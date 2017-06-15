Things to Do This Weekend: June 16-18

Look, this link right here? It goes straight to our Pride calendar. Bookmark it. Know it. Live it. Love it. Because no matter what else follows these sentences in this weekend round-up, you're gonna need that link handy if you're going to get the most out of Pride this year. BUT—should you feel extra adventurous this weekend, there's a ton of great stuff to get into: Portland's hip-hop community comes together for a MAX tragedy benefit show, David Bowie gets a late birthday party, Lore and Bitch Sesh step out of your headphones and onto the stage, two of the best foods of all time come together for one glorious afternoon, and the only current Senator who was also Stuart Smalley is in town. Oh yeah, and Sunday is Father's Day. It's a beautiful, amazing weekend awaiting you: Hit the links above and below, and load your plate accordingly.

Friday, Jun 16

The Benefit Show: Mic Capes, Cool Nutz, Risky Star & More

Poetic Justice PDX is hosting an all-ages concert called The Benefit Show to honor the heroes of last month’s MAX tragedy—Micah Fletcher, who survived, and the late Taliesin Namkai Meche and Ricky Best. The lineup features a pretty huge chunk of Portland's hip-hop scene: veteran MC Cool Nutz, up-and-coming rapper Mic Capes, and Rich Hunter (FKA Risky Star), to name just a few. CIARA DOLAN

6 pm, Roseland, $12-15, all ages

Pride Weekend Highlights!

Oh dear lord, there are SO MANY fun, uplifting events to attend this pride weekend, not the least of which is the Pride Parade (Sun June 17, 11 am North Park Blocks, NW 8th & Davis). But here are just a few more to consider: Show support for the rest of the LGBTQ family by attending the Dyke March (Sat June 17, 6 pm, Tom McCall Waterfront Park), and the Trans Pride March (2 pm, North Park Blocks, NW 8th & Davis). Looking for dancey crowds? Try Taking Pride on Stark, a three-day DJ-filled bacchanalia at Scandals (Fri June 16-Sun June 18, 1125 SW Stark, FREE), or the always fun Gaylabration (Sat June 17, 9 pm, TAO Event Center, 631 NE Grand, $15-79). Need more drag? Check out R U Gay?, featuring RuPaul Drag Race’s Chi Chi DeVayne and Miss Kennedy Davenport along with a host of beautiful queens (9:30 pm, Star Theater, 13 NW 6th, $25-40). Sporty? Attend the first ever Portland Thorns Pride Night Benefit (Sat June 17, 7 pm, Providence Park, $14 GA, $20 reserved) and scream your head off for the Thorns and the LGBTQ community. And yes, there are tons more parties, comedy, bike rides, and everything for everybody. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Various Locations, see our Pride calendar for even more events

Sonic Cinema: Monterey Pop

The Monterey International Pop Music Festival kicked off on June 16, 1967, practically inventing the modern-day music festival as we know it with legendary performances from Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix, Ravi Shankar, Big Brother and the Holding Company (including Janis Joplin), and the Who. Fifty years later, the Hollywood is screening D.A. Pennebaker’s classic concert documentary to commemorate the historic event. NED LANNAMANN

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Pride Party & Art Show: W+K Gay Club x Wildfang

Kickstart your Pride weekend by snagging up the perfect painting at this silent auction benefiting the Q Center. Other perks promised include a performance by Chanti Darling, food truck fare, an open bar, and giveaways. EMILLY PRADO

4:30 pm, Wieden + Kennedy, free

Bowie Birthday Bash

You may be wondering why tonight’s “Bowie Birthday Bash” is happening in June when the Thin White Duke was born on January 8. This Bowie tribute evening—packed with an all-star roster of local talent—was originally scheduled for January to commemorate the late musical chameleon’s 70th anniversary, but got snowed out. So tonight acts like St. Even, the Morals, Ezza Rose, a specially concocted tribute band called Boys Keep Swinging, the Baby Ketten Karaoke crew, and others are making up the date. The show is also being touted as a “celebration of the 40th anniversary of Ziggy Stardust,” the glam-rock masterpiece that Bowie actually released 45 years ago. But hey, what’s a little math error when the catalog they’re working with is perhaps unmatched in the entire rock canon? If they play Ziggy opening track “Five Years,” all will be forgiven. Tonight’s bash will be preceded by a separately ticketed David Bowie sing-along from the OK Chorale. NED LANNAMANN

