and the Pixies. As someone who’s friends with Portland School of Rock alumni, I can attest to the phenomenal skill and passion the music school instills in its students. Sure, it’s not that cute little indie outfit you read about on Pitchfork, but it’s a good cause. Rock ’n’ roll was made for teenagers, so it’s important to inspire, support, and celebrate the next generation. DELANEY MOTTER

6 pm, Holocene, $12-15, all ages

King Black Acid, Cedar Teeth, Daydream Machine

In the 1990s, Daniel Riddle released a handful of albums under the name King Black Acid, adding his unhurried brand of cinematic psych-rock to the fertile local scene. His newest release—Super Beautiful Magic, out on Cavity Search Records—is his first full-length since 2000’s Loves a Long Song. It’s a very welcome return. On one hand, these new songs showcase Riddle’s natural knack for music that’s somehow both breezy and adventurous. Those instincts seem to be as sharp as ever. On the other hand, Super Beautiful Magic finds Riddle and his King Black Acid collective exploring new sound-worlds, like slinky 21st century soul (“The Best Lies”), digital disco-funk (“Big Gummo - It’s Cool to Be in Love”), and shimmering dream-pop (“When We Were Ghosts”). When all is said and done, Super Beautiful Magic sounds a bit like a cross between the Flaming Lips and the Polyphonic Spree, but with the silliness stripped out and only the freaky, fluttery beauty left behind. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12

David Archuleta

An evening with the pop singer/songwriter out of Murray, Utah who finished as the runner-up on the seventh season of American Idol at the age of 16.

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $35-130

Radioactivity, Bad Sports, Macho Boys, Ditched

The song “Don’t Try” from Radioactivity’s self-titled 2013 debut is perfect. It’s 94 seconds of buzzsaw guitars, hot-potato chord changes, and buoyant vocal melodies, all wound up tight and set to a breakneck pace. It’s as good as rock ’n’ roll gets. The album’s other tracks range from “almost as good” to “every bit as good,” as are all the songs on Radioactivity’s follow-up, 2015’s Silent Kill. The Texas band’s core creative duo—Mark Ryan and Jeff Burke—had a killer run in the early ’00s with their band the Marked Men. Together, they’ve got one of the very best rock catalogs of the 21st century. That’s not something you skip when it comes to your town. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Tonic Lounge, $7-10

Sad Horse, Break Up Flowers, Surfer Rosie

With constant tempo changes and vocal intonations, Portland math-punk duo Sad Horse constantly defies melodic expectations. In 2015, the band—which features local DIY veterans Elizabeth Venable (drums/vocals) and Geoff Soule (guitar/vocals)—released Greatest Hits on Mississippi Records. The 26-song vinyl collection of previously cassette tape-only tracks is full of quick starts and abrupt stops. Just when songs like “Veins” and “You Are Idiots” seem to settle into a groove, they’re over. On cow-folk crooner tracks like “If I Was a Duck,” the subject matter is equally absurd and hilarious as the pair considers life as a duck. Joining Sad Horse is Break Up Flowers, whose song “Keep Watch” is a Northwest indie cult-classic, and Surfer Rosie (featuring former members of Blind Love Joy), who just released the excellent swollen-hearted single “Worms” from their upcoming Good Cheer Records debut. CAMERON CROWELL

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5

Risk! Live

One of the greatest podcasts of our time is Risk!, in which hilarious host Kevin Allison (formerly of The State) inspires his guest storytellers to share true, mortifying, and funny tales they were too scared to tell anywhere else. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

9 pm, Revolution Hall, $20, all ages

Avenue Q

Triangle Productions brings back the Tony Award-winning comedy/musical about racism, homophobia, homelessness, unemployment, and finding the purpose to life, but with puppets. No children under 17 admitted unless accompanied by adult due to all of the puppet fucking.

7:30 pm, The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza, $15-35

Pitch a Tent 2017

For the seventh year in a row, Pitch A Tent is leading a direct action demonstration highlighting the discrimination houseless communities face for survival camping by setting up hundreds of tents along permitted Rose Festival parade routes. For interested volunteer roles like peace keeping, sign up online to attend the training session a day prior to the event. EMILLY PRADO

10:30 am, SW 4th & Washington, free

Triple "T" Festival: Tequila, Tacos, & Tamales

Don Julio and Buchanan's present the first annual Triple "T" Festival: Indulge in hand-crafted tequila, margaritas, cold beer, and fresh tacos and tamales, while enjoying live salsa music and a mariachi band.

