10 for $10: Your Best Bang for the Buck Shows, June 16-18

Sonic Cinema: Monterey Pop

The Monterey International Pop Music Festival kicked off on June 16, 1967, practically inventing the modern-day music festival as we know it with legendary performances from Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix, Ravi Shankar, Big Brother and the Holding Company (including Janis Joplin), and the Who. Fifty years later, the Hollywood is screening D.A. Pennebaker’s classic concert documentary to commemorate the historic event. NED LANNAMANN

Jun 16, 7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Bowie Birthday Bash

You may be wondering why tonight’s “Bowie Birthday Bash” is happening in June when the Thin White Duke was born on January 8. This Bowie tribute evening—packed with an all-star roster of local talent—was originally scheduled for January to commemorate the late musical chameleon’s 70th anniversary, but got snowed out. So tonight acts like St. Even, the Morals, Ezza Rose, a specially concocted tribute band called Boys Keep Swinging, the Baby Ketten Karaoke crew, and others are making up the date. The show is also being touted as a “celebration of the 40th anniversary of Ziggy Stardust,” the glam-rock masterpiece that Bowie actually released 45 years ago. But hey, what’s a little math error when the catalog they’re working with is perhaps unmatched in the entire rock canon? If they play Ziggy opening track “Five Years,” all will be forgiven. Tonight’s bash will be preceded by a separately ticketed David Bowie sing-along from the OK Chorale. NED LANNAMANN

Jun 16, 8:15 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10

Loud Love: A Tribute to Chris Cornell

The members of Spirit Lake, Pseudoboss, The Git-Rights, J.Moses, and Ramble On come together to celebrate the music of Chris Cornell, and to raise funds for suicide prevention organizations.

Jun 17, 9 pm, Dante's, $8

'80s Video Dance Attack: Pride Weekend Kick-Off Tribute to George Michael

This special Pride Week installment of VJ Kittyrox's popular weekly dance party at Lola's Room pays tribute to the late, great George Michael. Expect plenty of Wham! and George Michael hits for you to groove along with, all while benefiting a great cause in the Pride Northwest Organization.

Jun 16, 9 pm, Lola's Room, $7

Sometimes a Great Notion III: Super Hit, Pulse Emitter, Wave Action, Modal Zork, Big Feelings

A mini music fest focused on raising funds for Disjecta, courtesy of Metal Postcard records and the lineup of local talent they put together, headlined by the lo-fi pop rock of Super Hit.

Jun 17, 7:30 pm, Disjecta, $7

Mujahedeen, Hands In, Malt Lizard

Ali Muhareb's Mujahedeen has come pretty far over the past few years. What started out as a solo project has since brought in more members and completely revamped its sound. Muhareb's vision began as a reverb-heavy outburst of electronic noise, but has since transitioned into jazzier psych territory. It also experiments with post-hardcore that’s as emotive as Mewithoutyou, with much groovier rhythms than Jawbox. Openers Hands In and Malt Lizard play the same kind of hazy psych that’s present in Muhareb's slower songs. CERVANTE POPE

Jun 17, 9 pm, Bunk Bar, $5

The Frankenstein Comic Book Swap and Vancouver Toy Junkies Holy Shit Combo Show

One of Portland's best no-shit-just-comics swap meets teams up for the first time with one of Vancouver's best no-shit-just-vintage warehouses for a no-shit-combo-show of comics, collectibles, and all the other cool stuff you've ever wanted to purchase while in the midst of a rosy nostalgic glow. With over 110 tables of old toys, old comics, and great stuff.

Jun 17, noon, Warehouse 23, $3

Pride Party & Art Show: W+K Gay Club x Wildfang

Kickstart your Pride weekend by snagging up the perfect painting at this silent auction benefiting the Q Center. Other perks promised include a performance by Chanti Darling, food truck fare, an open bar, and giveaways. EMILLY PRADO

Jun 16, 4:30 pm, Wieden + Kennedy, free

Your Fault for Listening

Another live episode of the local comedy podcast featuring some of the region's best stand-up talent, including Becky Braunstein, Robbie Pankow, and Thomas Lundy. Hosted by D. Martin Austin.

Jun 17, 7:30 pm, Ford Food & Drink, free

Sama Dams, Sisters

Portland experimental trio Sama Dams explores some exciting musical territory, evolving from the band's math-y origins, infusing polyrhythmic grooves beneath Sam Adams' fragile, soaring croon. RYAN J. PRADO

Jun 18, 8:30 pm, Rontoms, free