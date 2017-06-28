Things to Do Wednesday! 9 Things to Do for June 28

Portland Thorns vs. FC Kansas City

A rough start to the Thorns’ last home match brought the team’s six-game unbeaten streak to a grinding halt, yet even with their best playmaker and US Soccer’s 2016 Female Player of the Year, Tobin Heath, sidelined with a lingering back injury, the team remains in the thick of the NWSL playoff hunt. A mid-week game against a Kansas City side who have struggled on the road should be just what the Thorns need to reignite their engine and keep pace in the league’s tightly contested table. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

7 pm, Providence Park, $10-55, all ages

Brown Calculus, Amenta Abioto, Korgy & Bass

Beat Parlor presents a night of local musicians who straddle the intersection of jazz, soul, and hip-hop. In addition to stellar sets from intergalactic soul duo Brown Calculus (Brown Alice and Brown Calvin), and looper/producer/singer Amenta Abioto, the show will also serve as an EP release show for multifaceted band Korgy & Bass. JENNI MOORE

8:30 pm, Holocene, $8

Twin Peaks Ride

Pedalpalooza’s themed rides are always a delight, and Twin Peaks: The Return is—so far—a weird, scary gem. Put ’em together and what do you get? Pedalpalooza’s Twin Peaks Ride! Put on your best Log Lady glasses or Audrey Horne saddle shoes, fill your water bottle with fresh hot coffee and your basket with cherry pie (or doughnuts!), and ding your bell in celebration of David Lynch’s beloved creation. Anybody seen Bing? MEGAN BURBANK

7 pm, Peace Park, free

Tycho, Todd Terje & The Olsens, Jaga Jazzist

Scott Hansen is a photographer and designer in addition to being a musician, so it's no surprise that his primary sonic vehicle, Tycho, has always been presented in a tidy, thoughtful aesthetic package, providing a portal into another world where an evening spent watching the sunset and then staring at the stars comes with its own built-in soundtrack. It is beautiful and melancholy. But mostly beautiful. BEN SALMON

6 pm, Edgefield, $39.50

Re-run Theater: The Best of Both Worlds

Little-known fact! Star Trek: The Next Generation was shit for its first three years—more accurately, its first season was an inert, insufferable, beige pile of old cliché-ridden scripts from the 1970s. Then creator Gene Roddenberry fell ill and died. This allowed the writing staff, free of his shitty storytelling instincts and terrible ideas, to spend the next two seasons rehabbing the show. The two-parter that closed season three, The Best of Both Worlds, is generally recognized as Next Gen’s ascension to classic status, and for good reason—if this had been released to theaters it would have been the second best Star Trek film ever made, juust behind Wrath of Khan. Tonight, Both Worlds gets its big screen due. BOBBY ROBERTS

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Thirsty City: Billy Woods, Fresh Kils, PremRock, Kiew Nikon, Abyss Infinite, Henry Canyons

Another month, another ThirstyCity, spotlighting some of the best up and coming hip-hop from around the country. Tonight's headliner is New York's Billy Woods.

8:30 pm, The Know, $5-10

Land of Talk, Half Waif

The Montreal-hailing indie rock project spearheaded by singer/guitarist Elizabeth Powell returns after a half-decade hiatus with a brand new full-length, Life After Youth. Brooklyn-based experimental musician and singer/songwriter Nandi Rose Plunkett provides support with her synth pop project, Half Waif.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $13-15

Silent Reading Party

Remember those reading nooks in your favorite libraries? Those comfy, warmly-lit areas you used to seek out to curl up and get lost in a new book, or an old favorite? Well, that place exists again, like a room of requirement that opened up at the Side Yard Farm for this month, with guests Pearl Soda Company, Sweetheart St. Johns, and Ruchikala contributing bites to nibble on and soda to sip as you quietly read.

6 pm, The Side Yard Farm & Kitchen, $25

Mujahedeen, Living Hour, Surfer Rosie

Ali Muhareb's Mujahedeen has come pretty far over the past few years. What started out as a solo project has since brought in more members and completely revamped its sound. Muhareb's vision began as a reverb-heavy outburst of electronic noise, but has since transitioned into jazzier psych territory. It also experiments with post-hardcore that’s as emotive as Mewithoutyou, with much groovier rhythms than Jawbox. CERVANTE POPE

9 pm, The Fixin' To, $5

