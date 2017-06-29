Things to Do Thursday! 12 Things to Do for June 29

ChoreographyXX

You might not know it since they get carried around by men a lot while pretending to be swans or whatever, but ballerinas are the true badasses of dance. All too often, though, it’s men calling the shots offstage as choreographers. Oregon Ballet Theatre has the solution: ChoreographyXX, an outdoor (!) performance spotlighting work from women choreographers. And unlike most ballet performances, it won’t break the bank—it’s free. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, Washington Park, free, all ages

The Rick and Morty Rickmobile Road Trip

Adult Swim is bringing the official Rick and Morty Rickmobile on a cross-country road trip, and the mobile shrine to the beloved animated show is rolling through Ecliptic Brewing for the Portland stop on the tour. Tired of waiting for season three? Come out and pose for photos alongside the Rickmobile while you take advantage of this rare opportunity to purchase exclusive Rick and Morty merchandise straight from the source.

2 pm, Ecliptic Brewing, free

Ryan Adams & Band

Grab a ticket, a blanket or small lawn chair, head to McMenamins’ great outdoor Troutdale concert venue, and hit the grass for an evening with one of America’s best folksy alt-country rockers. His new album, Prisoner, is very good and he’s coming with a catalog of 15 other mostly-great albums from his storied career. I had his Cold Roses and Love is Hell albums on repeat in high school and I’m pumped to see him live. DOUG BROWN

6:30 pm, Edgefield, $47-50, all ages

Mic Check 1 Year Anniversary

The hip-hop showcase turns one, and throws itself a party with Starchile and DJ Trox welcoming Vinnie Dwayne, ADDverse Effects, and These? Blacks, a new group consisting of Theory Hazit, Jon Belz, and DaiN.

9 pm, White Eagle, $8

The Prids, Moon Tiger, Boink

Hot off the heels of their excellent 2017 album, Do I Look Like I'm in Love, local indie rock institution the Prids headline a night of shoegaze, post-punk, and noise pop at the Doug Fir to benefit Planned Parenthood.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $8

Come to the Table, Mike Pence

A new play conceived and directed by Shaking the Tree's Samantha Van Der Merwe, in which Eve, Salome, and Queen Elizabeth I invite a blandly evil and homophobic piece of shit to eat some fruit with them and maybe have a talk about some things. Proceeds from the performances benefit Planned Parenthood. Part of CoHo Summerfest.

7:30 pm, CoHo Theater, $20

Clarke & the Himselfs, Ah God, The Bugs

Boise musician Clarke Howell returns to Portland to perform a set of infectious indie rock and punk gems that will worm their way into your headspace and bounce around in your cranium for the foreseeable future.

8 pm, The Know, $7

Party Boyz Presents: Sadie Hawkinz Dance

Portland podcast crew Party Boyz a taking over Holocene for their 2nd annual Sadie Hawkinz Dance. Featuring live music from Hustle and Drone, Kyle Craft, and Helvetia, plus a late night dance party and a kissing booth. Dress fancy!

8 pm, Holocene, $6-8

Nathan Hill

Nathan Hill reads from The Nix, his sprawling debut novel about a man named Samuel who needs to sort through his estranged mother's mysterious past to save her from from absurd and serious accusations that have resurfaced along with her.

7:30 pm, Powell's Books on Hawthorne, free

Meatbodies, Máscaras, DJ μhareb

The garage-rock decadence of Meatbodies’ 2014 self-titled debut was, apparently, just the beginning. Attendees of Pickathon 2015 saw the explosive theatrics of the band’s punk rock Ziggyisms. Beginning with the rollicking “Kings,” Meatbodies’ sophomore record Alice takes you on a cosmic rollercoaster of glam debauchery. Lead by Chad Ubovich (who collaborates with Ty Segall and Mikal Cronin), the band’s affinity for swirling fuzz and psychedelic noise collages creates an intoxicating pastiche of in-your-face ’70s rock ’n’ roll. It’s not all blasts of trashy garage punk, though—“Creature Feature” comes with a jangly guitar groove and the smart lead lines of guitarist Kevin Boog, proof that the band doesn’t rely on walls of cacophony alone. This enduring dynamism is what’s made Meatbodies one of the best live bands around for the past few years. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12

Mic Capes, DoNormaal, OCNotes

DJ Danyak and Shira & Jené of XRAY.fm's Everyday Mixtapes show present this local hip-hop showcase, headlined by Portland powerhouse Mic Capes.

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $10

A Message of Love in a Time of Fear

An audio-visual expression of hope and contemplation from Portland artist Larry Yes, featuring liquid light installations by William Rihel and musical performances by Michael Hurley, the Optimist Club, and Nat Hulskamp.

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!