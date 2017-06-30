Things to Do Saturday! 13 Things to Do for July 1

The Day Fade

Some Saturdays, you ignore the creeping growth of your dandelion lawn and put any thoughts of self-betterment out of mind. Some Saturdays, you get out of bed late and head to the bar, where there will be drinks, and dancing, and DJs spinning really, really good tunes. The soul needs such Saturdays, and lucky for you this is one of them. DIRK VANDERHART

2 pm, White Owl Social Club, $5

Gaytheist, Nasalrod, Drunk Dad

Gaytheist plays the kind of rock music that’ll pummel your eardrums with the force of a thousand fiery asteroids (in a good way). Tonight the Portland band celebrates the release of their new album, Let’s Jam Again Soon—14 furiously fast tracks that bring new meaning to the word “heavy.” CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, The Know, $10

Bombay Beach, Wave Action, Craig Brown Band

After more than a decade spent fronting various garage punk bands (Terrible Twos, the Mahonies, Liquor Store), Craig Brown is a legitimate Detroit city personality. For instance, the trailer for Drunk History’s Detroit episode features Brown’s ruminations about the city’s lawlessness, punctuated as he yells, “Judas Priest is better than Iron Maiden!” into the cold night. Brown is a funny and memorable character, and that likability translates onto his debut album, The Lucky Ones Forget, from his Third Man Records-backed country project, the Craig Brown Band. It’s a love letter from a punk rocker to Creedence Clearwater Revival, and a surprisingly smooth marriage of Brown’s cut-the-shit songwriting, nasally punk vocal tricks, and honky-tonk slide guitar—all filled out by the warm backing vocal harmonies of the band’s Drinkard sisters. SUZETTE SMITH

8 pm, Turn! Turn! Turn!, $5

Mark Battles, King Kap, Young Tom, Ty Spacely, Kid Jone$, Falling Atmosphere

The fast-rising Indianapolis-hailing rapper, songwriter, producer, and founder of independent record label, Fly America, swings back through Peter's Room at the Roseland for another all ages show supporting his 2016 studio album, Before The Deal.

8 pm, Peter's Room at the Roseland, $20-35, all ages

Gran Ritmos

Portland’s favorite Pan-American dance party Gran Ritmos is kicking off summer’s dog days by inviting Riobamba to headline their next showcase. One of Brooklyn’s most fire DJ acts, Riobamba is a multitalented artist with Ecuadorian and Lithuanian roots who delivers energetic sounds from around the world. In addition to producing her own mixes, she founded the label and creative agency APOCALIPSIS in 2016 to empower the voices of other Latinx artists. Riobamba spent a year in Bogota studying the connections between politics, identity, and digital music production through a Fulbright Scholarship. Her sets integrate a wide variety of audio sources ranging from YouTube clips to underground Panamanian bass to urban field recordings as a means of intentional disruption. Lace up your dancing shoes and get ready for a night of the unexpected. EMILLY PRADO

9 pm, Holocene, $10

Teen Daze, Sam OB

If in some bizarro parallel universe Grouper and Leon met while playing Minecraft, Teen Daze would most likely be the outcome. With EPs like 2010’s Four More Years and Beach Dreams, British Columbia recording artist Jamison Isaak’s building a body of work similar to other young but prolific artists like Alex G or Frankie Cosmos. Since Isaak’s early slow-mo drum-and-bass EDM, Teen Daze has truly developed into mellower but more expansive take on dance music. All of the releases are paired with naturalist album art that could decorate a sleek minimalist coffee shop or the default screensavers for the next generation of Windows. The music itself doesn’t try to stray from this aesthetic, and instead embodies a postmodern simplicity. Though Teen Daze’s fifth LP, Themes for Dying Earth, has a pretty fatalistic name, it moves at a snail’s pace. All of the vocals are awash in reverb, and the keyboard riffs sound like springtime walks through city gardens—secluded enough, but surrounded by the bustle of metropolitan life. CAMERON CROWELL

