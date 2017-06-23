10 for $10: Your Best Bang for the Buck Shows, June 23-25

World Naked Bike Ride

You get one shot every year to participate in the juggernaut that is the World Naked Bike Ride. If you’ve never done it, 2017’s the year. You’ll be fine if you follow four simple rules. (1) Don’t be creepy: This is about body positivity, and bicycle awareness, and saving the Earth. Creeps will be bounced. (2) Get only as bare as you’re comfortable with, but definitely strip down somewhat. See rule number 1—fully clothed riders are suspect. (3) Get ready for high fives. This route turns out hoards of spectators (many with cameras) every year. You can seek anonymity in the middle of the pack, but it’s more fun to extend your hand and let the propers roll in. (4) Have your clothes handy after it’s over. A naked solo ride home can get mighty lonely. DIRK VANDERHART

Jun 24, 8 pm, Fernhill Park, free

Batman: The Movie

"I suppose you’re only familiar with the new Batman movies. Michelle Pfeiffer? Ha! The only true Catwoman is Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, or Eartha Kitt. And I didn’t need molded plastic to improve my physique. Pure. West."

Jun 23, 7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Wooden Indian Burial Ground, Y La Bamba, Tender Age, The Wild Body

A wide range of acts hold court on the Bunk Bar stage as part of a benefit for this year's Homie Fest, with Portland garage psych favorites Wooden Indian Burial Ground rounding out the evening and DJ Papi Fimbres spinning between sets.

Jun 24, 8 pm, Bunk Bar, $7

XRAY Records Showcase: Blesst Chest, Deathlist, WL, Secret Drum Band

Local record label and radio station XRay bring a slew of Portland's best acts north for a stacked label showcase at the Fixin' To.

Jun 23, 9 pm, The Fixin' To, $7

BAD! Michael Jackson & All Things Jackson

An all-night dance party dedicated to the King of Pop and all his super-talented siblings, including hits, b-sides, remixes and deep cuts from Michael, Janet, the Jacksons, the Jackson 5—if someone from Gary, Indiana with the last name of Jackson ever made something funky, you're probably gonna hear it.

Jun 23, 9 pm, The Liquor Store, $3

Good in the Hood Multicultural Music, Arts & Food Festival

The annual Good in the Hood festival is one of the most diverse and fun music, arts, and food events in Portland—full stop! And while an ignorant threat has been made against the festival, the organizers realize that fear will never conquer love, and there is strength in numbers. So walk the walk and support this critically important three-day event that offers tons of hip-hop, gospel, and funk as well as delicious food, a parade, kid activities, and enough positive vibes to fill a weary planet. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Jun 23-25, Fri 6 pm, Sat 11 am, Sun 10 am, Lillis-Albina Park, free, all ages

David Sedaris

David Sedaris returns to Portland with his inexhaustible supply of hilarious stories about subjects ranging from his crazy family to life abroad. This time he'll be discussing his latest book, Theft by Finding, a collection of the original diary entries that helped inform some of his best works.

Jun 23, 6 pm, Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, free

Green Noise & Zero Wave Summer Party

Green Noise Records and Zero Wave host a summer party and sidewalk sale, with an array of discounted LPs, CDs, 7-inches, clothing, media, and music gear to browse, plus live music sets from Mr. Wrong, Fire Nuns, Mini Blinds, and No Aloha.

Jun 24, 11 am, Green Noise Records, free, all ages

Abronia, BlackWater HolyLight

A free release party for the sonically adventurous, musically expansive local band Abronia, and its debut album, incorporating jazz, psych-rock, country, metal, and the super sounds of the '70s and '80s into their repertoire.

Jun 25, 8 pm, Rontoms, free

Milk Carton Boat Race

Before there was a Flügtäg, there was this Rose Festival classic, showcasing handmade, human-powered boats made out of recycled milk cartons and jugs.

Jun 25, 11 am, Westmoreland Park, free, all ages