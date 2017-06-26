Things to Do Monday! 6 Things to Do for June 26

!!!, Master Bedroom

Although the danceable punk tunes of !!! (pronounced “Chk Chk Chk”) clearly draw inspiration from 1970s disco, the band sticks to the 21st century, aligning themselves more with fellow purveyors of nostalgia like LCD Soundsystem. !!! grooves with slightly less tact than their contemporaries, but groove they do nonetheless. Their brand-new album, Shake the Shudder, returns to their remix-able past. It’s been a few years since !!!’s mid-2000s heyday, but regardless, listening continues to be a fun experience. The beats are timeless, and lead singer Nic Offer’s snarling vocals seem more nuanced and flexible than on prior albums. EMMA BURKE

9 pm, Doug Fir, $18-20

Corky Laing's Mountain, Ape Machine

The songs played on classic rock radio stations are like a thimble of water taken from a vast ocean—they tell you very little about the golden era of rock ’n’ roll that will likely never be replicated. According to the FM dial, timeless bands like Mountain only have one or two songs worthy of airplay, when in fact they have several albums with multiple cuts that are way better than what’s popularly played. Mountain is by far the most glazed over, because “Mississippi Queen” is all you get. Granted, “Mississippi Queen” does give you a solid idea of the hard rock stylings Leslie West, Felix Pappalardi, and Corky Laing were capable of during their heyday, but it’s far from the complete picture. It doesn’t inform you of the piano jangle of “The Animal Trainer and the Toad,” the heavy strut of “Never in My Life,” or the gentle, romantic vibe of “The Laird.” When a show like Corky Laing’s Mountain comes to town, any fan of this bygone era should attend if they wanna get the whole story. ARIS HUNTER WALES

8 pm, Dante's, $15

Slick Devious, Neill Von Tally & the PDX Mandem

Every fourth Monday of the month, XRAY.FM and EYRST present this special happy hour showcase at the Produce Row Cafe, bringing you live entertainment to pair with specials on food and drink all evening long. Tonight's installment features a headlining performance by Portland-based emcee Slick Devious, along with support from Neill Von Tally & the PDX Mandem.

7 pm, Produce Row Cafe, free, all ages

Revolution Comedy

Every second and fourth Wednesday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase designed to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The lineup changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed.

7 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $12-15

The Rise of the KKK in Southern Oregon

Find out how Oregon’s already-racist laws became exacerbated when a Ku Klux Klan recruiter arrived in Southern Oregon in the early 1920s. This free lecture is hosted by Jeff LaLande, a historian, author, and retired US Forest Service archaeologist. EMILLY PRADO

7 pm, Kennedy School, free

Labyrinth

While your normal jubilant time will be had watching babyfaced Jennifer Connelly alternately fuss and frolic in a Muppety wonderland full of magic dancing and farting bogs, every viewing of this Jim Henson classic going forward will be a just a little bittersweet, being that we now exist in the dark timeline where David Bowie has left the building. Guess you’ll just have to sing along all the louder when he makes his fabulous presence felt. BOBBY ROBERTS

Academy Theater, see Movie Times for showtimes