8:15 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10

The Anniversary, Dude York, Fullbloods

The Anniversary isn’t necessarily a band you could describe as sadly forgotten or criminally overlooked or something like that. The Lawrence, Kansas, quintet had a good run in the early ’00s, earning some national attention and building a decent fan base as part of the Midwest’s emo-meets-pop-rock scene. But one thing the Anniversary probably doesn’t get enough credit for is making one of the great records of the era, 2000’s Designing a Nervous Breakdown. An effusive amalgam of twinkling guitars, sugary new wave synths, and hyper-catchy shout-along choruses, it’s a perfect balance of hooky and heart-on-sleeve. The Anniversary made another, more classic rock-influenced album and then split up for several years. But now they’re back, and they roll through Portland tonight. Who knows when—or if—they’ll ever come this way again? BEN SALMON

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $17-20

Cider Summit Portland

Featuring over 150 ciders from producers nationwide, available in 4 oz. tasters from a souvenir glass, with food from World Foods, Streetcar Bistro, and more. Live music will be provided by acts from the Cascade Blues Association, and proceeds will benefit the Association, DoveLewis, and the Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research.

3 pm, The Fields, $25-45

Tei Shi, My Body

Listening to Tei Shi (AKA Valerie Teicher) feels like staring out the window of an airplane and watching the horizon fade from blue to rosy pink to deep purple. Which kind of makes sense, considering the rising electro-pop star grew up in Argentina, then Columbia, then Canada, before finally settling in her current home of New York City. Teicher’s music under the Tei Shi moniker occupies this liminal space in the sky; her soundscapes are airy, and her lyrics are dominated by themes of escapism. In 2013 she released her first EP, Saudade, followed by another called Verde in 2015. Tracks like “Nevermind the End” showed early flickers of promise, with the masterful contrast of its silky melody and sludgy bass line. A few months ago, Teicher finally dropped her excellent full-length debut, Crawl Space. She channels Solange (particularly her 2016 masterpiece A Seat at the Table) with slow-burning R&B beats and soft but powerful vocals, while psychedelic guitar grooves call to mind the sun-dazed rock of Australia’s Tame Impala—especially on standout track “Como Si.” CIARA DOLAN

8:30 pm, Holocene, $15-17

Donny McCaslin Group

There’s an unavoidable physicality to jazz saxophonist Donny McCaslin’s playing. The Californian seems almost taken by the sound when he performs live, bending deeply at the knees and contorting his body with each swell from his instrument. This feels like a representation of his lifelong work of fitting his lithe and charismatic sound into multiple different ensembles. Of late, that’s included his tenure in Maria Schneider Orchestra, the modern big band whose PDX Jazz Festival performance was a highlight of the 2017 concert calendar, and, with his quartet, backing David Bowie on his shockingly beautiful final statement, Blackstar. McCaslin and his group visit Portland this week in support of last year’s Beyond Now, which features splashy covers of Bowie’s “Warszawa” and originals that bleed electronic matter all over a landscape of modern jazz expressions. ROBERT HAM

7:30pm, Mission Theater, $25-30

Bitch Sesh Live

Actors, comedians, and writers Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider bring their hit Earwolf podcast, Bitch Sesh, to the Alberta Rose stage for a special live taping. The podcast offers listeners a weekly recap covering the ins and outs of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise, and the live show promises dramatic reenactments, audience questions, clips, and some very special guests.

7 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $37.50

'80s Video Dance Attack: Pride Weekend Kick-Off Tribute to George Michael

This special Pride Week installment of VJ Kittyrox's popular weekly dance party at Lola's Room pays tribute to the late, great George Michael. Expect plenty of Wham! and George Michael hits for you to groove along with, all while benefiting a great cause in the Pride Northwest Organization.

9 pm, Lola's Room, $7

Electric Six, Northern Faces

Another evening with the six-piece dance punk band from Detroit who became a hot commodity in the wake of their singles, "Danger! High Voltage" and "Gay Bar."

9 pm, Dante's, $15

Jason Webley

Not everyone can silence a large group of rowdy Reed students, but not everyone can command a room like Jason Webley. Years ago, at a solo show at Reed's Eliot Hall Chapel, the clamor from the 200 or so students had been steadily drowning out an increasingly agitated Webley. But instead of turning up the volume or shouting himself hoarse, Webley did the opposite: He stepped away from the microphone and quietly began to tell a story about a carrot. Within seconds the crowd fell silent, and he regained control of the room. Moments like these are what make Webley a unique performer. He can lead a ragtag parade of merry revelers through the streets, or he can silence even the most inebriated crowd and conduct story time. The Washington-native singer, guitar player, accordionist, and troubadour may look and sound a lot like Frank's Wild Years-era Tom Waits, but he's earned his own cultish following over the course of his 15 years as a performer, deservedly so. You can always depend on Webley for a fun live show, but be respectful, damn it. SANTI ELIJAH HOLLEY

8 pm, The Old Church, $12-15

Wonderland: A Sketch Comedy Show

Jason Rouse, Ted Douglass and Lori Ferraro present a brand new configuration of old sketch comedy favorites in a showcase for twisted ridiculousness, featuring practiced purveyors of absurdity Ferraro, Katie Behrens, Stacey Hallal, Laura Sams, and Janet Scanlon.