6 pm, TAO Event Center, $15-40

Paula Poundstone

The renowned stand-up comedian, author, and actress returns to Portland to read from her new book, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.

7 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing

Under Pressure: A Night of Bowie & Queen

Seattle's BowieVision and HalloQueen join forces for a full night of glam, funk, and rock celebrating a pair of rock 'n' roll legends.

9 pm, Star Theater, $15

Lita Ford

Lita Ford's career might have one of the more interesting arcs of any musician, as all of her highs are very much of their time. She was the axe-slinger of seminal '70s act the Runaways, a band that was ridiculed for manager Kim Fowley's "jailbait on the run" pandering, but also lauded for plowing the way for other female rock artists. Ford's post-Runaways output landed smack-dab in '80s hair metal—which played up her teased hair and catsuit-wearing sexpot image—and she scored her biggest hit with Ozzy Osbourne on the power ballad "Close My Eyes Forever." But strip away the gimmicks and the slick production on albums like Lita and Dancin' on the Edge, and you're left with some pretty great pop-metal songs and a woman who can shred the fuck out of a guitar. More impressive and most importantly, Lita Ford accomplished all of this in a man's world. The queen rocks on. MARK LORE

9 pm, Dante's, $30

Saturday, Jun 10

Portland's Love/Hate Relationship with Hip-Hop

Seize this important opportunity to listen as a panel of some major players in Portland hip-hop—including musicians Karma Rivera and Fish Martinez, promoter Anthony Sanchez, Mercury Copy Chief and music writer Jenni Moore, and moderator DJ Klyph—discuss their experiences in the local scene, followed by an audience Q&A. CIARA DOLAN

noon, Open Signal, $7, all ages

Sara Schaefer, JoAnn Schinderle, Alyssa Yeoman

Sara Schaefer is a comedian, but I would be not at all surprised to find out that she is also a witch. (Sara, if you are reading and this is true, is your coven accepting applications?) Schaefer’s jokes are tough and clever, and her Vagenda of Manocide is a blessing to anyone who has to deal with Angry Internet Men. MEGAN BURBANK

8:30 pm, Alberta Street Pub, $12

Ira Glass

He’s the host, creator, and producer of the best weekly radio show out there, and he’s coming to Portland. Public radio icon Ira Glass, of This American Life fame, heads to the Schnitz to talk about his life, his career, his passion, and storytelling, aided by video and audio clips. You’ve probably heard him in your car over the past 20-plus years, now join me and check him out in person. DOUG BROWN

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $32-54

Kelly Sue DeConnick, Lidia Yuknavitch

Eisner Award-nominated writer Kelly Sue DeConnick speaks about the second collected volume in her ongoing Image Comics series, Bitch Planet. DeConnick will be joined in conversaion by acclaimed Portland author Lidia Yuknavitch.

2 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

March Against White Nationalism

For those needing community in light of the tragic MAX hate crime stabbings, this is the place. Hear from a selection of speakers, partake in a peaceful march, and end with a healing vigil. EMILLY PRADO

1 pm, Hollywood Transit Center, free

Portland Fruit Beer Festival

The sixth annual celebration of humanity's genius decision to add fruit to beer, with over two dozen participating breweries and cideries, local food vendors, live music from local DJs, and gluten-free options.

Jun 10-11, 11 am, North Park Blocks, $20-25

PDX Hempfest Expo

A convention for cannabis industry entrepreneurs, experts, commentators, vendors, networkers and newcomers to come together to pursue a brighter, greener future for all involved. Visit pdxhempfestexpo.com for a full list of panels, speakers, and more.

8 am, Portland Expo Center



The Body, Lingua Ignota, Muslin, Braveyoung

Chip King and Lee Buford bring their long-running experimental sludge metal project out into the wild to make their debut at the new Know.

