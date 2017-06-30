Things to Do Sunday! 7 Things to Do for July 2

The Thermals

Portland pop-punk stalwarts the Thermals aim to spice up your Fourth of July weekend on the cheap with a 5-dollar show at the Doug Fir Lounge. Deathlist and Loveboys provide support.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $5

Impeachment March

In case you’ve missed the past dozen protests, you have yet another chance to call for the impeachment of the fascist Cheeto at this nationwide march. Feel free to peruse the event page for details on the six bids for impeachment. EMILLY PRADO

1 pm, Tom McCall Waterfront Park

Ralph Lawson, Tripwire

With a career spanning two decades and an influential off-kilter style that stays ahead of the curve, Jay Tripwire never fails to impress. He’s one of the most prolific house and techno producers around, with over 200 vinyl releases to date. His versatile mixes reveal keen sensibilities that can make a believer out of even the harshest of dance music critics. Ralph Lawson is a legend in his own right, and widely regarded as one of the best house music DJs in the world. His record label, 2020Vision, showcases a well-rounded catalog that gives interesting insights into electronic music’s ever-changing landscape over the last 20 years. These two heavyweights will perform an outdoor daytime concert at the White Owl Social Club to allow for maximum sunshine fun time. CHRISTINA BROUSSARD

2 pm, White Owl Social club, $10

Music in the Schools: 10 Year Anniversary & Farewell Show

Local non-profit Music in the Schools is celebrating 10 years of of all ages music and music education fundraising with a bittersweet event that doubles as a farewell show for the organization. The evening will feature an all-youth line-up of live music, including a reunion set by MITS' all-stars The Castaway Kids. All proceeds will benefit Portland Public School Music programs.

8 pm, Holocene, $5

Ice Queens, And And And, Ah God

Local indie rock shredders Ice Queens return to Rontoms for their second Sunday Session of the year, this time in celebration of the release of their self-titled debut album.

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Cold Cube Presents

A release party for Cold Cube Press' latest comics publications, Lindsay Anne Watson's Well at the Very Least and Ross Jackson's Sticky Sweets.

6 pm, Floating World Comics



Gardener, On Drugs, Monsterwatch, FLRT

The Chicago-based Gardener trucks in equally hazy and often beautiful melodies that take cues from early electronic pioneers like Charles Wuorinen and Tangerine Dream, while giving some of his work an extra layer of distance between the listener and the heartfelt creator by recording onto hissy cassettes and using noisy, shortwave-radio-frequency tones. ROBERT HAM

9 pm, Twilight Cafe & Bar, $8

