Things to Do Sunday! 11 Things to Do on June 25

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Timely scoring outbursts from Timbers’ stars Fanendo Adi and Diego Valeri have sent the team’s confidence at home soaring in June, all while talent bubbling up from off the bench has showcased some serious depth. Both factors should provide Portland the edge they need heading into this afternoon’s crucial clash with their bitter rivals from Seattle, so you’ll definitely want to be on hand to soak up the atmosphere surrounding this latest installment of the league's marquee matchup. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

7:30 pm, Providence Park, $52-250, all ages

Sunday Parkways North

It wouldn’t be summer in Portland without Sunday Parkways, and today North Portland becomes a biking and walking wonderland as 9.5 miles of street are closed to cars, meaning you and your family can bike, run, skate, or do whatever without fear of becoming roadkill. The loop hits many of North Portland’s loveliest parks, and there’ll be food, music, and much more along the way. NED LANNAMANN

11 am, North Portland, free, all ages

Abronia, BlackWater HolyLight

A free release party for the sonically adventurous, musically expansive local band Abronia, and its debut album, incorporating jazz, psych-rock, country, metal, and the super sounds of the '70s and '80s into their repertoire.

8 pm, Rontoms, free

Roger Waters: Us + Them

All the large-scale bombast and pageantry you've come to expect from Roger Waters, but with way more classic Pink Floyd songs, and way less Roger Waters solo stuff.

8 pm, Moda Center, $35-296, all ages

Hecklevision: Con Air

Normally, Hecklevision presents a particularly pungent scrap of cinematic detritus to aim at with your phones, firing texted one-liners (and ASCII dicks) until all your ammo is spent. But how in the fuck do you heckle something as self-aware as Con Air? How do you even dream of winning a one-liner shootout against John Malkovich, Dave Chappelle, Steve Buscemi, and Colm Meaney? Will your thumbs be rent immobile as the virile presence of Nic Cage in his sweaty, mulleted, beefcake prime thunders through Simon West’s better-than-Michael brand of Bayhem? Or do you think you can manage a gag or two amid the gunfire? You better be extra sure you have the goods, or the bunny gets it. BOBBY ROBERTS

9 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Shannon Entropy, Mood Beach, Sheers, The Wild War

Steeped in a wild mix of styles, Portland's Shannon Entropy extend beyond the parameters of so many other local pop-rock bands. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, Holocene, $7-8

Sara Watkins, Langhorne Slim

Sara Watkins is an American singer-songwriter and fiddler who co-founded the progressive bluegrass group Nickel Creek. Tonight she returns to the Aladdin stage for a co-headlined show with acclaimed folk-rock singer/songwriter Langhorne Slim.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $25-30

Ex Eye, 1939 Ensemble

An evening with the new experimental metal supergroup comprised of saxophonist Colin Stetson (Arcade Fire, Bon Iver), drummer Greg Fox (Guardian Alien, Z's, Liturgy), bassist Shahzad Ismaily (Ceramic Dog, Secret Chiefs 3), and guitarist Toby Summerfield (Crush Kill Destroy, Never Enough Hope).

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Milk Carton Boat Race

Before there was a Flügtäg, there was this Rose Festival classic, showcasing handmade, human-powered boats made out of recycled milk cartons and jugs.

11 am, Westmoreland Park, free, all ages

The Maltese Falcon

John Huston’s 1941 adaptation of Dashiell Hammett’s Sam Spade story is ground zero for American film noir. At the time, nobody knew that’s what it was—it was just a quick ’n’ dirty piece of B-movie business. But as time went on and an entire genre grew from its shadow, The Maltese Falcon was recognized not just as the progenitor of all your favorite hardboiled clichés, but still the best example of them. The twisting plot that only barely makes sense, the pack of highly entertaining degenerates seeking to best our flawed hero, the duplicitous moll at the center of it all—it says something that with almost 80 years of imitators in its wake, The Maltese Falcon still feels just as fresh and punchy as it did when it opened. BOBBY ROBERTS

1:15 pm, 7 pm, Laurelhurst Theater

Barnham Family Hotdog

Scott Rogers takes his award-winning webseries to the Shoe Box stage, celebrating summer in only the way his character Big Ed Barnham can.

7 pm, Shoe Box Theater, $15

