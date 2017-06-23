Things to Do Saturday! 13 Things to Do on June 24

World Naked Bike Ride

You get one shot every year to participate in the juggernaut that is the World Naked Bike Ride. If you’ve never done it, 2017’s the year. You’ll be fine if you follow four simple rules. (1) Don’t be creepy: This is about body positivity, and bicycle awareness, and saving the Earth. Creeps will be bounced. (2) Get only as bare as you’re comfortable with, but definitely strip down somewhat. See rule number 1—fully clothed riders are suspect. (3) Get ready for high fives. This route turns out hoards of spectators (many with cameras) every year. You can seek anonymity in the middle of the pack, but it’s more fun to extend your hand and let the propers roll in. (4) Have your clothes handy after it’s over. A naked solo ride home can get mighty lonely. DIRK VANDERHART

8 pm, Fernhill Park, free

Good in the Hood Multicultural Music, Arts & Food Festival

The annual Good in the Hood festival is one of the most diverse and fun music, arts, and food events in Portland—full stop! And while an ignorant threat has been made against the festival, the organizers realize that fear will never conquer love, and there is strength in numbers. So walk the walk and support this critically important three-day event that offers tons of hip-hop, gospel, and funk as well as delicious food, a parade, kid activities, and enough positive vibes to fill a weary planet. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

11 am, Lillis-Albina Park, free, all ages

Dolly Parton Hoot Night: Mama Coal, Gerle Haggard, Hey Loretta!, Jenny Sizzler, Kara Harris, Marilee Hord, Nikole Potulksy, The Cabin Project, Weezy Ford, Katie Rose & Matty Charles, Lenore

Dolly Parton is humanity’s crown jewel. Her voice is made from honey and bourbon. Her hair deserves statehood, ’cause it’s bigger than Texas. She is simply the best. A dozen Portland singers will gather Saturday at twilight for this year’s worshipping ritual—I mean, the 12th annual Dolly Parton Hoot Night. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $15

Michael Che

An evening of stand-up from the Saturday Night Live star known for co-hosting Weekend Update and from his acclaimed 2016 Netflix special, Michael Che Matters.

7 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

RomperCon

A new era is rising in the realm of pub crawl. BEHOLD: The RomperCon, a stylish parade that starts at Splash and romps its summery way through Downtown's finest drinking establishments.

5 pm, Splash, $20

The R&B Rewind Fest

The R&B Rewind Fest presents the The Dru Hill 20th Anniversary celebration, with performances from Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz & Tao, as well as special appearances by R&B legends Howard Hewett of Shalamar and Ms. Chante Moore.

9 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $25-40

Uhh Yeah Dude

A live episode of the long-running, much beloved comedy podcast starring Seth Romatelli and Jonathan Larroquette.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $25-27

Donnie Emerson, Kyle Craft, House of Angels

Secret Society presents the Portland debut of Donnie Emerson, the producer and singer/songwriter known for the underground pop and rock hits "Baby", "Don't Fight", "Give Me The Chance", and "My Heart," all taken from 1979's Dreamin' Wild, an album Donnie recorded as a teenager along with his brother Joe Emerson, which was recently reissued by Light in the Attic Records.

9 pm, The Secret Society, $10-13

Heroes and Villains/Walker Stalker Fan Fest

A new pop-culture extravaganza enters the game. After the Rose City Comic Con and Wizard World now comes the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, which is bringing a completely separate convention with it at the same time, Walker Stalker. The former includes some of your favorite stars from superhero film and television, including Brandon Routh (Superman Returns), Stephen Amell (Arrow), Michael Rooker (Yondu from Guardians of the Galaxy), John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness, Torchwood), and more. The latter is all about The Walking Dead, with guests including... well, basically everyone you've ever liked who's ever been eaten or beaten to death.

10 am, Oregon Convention Center, $45-90

Wonderland: A Sketch Comedy Show

FINAL NIGHT! Jason Rouse, Ted Douglass and Lori Ferraro present a brand new configuration of old sketch comedy favorites in a showcase for twisted ridiculousness, featuring practiced purveyors of absurdity Ferraro, Katie Behrens, Stacey Hallal, Laura Sams, and Janet Scanlon.

8 pm, Siren Theater, $15

Wooden Indian Burial Ground, Y La Bamba, Tender Age, The Wild Body

A wide range of acts hold court on the Bunk Bar stage as part of a benefit for this year's Homie Fest, with Portland garage psych favorites Wooden Indian Burial Ground rounding out the evening and DJ Papi Fimbres spinning between sets.

8 pm, Bunk Bar, $7

Green Noise & Zero Wave Summer Party

Green Noise Records and Zero Wave host a summer party and sidewalk sale, with an array of discounted LPs, CDs, 7-inches, clothing, media, and music gear to browse, plus live music sets from Mr. Wrong, Fire Nuns, Mini Blinds, and No Aloha.

11 am, Green Noise Records, free, all ages

Pickwick, Cataldo, Gordi

For several years, Pickwick has felt like a band on the verge of a big breakthrough. The Seattle combo built considerable buzz in the early 2010s with a series of 7-inches that showcased their modern take on soul music, featuring a little bit of grit and a whole bunch of frontman Galen Disston’s killer voice. A self-released full-length followed in 2013, and now it’s time for LoveJoys, which finds Pickwick exploring a funkier, more polished sound without sacrificing its natural swagger. Could LoveJoys be the album that pushes Pickwick to the next level? It could, if they get the kind of break they deserve. Tonight at the Doug Fir, they’ll celebrate the new album with Seattle indie-pop act Cataldo, whose new album Keepers sounds like dance music for wallflowers wearing Death Cab for Cutie T-shirts. BEN SALMON

9 pm, Doug Fir, $15-18