8 pm, Siren Theater, $15

Saturday, Jun 17

The Liberty Ball

Head to the Liberty Ball Social Justice Benefit this Saturday for “a night of resistance, music, and community.” There’ll be performances by killer Portland bands like Máscaras and the Ghost Ease, and proceeds will benefit local organizations like the ACLU Oregon, Sexual and Gender Minority Youth Resource Center, and more. CIARA DOLAN

7 pm, Revolution Hall, $20, all ages

Funeral Parade of Roses

As with last year’s restoration of John Waters’ fantastic second film Multiple Maniacs, another landmark of queer cinema has been rescued and revived. Released in 1969, Toshio Matsumoto’s debut Funeral Parade of Roses shares similar thematic DNA with its counterpart from Baltimore. Both feature daring sex scenes, a plot involving a love triangle, and moments of shocking violence. But instead of relying on Waters’ in-your-face weirdness, Matsumoto lets his experimental style do the work of setting the audience at unease. A gender-fluid take on Oedipus Rex that takes cues from Jonas Mekas (who’s name-checked in the film), Seijun Suzuki, and Andy Warhol, Funeral is a frenetic hodgepodge of styles and moods. ROBERT HAM

7 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Portland Beer and Cheese Fest

The two greatest things in life—beer and cheese—go together splendidly, and yet, 364 days out of the year, there is no local festival celebrating the magical union they can provide. That shameful void is filled today in the most delicious way possible with the sixth annual Portland Beer and Cheese Fest; cheesemonger Steve Jones has prepared a bevy of magnificent beer-and-cheese pairings, and your ticket gets you 10 of them. NED LANNAMANN

1 pm, Culmination Brewing, $35-45

Craig Robinson

As tempting as it might be to start in on a rewatch of The Office, why not head out and get your laughs straight from one of the show’s many delightful sources? When he’s not moonlighting with his band the Nasty Delicious, Craig Robinson (AKA Darryl Philbin) can be found serenading audiences with a mix of keyboard-driven stand-up and sing-along that toes the line between wholesome and raunchy in bizarre and uproarious ways that will leave you reeling with delight. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $33

I Put a Spell on You: A Tribute to Nina Simone

Nina Simone's legacy is undeniable. The tragic, lauded artist and civil rights activist was one of the greats of her era, a classical pianist who began to sing when her early gigs required it. Her emotive voice was an agent of change, and her career is the focus of LaRhonda Steele and the Adrian Martin Sextet's retrospective. Steele is an appropriate and powerful conduit for the late artist, and she'll be playing songs from Simone's early years. Known for her warm, bluesy alto and dynamic stage presence, Steele has wowed audiences as one of the most prominent blues vocalists of the Northwest for decades, and like Simone, she's not immune to the trials of life, having recently recovered from a battle with breast cancer. Paired with Martin's classical-meets-jazz sextet, the power of Simone's legacy is bound to shine in glorious light. JENI WREN STOTTRUP

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $20-24

The Frankenstein Comic Book Swap and Vancouver Toy Junkies Holy Shit Combo Show

One of Portland's best no-shit-just-comics swap meets teams up for the first time with one of Vancouver's best no-shit-just-vintage warehouses for a no-shit-combo-show of comics, collectibles, and all the other cool stuff you've ever wanted to purchase while in the midst of a rosy nostalgic glow. With over 110 tables of old toys, old comics, and great stuff.

noon, Warehouse 23, $3

Sometimes a Great Notion III: Super Hit, Pulse Emitter, Wave Action, Modal Zork, Big Feelings

A mini music fest focused on raising funds for Disjecta, courtesy of Metal Postcard records and the lineup of local talent they put together, headlined by the lo-fi pop rock of Super Hit.

7:30 pm, Disjecta, $7

Loud Love: A Tribute to Chris Cornell

The members of Spirit Lake, Pseudoboss, The Git-Rights, J.Moses, and Ramble On come together to celebrate the music of Chris Cornell, and to raise funds for suicide prevention organizations.

9 pm, Dante's, $8

Your Fault for Listening

Another live episode of the local comedy podcast featuring some of the region's best stand-up talent, including Becky Braunstein, Robbie Pankow, and Thomas Lundy. Hosted by D. Martin Austin.