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre Lounge, $10-12

Skull Diver, The Dead Ships, Pacific Latitudes

Last month Portland rock trio Skull Diver released Chemical Tomb, an unapologetically dark sophomore album that wanders with a zombie's sinister drive between proggy riffage, pop swagger, and stoner metal haze, exploring shadowy corners while never quite settling into a groove. The record is united not just by this densely curated sense of disquiet, all fuzzy guitars and cavernous organs, but by a gripping melodicism and singer Mandy Payne's nimble voice floating over the darkness—less ethereal and more a foreboding siren's call. Two covers round out the second half, Nick Drake’s “Parasite” and the Violent Femmes’ “Good Feeling,” both evidence of Skull Diver’s flexible mastery over their expansive sound. It’s not the most cohesive album, but anyone who likes their music on the heavy side will find something to enjoy. NATHAN TUCKER

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $7

Reds, Whites & Brews

Breakside’s new Slabtown brewpub hosts a Fourth of July weekend kick-off party with help from some of their buddies in the beverage industry. Enjoy live music from the Kinky Brothers, wine from Archery Summit, A-Z Winery, Cooper Mountain Vineyards, Clay Pigeon, Patton Valley, Chehalem, Elk Cove, and Ponzi Winery, and brew from the likes of pFriem, Culmination, Commons, Deschutes, Double Mountain, Great Notion, Upright, Migration, Occidental, Gigantic, Ninkasi, Widmer, and Portland Cider Company, all while supporting the Children’s Cancer Association & New Avenues for Youth.

2 pm, Breakside Brewery, $15, all ages

Pink Martini

Pianist Thomas Lauderdale and his legendary Portland-based jazz and classical pop ensemble, featuring co-lead vocalists China Forbes and Storm Large, return to the Edgefield lawn for a picturesque evening show in the setting Summer sun.

7 pm, Edgefield, $35, all ages

Avenue Q

Triangle Productions brings back their staging (tonight's the last night!) of the Tony Award-winning comedy/musical about racism, homophobia, homelessness, unemployment, and finding the purpose to life, but with puppets. No children under 17 admitted unless accompanied by adult due to all of the puppet fucking.

7:30 pm, The Sanctuary at Sandy Plaza, $15-35

Fit for an Autopsy, Moon Tooth, Tombs

Read reviews of Moon Tooth’s 2016 album Chromaparagon and you’ll find lots of references to prog-minded metal (or hard rock) bands like Rush, Mastodon, the Dillinger Escape Plan, Meshuggah, and Tool. Far less often do critics cite the New York band’s irrepressible interest in funk- and jazz-metal, which is on full display on Chromaparagon’s eye-popping opening track, “Queen Wolf.” Here, Moon Tooth sounds like Living Colour and (gulp) the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Add in the quartet’s interest in whiplash rhythms and highly technical playing, and you’ve got quite a concoction of influences widely considered “uncool” in the 21st century. But Moon Tooth makes it work by playing its showy, shifty jazz-funk-prog-thrash-metal with such absolute power and awe-inspiring precision, you just can’t help but be impressed. (The band’s knack for finding a melody in its maelstrom doesn’t hurt, either.) BEN SALMON

6 pm, The Analog Cafe & Little Theater, $13, all ages

Timbaland + Pharrell: A Tribute

A DJ night dedicated to two of the most unique hip-hop producers of the late '90s and early 2000s, featuring Duncan Gerow, B Hammer'd, and Anechoic touching on all the best beats that both Timbaland and Pharrell turned out in their heyday.

9 pm, O'Malley's Saloon & Grill, $3

Death of Glitter: Island of the Misfits!

This month, the "Genderf#ck Cabaret for a Cause" benefits Brave Space with misfit-themed performances from Anastasia Euthanasia, Darcy Blows, Draven, Marla Darling, Prince Peanut-Butter, Lioness, Miss Pamela Voorhees, Mars, Clare Apparently, Poly-Amithyst, The Glam King, BeElzzaBub Doll, and more. Featuring dance music from DJ Cat Lady.

9 pm, Paris Theater, $7-10