8 pm, The Know, $10

Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla

Most everyone has a first favorite band, and like your first kiss, it’s an unshakable and potentially embarrassing memory. In 1987, Def Leppard’s Hysteria was the center of my universe, though I wasn’t sure why. With the benefit of critical hindsight, the UK crew’s earlier sophomore record High ‘n’ Dry, and later the monolithic pop-metal hybrid Pyromania, in certain ways eclipsed the polish and pomp approximated on Hysteria hits like “Rocket” or “Pour Some Sugar On Me.” But few albums have been as enormously popular as Hysteria, and the cassette tape also holds the distinction as being the first piece of music I ever owned. Which is why, despite the pre-packaged dinosaurs-of-rock schlock of tours like this trio of pop-metal fossils, I will scour the streets for spare change for my ticket, fist-pump and wail to the operatic squeals of Joe Elliot, and probably skip Poison altogether. RYAN J. PRADO

7 pm, Moda Center, $59.50-139.50



Scandinavian Midsummer Festival

Scandinavians know how to get down, and it's not all about ringing Maypoles and such. There's much more music, dancing, and delicious food (and beer) to partake of. They're even going to anoint a Scandinavian of the Year at this thing. Don't you wanna be present to find out who that is? That's a pretty big deal, right?

11 am, Oaks Amusement Park, $8-17, all ages

The Day Fade

The much-anticipated all-day celebration of summer's arrival returns, with a lineup of Portland's best DJs representing damn near every genre of dance music while raising funds for the recovery of local legend DJ OG One.

2 pm, White Owl Social Club, $5

It Comes at Night

It Comes at Night tells the story of Paul (Joel Edgerton), who lives in a secluded woodland house with his wife (Carmen Ejogo) and teenage son (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). The world is sick—probably dying. An unnamed plague, fatal and incurable, has fragmented what we can see of society. In 2017, it’s easy to bounce off of grueling apocalyptic dramas like The Walking Dead and The Road—in those stories, like life, the sense of doom can become overbearing. It Comes at Night balances on the knife edge between hope and despair, counterweighting the dire nature of its world with genuinely moving moments of warmth. This family seems worth saving, and the destruction that hovers over them, for all its menace, never feels inevitable. BEN COLEMAN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations

Xasthur, Johanna Warren, Erin Jane Laroue, Canadensis

For 15 years, Scott “Malefic” Conner’s one-man black metal band Xasthur was one of the most creative and prolific in the underground, dispersing his immersive collision of hellish howls and melodic guitars across a torrent of LPs and split releases with like-minded bands. Then in 2010, Conner shelved Xasthur to focus on dark acoustic music under the name Nocturnal Poisoning, and went on to release three albums (including one instructively titled Doomgrass). But last year Conner announced that he’d revive Xasthur, play live under the name for the first time, and release a new album called Subject to Change. It’s not a return to black metal, though—“There’s no need to rehash old Xasthur songs,” he wrote. “The acoustic ones are plenty dark, and sometimes they’re not.” Fair enough, Scott! BEN SALMON

9 pm, High Water Mark, $10-12

Tropitaal: A Desi-Latino Soundclash

DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid set the Goodfoot floor on fire with a night of Tropitaal, blending the hottest sounds of India and Latin America together into one epic dance party.

9 pm, Goodfoot, $10

Kulululu, Actionesse, Dim Wit

Portland's own Kulululu grace the Bunk Bar stage with their experimental blend of punk and art rock. Seattle rockers Actionesse and local jazz, funk, and pop weirdos Dim Wit provide support.

9:30 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

John Mellencamp, Jewel, Carlene Carter

People wouldn't keep calling him by his old stage name if John Mellencamp's real last name weren't so dang hard to spell correctly. But the man responsible for tons of '80s hits (you know the ones) has surprisingly reached a new career peak, with his last two albums containing some of his very best work. Tonight'll be a great show of tunes old and new. NED LANNAMANN

6 pm, Edgefield, $70.50-136.50

The Big Lebowski Ride

Celebrate the Coen Brothers' classic while rolling around town with the Little Lebowski Urban Achievers as part of this easy-going looping ride that begins and ends at the Colonel Summers Park tennis courts.

7 pm, Colonel Summers Park, free

Death of Glitter: The First Pride Was a Riot!

This month, the "Genderf#ck Cabaret for a Cause" celebrates its two year anniversary by remembering the Stonewall riot. With performances from Darcy Blows, Marla Darling, Clare Apparently, Poly-Amythist, the Glam King, Carina Borealis, Anastasia Euthanasia, and more. Featuring dance music from DJ Cat Lady. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Brave Space.

