Things to Do Wednesday! 7 Things to Do for July 5

La Luz, Savila

La Luz is history’s greatest surf rock band. Whew, now that we got that out of the way—they formed in Seattle in the early 2010s, then moved to LA, where they currently reside. Garage legend Ty Segall produced their last album, 2015’s Weirdo Shrine, which sounds like the Shirelles went to the beach during a thunderstorm. Those doo-wop harmonies sound even better live, and sometimes they even bust out choreographed dance moves. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12

Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire

Only a few points separate the top tier of the MLS’s Western Conference from the bottom, so the Timbers can’t afford slip-ups from here on out to be in good shape for the playoffs. The Chicago Fire are good, the Timbers are good, buy a damn ticket and be a part of a Portland experience. DOUG BROWN

7:30 pm, Providence Park, $25-165, all ages

Devin Phillips

Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series presents a night of jazz and funk bubbling up from Devin Phillips' New Orleans background.

6:30 pm, Willamette Park, free, all ages

Girls With Heads

Mariah Munoz's ever-growing collective of women improvisers put on a show at the Siren's Kickstand Comedy Space.

7:30 pm, Kickstand Comedy Space, free

Kool Stuff Katie, Risley, Arthur and the Antics

Kool Stuff Katie—Shane Blem and Saren Oliver, who came together via Craigslist—play an exuberant brand of classic power-pop that marries Oliver's crash-and-bash beats with Blem's chunky, buzzy guitar riffs. BEN SALMON

8:30 pm, Holocene, $7

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Maybe the most perfectly constructed film in cinema history. Maybe. I’m sure someone out there has an argument on deck, but I’m betting their champion of choice doesn’t include a giant pit of snakes; a fight inside, on top of, and hanging off the front of a truck at 50 mph; a holy box that melts Nazi faces like Totino’s Party Pizza; and—most importantly—the presence of peak Harrison Ford in all his sweaty, smirky, silly-yet-sexy glory. BOBBY ROBERTS

7 pm, 9:25 pm, Academy Theater

Portland's Funniest Person: Preliminary Rounds

Past winners of this contest have pretty much all promptly packed their shit, moved to Los Angeles or New York, and gotten steady work making people laugh a lot on a national stage. In these preliminary rounds you might see who from our comedy community is about to make that leap for themselves.

7 pm, 10 pm, Helium Comedy Club, $10

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!