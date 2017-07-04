Things to Do: Independence Day! 9 Things to Do for the Fourth of July!

WHERE TO WATCH STUFF BLOW UP TONIGHT!

Waterfront Fireworks

The entire city will be exploding simultaneously around 10 pm tonight (much to your dog's chagrin—dogs can feel chagrin, right?), but the big booms will all be happening down on the waterfront as part of the Blues Fest's grand finale.

10 pm, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, free, all ages

Oaks Park Fireworks

Feeling like maybe you don't want to fight parking for roughly three straight hours in the hopes you'll be able to get a good view of shit blowing up real good on the waterfront? Why not bypass all that rigmarole and hit up the mighty impressive fireworks show at Oaks Park instead? Pro Tip: You can see their show right up close, and still see the Blues Fest's show down the way.

10 pm, Oaks Amusement Park, free, all ages

Fort Vancouver Fireworks

The only reason you can't call this show "The biggest fireworks show in Portland" is because technically it's not in Portland. Vancouver beat us to legal weed, it beat us to gay marriage, and it will probably never not stop beating us when it comes to sheer size and tonnage of righteous explosions in celebration of America's independence.

10 pm, Fort Vancouver, free, all ages

The Grill Out Chill Out

Get the best 4th of July fireworks view in the city while drinking from the Revolution Hall Roof Deck bar and enjoying music from Mama Bird DJs Vincent Bancheri, Barna Howard, Sir Eric Loeffler, and Ryan Oxford. Ticket includes a hot dog and a side (vegan options available).

7 pm, Revolution Hall, $10

Bunk Beach: The Domestics, Coco Columbia, Kelli Schaefer, Gold Casio, Living Body, Wet Dream

Bunk Bar knows how to throw a shin-diddly-dig, and they're doing it up right with their outdoor beach block party tonight. Watch a shit-ton of awesome bands, enjoy their trademark Iceberg libation, and hole up for a spectacular view of the evening's fireworks. Oh! And it's all ages and FREE! Time to party, American friends. COURTNEY FERGUSON

2 pm, Bunk Bar, free, all ages

2017 Crawfish Boil

My Vice catering throws a good ol' fashioned crawfish boil, which isn't just taking little tiny lobsters and throwing them in a pot—although that does happen. A crawfish boil is more like an all-day party where all manner of delicious food is served up courtesy Chef Anh Luu of Tapalaya, and all kinds of great bands hit the stage, like Summer Cannibals, Tango Alpha Tango, Wooden Indian Burial Ground, and more.

noon, Mad Sons Pub, $25

Slow Bar's 13th Birthday: Lord Dying, R.I.P., Pushy, The Lucky Thirteens, Maximum Mad, The Savage Family Band, Gun

In a time where Portland bars become endangered species faster than Dinosaurs in a meteor shower, Slow Bar's making it to age 13 is an event worth seriously celebrating, with Proviista providing burgers and dogs, cocktails from Jim Beam, Sauza, and Effin Vodka, and live music from some of Portland's very best local rockers.

2 pm, Slow Bar, $10

Don't Shred on Me: Night 2

The second year of Don’t Shred on Me—Dig a Pony’s two-day, all killer no filler mini-fest—is finally upon us. Tuesday night features Fog Father’s Bryson Cone with his pop project, as well as the cultured pop elder statesmen of New Move, as well as DJs, bitchin’ drinks, opportunities for networking, fodder for Instagram posts, and something infinitely more rad to do at the at the beginning of your week than trying to forget your weekend. RYAN J. PRADO

8 pm, Dig a Pony, free

Portland Pickles vs. Medford Rogues

The crack of the bat and a bite of a hot dog are about as synonymous with the Fourth of July as firecrackers and cookouts, so you may as well soak up the remainder of the holiday weekend watching the Portland Pickles take on Medford Rogues, and get treated to a post-game fireworks spectacular befitting our national pastime. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

7:05 pm, Walker Stadium, $7-9, all ages