9 pm, Crush, $5-10

The Donkeys, Norman

Donkeys get a bad rap for being stubborn, but they are smart, trusty, and surefooted. The same can be said for San Diego band the Donkeys, whose warm, easy brand of California classic rock won't ever buck you off. NED LANNAMANN

7 pm, Revolution Hall, $15

Sunday, Jun 11

The Spy Who Loved Me

“It’s the biggest! It’s the best!” brayed the TV commercials for 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me, loudly trying to remind people there were films other than Star Wars worth your attention. It was a rare case of truth in advertising, as Sir Roger Moore’s loose remake of Sean Connery’s loudly disappointing You Only Live Twice was the biggest Bond film to that date, and was definitely the best of his run. For once, Moore wasn’t asked to hoist the entire project up on his tanned shoulders and carry it across the finish line with that weird stick-up-his-ass gait. He got a great partner/adversary in Barbara Bach’s Agent XXX, an all-timer of a villainous henchman in Jaws, and once the parachute deploys like an exclamation point at the end of the cold open, Bond theme seguing into “Nobody Does It Better,” you know you’re in for something special. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Oregon Jewish Meuseum and Center for Holocaust Education Grand Opening

Since 1999, the Oregon Jewish Museum has been found in various locations in Portland—but while its home may have moved from place to place, its exhibitions and collections have always helped educate Oregonians about some of history's most important and devastating events. Now, the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education has a new spot in Northwest Portland—one that's significantly larger, with an auditorium, state-of-the-art archives, a café, and more. Featuring a new exhibition by Russian Jewish artist Grisha Bruskin, the museum's offering a free grand opening for Portlanders to see the new space—and reflect on why remembering the past is increasingly vital in times like these. ERIK HENRIKSEN

noon, Oregon Jewish Museum, free, all ages

Princess Mononoke

The word “genius” gets batted around with regard to filmmakers with a numbing, reductive frequency. But if Hayao Miyazaki doesn’t qualify for that title, who does? Since making his directorial debut with 1979’s The Castle of Cagliostro, Miyazaki has blazed his own distinct trail, blending atomic-clock action timing with an awe-inspiring, hand-rendered sense of the infinite. Mononoke isn’t just one more example of that balance, it’s maybe the best. ANDREW WRIGHT

4:15 pm, 9:30 pm, Academy Theater

Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

A live episode of the Potter-obsessed podcast, with hosts Vanessa Zoltan and Casper ter Kuile digging deep into a chapter of the books, and using it as a springboard to tell stories about their own lives, and get up to some other entertaining weirdness while they're up on stage.

7 pm, The Old Church, $25

GeekCraft Expo PDX

A free curated craft fair founded by comics creator Daniel Way, featuring pop-culture inspired goods created by local makers and artisans.

11 am, Doubletree Hotel (Lloyd Center), free, all ages

Old Town Music 21st Anniversary Showcase: Silver Ships, The Mountain Flowers, The Early Stuff, Toyboat Toyboat Toyboat

Portland's music scene would be a hell of a lot quieter if it wasn't for Old Town Music providing its artists with all their equipment, and to celebrate turning 21, Rontoms hosts this free showcase for the many bands whose members are/were also employees.

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Battle Hymns & Gardens, Jeremy Joyce Group

An evening of experimental jazz with this local outfit comprised of Blue Cranes’ Reed Wallsmith and Joe Cunningham, bassist Jon Shaw, and veteran jazz drummer Tim DuRoche.

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5-10

Reading, It's a Drag!

The Portland Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be indulging literacy lovers and the youth at this reading by drag queen, Bolivia Carmichaels, and local authors Geeta Lewis and Joseph D. Carriker. Kids are encouraged to get glam and the first 30 families get a free LGBTQ friendly queer-penned book! EMILLY PRADO

noon, Q Center, free, all ages

The Dandy Warhols

A pair of acoustic performances from the Portland music legends. The early, all ages set features support from the Hugs, the later one comes with support via Daydream Machine.

4 pm, 9 pm, Star Theater, $15-25

Nasalrod, Americas, Toim

Beloved local experimental rockers Nasalrod bring their frenzied live show down to Bunk Bar for for a headlining show with support from Chico-hailing math-rock duo Americas.

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $7

The Dope Show

Comedian and cannabis enthusiast Tyler Smith brings his stoner-friendly stand-up showcase, The Dope Show, to Helium. The event features a range of touring comics doing a sober set of stand-up, then heading back stage to spark up before coming back out and doing more material while under the influence.

7 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $15-23

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!