7:30 pm, Ford Food & Drink, free

Peaches Christ's 9 to 5 Inches

San Francisco-based drag performer, emcee, and actor Peaches Christ presents a new parody of the 1980 cult classic film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, 9 to 5. The Portland premiere of the show features performances from RuPaul's Drag Race favorites Pandora Boxx and Bendelacreme, San Francisco drag legend Heklina, as well as cast of Northwest performers including: Mackenzie Miller, Fraya Love, Sparkle Leigh, Strawberry Shartcake, Isabella Extynn, Angel Snowbunny, Visage LaRue, and Tipsy Rose Lee.

7 pm, Aladdin Theater, $30-60

Mujahedeen, Hands In, Malt Lizard

Ali Muhareb's Mujahedeen has come pretty far over the past few years. What started out as a solo project has since brought in more members and completely revamped its sound. Muhareb's vision began as a reverb-heavy outburst of electronic noise, but has since transitioned into jazzier psych territory. It also experiments with post-hardcore that’s as emotive as Mewithoutyou, with much groovier rhythms than Jawbox. Openers Hands In and Malt Lizard play the same kind of hazy psych that’s present in Muhareb's slower songs. CERVANTE POPE

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $5

Sunday, Jun 18

Senator Al Franken

Minnesota Senator Al Franken is one of the least shitty people involved in American politics today. The lefty Saturday Night Live veteran is hilarious, intelligent, honest, and he’s coming to the Newmark Theatre this week in the wake of his new book Al Franken, Giant of the Senate (a ticket to the show gets you a book). Hopefully you have tickets already, or know someone who can hook you up, because it’s sold out. Regardless, you’ll probably enjoy the book. DOUG BROWN

5 pm, Newmark Theatre, $38 sold out, but pick up his book anyway

Lore Podcast: Live

Host Aaron Mahnke and musical guest Chad Lawson bring the acclaimed non-fiction horror podcast to the stage ahead of an upcoming TV adaptation for the Amazon Video network.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $35, all ages

Matilda

If you got to grow up with Danny DeVito’s 1996 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda, you already know what a charming, funny, and inspirational film this is. And if you didn’t, the Hollywood’s weekend screenings are a great opportunity to catch up with this telekinetic genius (Mara Wilson) who uses her incredible mind and considerable powers for good, despite the negative influence of her shitty adoptive parents (DeVito and Rhea Perlman) and her terrible school principal (Pam Ferris). And if you were so inclined to spend a whole day at the movies, this pairs pretty well with Wonder Woman as an empowering, family-friendly double feature. BOBBY ROBERTS

3 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $3-6

Corey Feldman & the Angels

For about five minutes on an otherwise unremarkable morning in September 2016, time stood still. The internet entered the helter-skelter. Lovers and haters were briefly united by their slackened jaws and starry eyes. During this unexpected tear in the fabric of our reality, former child actor Corey Feldman (The Goonies, Stand by Me, The Lost Boys) took the stage at the Today Show with his band of Angels—four women with wings, halos, and instruments—to perform the song “Go 4 It!” from their album Angelic 2 the Core. Inspired by the late Michael Jackson, Feldman’s new musical venture exists at the previously uncharted intersection of pop, hip-hop, trap, killer dance moves, and heaven. Following the Today Show appearance, Feldman and the Angels endured tsunamis of ridicule from cowardly hate-mongers (though pop stars like P!nk and Ke$ha shared their support). It’s shocking, that’s for sure, but tracks like the aforementioned “Go 4 It!” (which features Snoop Dogg), “We Wanted Change,” and “Take a Stand” communicate a message that’s pure as glacial ice. This weekend they’re playing Dante’s—an ironically hellish choice for this band of angels. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Dante's, $15-75

Sama Dams, Sisters

Portland experimental trio Sama Dams explores some exciting musical territory, evolving from the band's math-y origins, infusing polyrhythmic grooves beneath Sam Adams' fragile, soaring croon. RYAN J. PRADO

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Joshua James, Rivvrs

Utah-based folk-rock and Americana singer/songwriter Joshua James returns to town in support of his new full-length, My Spirit Sister.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $14-16

pFriem Family Father's Day Dinner

Headwaters hosts this multi-course Father's Day dinner inspired by pFriem's Belgian style ales, with menu items from Chef Vitaly Paley and Executive Chef Tim Eckard including hamachi and sea bass, spit-roasted porchetta, salt roasted spot prawns, and more.

5:30 pm, Headwaters at the Heathman, $85

