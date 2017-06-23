Things to Do Friday! 14 Things to Do on June 23!

Femme Top

As part of Portland Black Pride weekend, Femme Top is a party and safe space for Black femmes and their allies to celebrate the contributions of Black LGBTQ people, and get sweaty dancing about it. The show will see beloved host Chanticleer Tru (AKA Chanti Darling), sickening headliner and Portland femme rapper Maarquii, and a handful of WOC DJs. Proceeds will benefit Sankofa Collective Northwest, an organization that promotes the health and well-being of specifically Black queer people. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, Paris Theater, $12-15

2017 Risk/Reward Festival

At summertime performance fest Risk/Reward, emerging and established performers test out new material on… you! It’s a treat if you care about Portland’s art and theater communities. Many performance festivals are spendy and stuffy. With work from Linda Austin Dance and beloved drag queen Pepper Pepper, and pay-what-you can ticketing for all performances, this one is neither. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, Artists Repertory Theatre, $20

Nuggets Night 2017

Transplants from the Mile High City might be disappointed to learn that the Star Theater’s Nuggets Night is not dedicated to the Denver Nuggets. The two-night event brings together a dizzying number of Portland bands in celebration of obscure, majestic garage and psych gems from the heavy-lidded ’60s, and all for a great cause. Benefitting the Jeremy Wilson Foundation (headed by the former Dharma Bums vocalist to support musicians with healthcare costs), the mini-festival’s first night features a host of paisley-costumed bards bringing the jangle and groove. Its headliners include legendary Hollywood crew the Pandoras, along with Chicago garage OGs the Shadows of Night, who scored a Top 10 hit with their version of Them’s “Gloria” in 1965. The second night is just as stacked, with Portland’s the Pynnacles and the High Violets taking aim before headliners the Woggles bring it all back home.

7 pm, Star Theater, $25-75

John Prine

Tonight the legendary singer/songwriter John Prine arrives in Portland to serenade our city’s zoo animals (and probably some people, too). Prine is beloved for making simple, but magnificent folk songs, which revolve around his acoustic guitar and inimitable drawl. Though his early work gets a lot of attention—particularly songs like “Sam Stone” and “Angel from Montgomery” from his 1971 self-titled debut—2005’s Fair & Square is perhaps Prine’s best record. He recorded the Grammy-winning album after undergoing throat surgery for squamous cell cancer, which deepened his voice into a low, gravelly rumble. Last year Prine released For Better, or Worse, an outstanding collection of duets with country stars like Iris DeMent and Kacey Musgraves. This all-ages, outdoor concert is completely sold out, so if you’ve got tickets, expect the Oregon Zoo to be packed. CIARA DOLAN

7 pm, Oregon Zoo, $44.50-104.50, all ages

Ziggy Marley

Edgefield presents a Summer night with the 5-time Grammy Award-winning reggae artist and eldest son of Bob Marley, known for fronting his band the Melody Makers and recording the theme song for the children's cartoon series Arthur.

6:30 pm, Edgefield, $43, all ages

Adam Conover

The past Bridgetown Comedy Festival performer and host of the hit TruTV show Adam Ruins Everything, which aims to reveal the shocking hidden facts that lurk behind everyday goods and services, returns to Portland for a weekend of stand-up at Helium.

7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $22

XRAY Records Showcase: Blesst Chest, Deathlist, WL, Secret Drum Band

Local record label and radio station XRay bring a slew of Portland's best acts north for a stacked label showcase at the Fixin' To.

9 pm, The Fixin' To, $7

Metalachi, Latter Day Skanks, Robots of the Ancient World

Need more cowbell? The "world's first and only" heavy-metal mariachi band Metalachi has your cowbell, your guitarrón, and your vihuela. The Mexican band got its start when "what began as an innocent night of snorting horse tranquilizers in a hotel room with seven members of the village jai alai team went on to produce the greatest metal band ever to live." SHELBY KING

9 pm, Dante's, $15

Portland International Beerfest 2017

Three days of swimming in over 200 rare and exotic beers and ciders, games (you can't drink this much beer and not play some darts, right?) pub grub from a wide variety of vendors, the Grande Beer Garden where full pints can be purchased for $3, something called a Bicycle Pie Joust (!) on Saturday at 3pm, free re-entry all weekend, and much more.

4 pm, North Park Blocks, $25-35

David Sedaris

David Sedaris returns to Portland with his inexhaustible supply of hilarious stories about subjects ranging from his crazy family to life abroad. This time he'll be discussing his latest book, Theft by Finding, a collection of the original diary entries that helped inform some of his best works.

6 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free

Oleada, Yankee Gaucho

The Portland-based chicha band play a Peruvian-rooted blend of cumbia with elements of post-rock, dub reggae, jazz, and psychedelic rock thrown in for good measure.

9 pm, Mississippi Pizza Pub & Atlantis Lounge, $5

Tango Alpha Tango, Holiday Friends, The Lower 48

Tango Alpha Tango frontman Nathan Trueb's knack for capturing the grit of dirty desert blues is infectious and fun, full of clichéd rock 'n' roll lyrics about getting high and lusting after women, and comes teeming with an arsenal of back-porch riffs and driving rhythms. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

BAD! Michael Jackson & All Things Jackson

An all-night dance party dedicated to the King of Pop and all his super-talented siblings, including hits, b-sides, remixes and deep cuts from Michael, Janet, the Jacksons, the Jackson 5—if someone from Gary, Indiana with the last name of Jackson ever made something funky, you're probably gonna hear it.

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $3

Batman: The Movie

"I suppose you’re only familiar with the new Batman movies. Michelle Pfeiffer? Ha! The only true Catwoman is Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, or Eartha Kitt. And I didn’t need molded plastic to improve my physique. Pure. West."

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

