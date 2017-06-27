Things to Do Tuesday! 6 Things to Do for June 27

Scout Niblett, Sam Coomes

If you've never heard Scout Niblett's music, based on the name you might assume that you were about to listen to something whimsical and twee. However, Niblett's spellbinding stature only belies the power of her electric witchcraft. To behold her music is to be engulfed inside a monolithic demonstration of aural dark matter where the sonic void is as loud and impactful as any distortion pedal, mystical poeticism, or thundering drum roll. In one of the more impressive performances I have ever seen, Niblett, performing with a guitar and drums stage set-up, breezily switched between instruments while conjuring unbeholden forces with each intensely riveting incantation. Songs that presented themselves as viscerally isolated cries or tender nothings submerged in grunge darkness became beacons of emotion that were so pure, further instrumentation would've only muddied the desired effectiveness like oceanic radar signals disturbing the clarion calls of migrating dolphins. CHRIS SUTTON

8 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Cool Schmool, Tender Age, Mr. Wrong

It’d be difficult to find an active Portland punk band with harmonies as interesting as those of Cool Schmool, with a band name that reflects the classic song from Olympia’s Bratmobile. CAMERON CROWELL

9 pm, Valentines, $5

Cabaret

Oh, this isn't suddenly super-timely or anything: Roundabout Theatre Company presents the Portland run of Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall’s (Into the Woods, Nine, and Chicago, the films) Tony Award-winning revival of the long-running Broadway musical.

7:30 pm, Keller Auditorium, $25-70

Grindhouse Film Festival: Rolling Thunder

The Hollywood’s monthly grindhouse celebration presents a rare 35mm print of 1977’s high-toned motherfucker of a revenge flick, Rolling Thunder. You gotta be some kind of grindhouse masterpiece if Quentin Tarantino names a company after you, right? Written by Taxi Driver’s Paul Schrader, Thunder features all-time best performances from stars William Devane and Tommy Lee Jones, both of whom are overshadowed by—of all the goddamned things—an eye-popping, paradigm-shifting turn by The Dukes of Hazzard’s James Best as a ruthless shitkicker so stone-cold Boss Hogg would piss his pants at the sight of him. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Last Tuesday Standing

Jeremiah Coughlan's monthly stand-up showcase gets a new name and new sets from quality comedians including Monica Nevi and Alex Falcone.

8 pm, Fremont Theater, $10

Food Workers Resist: Storytelling About Race, Food, and Identity

Don’t miss this one-time storytelling event hosted in collaboration with several local organizations including the Portland Underground Graduate School and the Racist Sandwich podcast. Folks will share tales about the intersections of race, class, ethnicity, gender, and food in the style of the Moth Story Slam. Even better, all proceeds will go to the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization. EMILLY PRADO

6 pm, The Headwaters Theatre, $10-20

