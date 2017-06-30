Things to Do Comedy: July 2017 Funny Things to Do All Month Long

Ron Funches: FUNCH-A-MANIA

Since leaving Portland for Los Angeles in 2012, it’s been impossible not to root for Ron Funches as he navigates his way through the world of show business. Armed with a huge smile and a warmth that could melt even the most jaded of audiences, Funches used his role as a cast member in Kroll Show, along with an array of @midnight and Conan appearances, to establish himself as a force on the national scale just as easily as he rose through the ranks here in town. Even with his newly-minted star status, Funches isn’t one to shy away from the nerdier aspects of his persona that made him so easy to love in the first place. In an interview with Rolling Stone’s gaming site Glixel, he describes himself as a walking Nintendo Switch commercial, so expect no shortage of opportunities to geek-out with the comedian when his WWE-inspired “Funch-A-Mania” tour swings through Revolution Hall tonight. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

Jul 8, 7:30 pm, Revolution Hall, $25

Bob Saget

Fresh off his appearance on Netflix's Full House reboot, Fuller House, Bob Saget takes his raunchy stand-up routine back to Helium giving you the opportunity to take in an evening of jokes told by TV's renowned "Dirty Daddy."

July 1-2, Sat 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Sun 7 pm, 9:15 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $35-45

Girls With Heads

Mariah Munoz's ever-growing collective of women improvisers put on a show at the Siren's Kickstand Comedy Space.

Jul 5, 7:30 pm, Kickstand Comedy Space, free

Russell Peters

The international comedy superstar returns to Portland with his latest tour, Work in Progress, the follow-up to his 2016 Netflix special, Almost Famous.

Jul 6-9, Thurs 8 pm, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Sun 7 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $35

Susan Rice

One of Portland's most well-loved and well-respected stand-ups, Susan Rice has been more than paying her dues in comedy for over 30 years now.

Jul 7-8, 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Harvey's Comedy Club, $15

Lez Stand Up: Karinda Dobbins, Brittani Nichols

I fucking love Lez Stand Up. Not only is it one of the city’s absolute best queer-friendly comedy showcases, it’s one of the city’s best comedy shows, full stop. There’s a reason the ladies of Lez Stand Up sell out shows without trying: They’re really fucking funny, and when they fill a room, having people who aren’t straight white dudes on the bill isn’t a tokenizing afterthought. It’s the whole point. Hooray! MEGAN BURBANK

Jul 7, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $12

Solomon Georgio

Look, I’m just going to say it: I’m sick of listening to white-straight-guy comedians tell jokes about Tinder and beards. That truly doesn’t interest me. You know who does? Solomon Georgio, whose comedy isn’t just inventive—it’s smart, gregarious, and consistently great. Need a preview? Check out his political quips ’n’ barbs on Twitter; they’re some of the best things in that godforsaken cesspool. MEGAN BURBANK

Jul 9, 7 pm, 9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-15

The Portland Sketchfest

Local sketch legends Shelley McLendon (Sweat, The Aces, Road House: The Play!) and Ted Douglass (The 3rd Floor) turn the Siren Theater into a sketch comedy mecca for a weekend, with performances from the Groundlings, Brunch, Brychael, The Burbs, Day Job, The Aces, and more! Each show is $12, but you can nab yourself an all show pass and get access to every last sketch for $85.

Jul 13-15, 7 pm, Siren Theater, $12-85

Portland Queer Comedy Festival

The first annual multi-venue stand-up showcase for queer comedians from all over the country, providing a spotlight for over 40 comics, including voices as different and diverse as Jason Stuart, Guy B ranum, Ant, Trevor Thorpe, Becky Braunstein, D. Martin Austin, Maggie Maye, and more, at Funhouse Lounge, Curious Comedy Theater, Ford Food & Drink, and Crush Bar.

Jul 13-16, Various Locations, click here for a full list of performers, venues, and showtimes

Norm MacDonald

America's favorite grumpy uncle Norm Macdonald's made an entire career out of saying things on talk shows that make appearances from your average junket-fresh actor look beyond dull by comparison. With off-kilter, draconian wit and unapologetically misanthropic tendencies, Macdonald's the most loveable of loose cannons, and now you can witness his cranky brilliance for yourself! MEGAN BURBANK

Jul 14-16, Fri-Sat 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Sun 7 pm, 9:15 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $33

Portland's Funniest Person: Final Round

Past winners of this contest have pretty much all promptly packed their shit, moved to Los Angeles or New York, and gotten steady work making people laugh a lot on a national stage. Tonight's final round will provide you with an excellent chance to see who from our comedy community is about to make that leap for themselves.

Jul 19, 8 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $20

Earthquake Hurricane: Bri Pruett

Earthquake Hurricane welcomes back one of their founding members, Bri Pruett, who left to conquer Los Angeles recently but still has time (and jokes) for her friends here in Portland.

Jul 21, 7 pm, The Liquor Store, $10

Jon Lovitz

Spend some time inside the mind of the man who created some of Saturday Night Live's best known characters, including the Pathological Liar, Master Thespian, and Hanukkah Harry, before going on to portray Jay Sherman in the underrated prime time animated series, The Critic, and eventually diving head first into the stand-up comedy pool in the 2000s.

Jul 27-29, Thurs 8 pm, Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 7:30 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $25-38

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!

Mystery Science Theater 3000's "Watch Out for Snakes!" tour comes to Portland. Join MST3K creator Joel Hodgson, the show's new host Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray), and robot friends Crow (Hampton Yount), Tom Servo, and Gypsy as they take to the Schnitzer stage to present a special live version of the show coupled with a screening of the 1962 horror film, Eegah.

Jul 28, 8 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $39.50-299

