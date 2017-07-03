Things to Do Monday! 7 Things to Do for July 3

Don't Shred on Me: Night 1

The second year of Don’t Shred on Me—Dig a Pony’s two-day, all killer no filler mini-fest—is finally upon us. Monday night’s formidable lineup shuffles the deck on a few of the city’s best locals, matching synth-pop crews Hustle and Drone and Dan Dan with rocker Boone Howard and his band of merry ragers. Howard’s recently released album The Other Side of Town catapulted the crooner’s underground appeal to a wider audience, while Hustle and Drone’s consistent standard of excellence continues roughly five years since their inception. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, Dig a Pony, free

Portland Pickles vs. Perth Heat

The crack of the bat and a bite of a hot dog are about as synonymous with the Fourth of July as firecrackers and cookouts, so you may as well soak up the remainder of the holiday weekend watching the Portland Pickles duke it out with the Australian Baseball League’s most successful team ever, the Perth Heat, in a seven-inning matinee matchup. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

1:05 pm, Walker Stadium, $5, all ages

Ural Thomas & the Pain

To live in Portland and never have seen Ural Thomas and the Pain—a resurrected local treasure of soul if there ever was one—would be a shame. MARJORIE SKINNER

9 pm, Goodfoot, $5

Yuri Herrera, Jeremy Garber

Political scientist, editor, and contemporary Mexican writer Yuri Herrera reads from Kingdom Cons, his new novel about an artist who wields their words to challenge corruption in a society ruled by ruled by patronage and power. Herrera will be joined in conversation by Jeremy Garber, two-time jurist for the Best Translated Book Award

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Gaytheist, A Volcano, Maximum Mad

If the music of Gaytheist were a vehicle, it would be a semi, late on its delivery, blazing down I-5, the speed limit only a laughable suggestion as the trucker begins to have Tron-like hallucinations from 38 hours of no sleep and caffeine-pill cocktails. With only three members, Gaytheist leaves you wondering how they create such a heavy, intricate layering of sound. CAMERON CROWELL

9 pm, (The World Famous) Kenton Club

Baby Driver

Edgar Wright's latest is wall-to-wall music, and it might take you a track or two to fall into the stylized rhythm that marks Wright’s work—from Shaun of the Dead to Hot Fuzz to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World—and drop-kicks naturalism to the curb. But once its tires grip pavement, Baby Driver becomes a full-throttle ballet of motion, color, and sound. The tunes are great, the getaway chases will leave you breathless, and the motley team of robbers—which includes Kevin Spacey, Eiza González, and an excellent Jamie Foxx—comes from the kind of screenplay you wish Tarantino still wrote. NED LANNAMANN

Various Theaters, see Movie Times for showtimes and locations.

It's Gonna Be Okay!

Barbara Holm's It's Gonna Be Okay is the only local showcase I've seen tout its lack of meanness as a selling point, which in a city KNOWN for its safe-space shows, is next-level when it comes to reclaiming comedy from its reputation as a bastion of obnoxious old white dudes. It's the supportive slumber party of Portland stand-up. MEGAN BURBANK

7:30 pm, EastBurn, free

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!