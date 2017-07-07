10 for $10: Your Best Bang for the Buck Shows, Jul 7-9

Mississippi Street Fair

It makes sense that one of Portland's busiest streets is also home to one of the city's most boisterous street fairs, and Mississippi Avenue isn't showing any signs of letting up for the 16th iteration of it's annual hootenanny. Browse local products, arts, and crafts, while indulging in tasty treats and refreshing beverages, all in celebration of the people and businesses who inhabit Mississippi Avenue and its nearby neighborhoods.

Jul 8, 10 am, free, all ages

RNB, The Holy Trinity: Rihanna/Nicki/Beyonce

As you know, there are religions and then there are religions. The first types are those which bore you to tears with old-timey, misogynist preachifying—but the second? That’s when it gets good. Tonight we will celebrate the only religion worth worshipping, the holy trinity of Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé—because these three strong, independent women are truly great examples to look up to, and who create soul-lifting music with which to waggle your ass to the heavens. RnB, the Holy Trinity is a dance-heavy celebration of these three saviors, with their best hits, features, and collabs spun by DJ Ronin Roc, along with music videos, a dress-up contest, photo booth, and more. Celebrate the queens in the most joyous way possible. It may not be Sunday, but church is definitely in session. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Jul 7, 10 pm, Holocene, $10

The Body, Bleak Cities, Ruminant, Naux

Chip King and Lee Buford bring their long-running experimental sludge metal project back to the Know to headline a show benefiting the Portland People’s Outreach Project.

Jul 7, 8 pm, The Know, $10

Emma Ruth Rundle, Evan Patterson

Emma Ruth Rundle's penchant for swirling, slow-burning epics carries over from her loud post-rock bands Marriages and Red Sparowes into her more subdued solo work. BEN SALMON

Jul 7, 7 pm, Revolution Hall, $8-10

PDX Pop Now! Compilation Release Party

The PDX Pop Now! compilation is an annual reminder that we live in one of the best cities for music in the country. Tonight's all-ages celebration features sets by great local bands Small Skies, A Certain Smile, Fire Nuns, and your ticket price includes a copy of the double-disc comp! NED LANNAMANN

Jul 9, 8 pm, Holocene, $8-10

Skull Diver, The Secret Ceremony, Young Hunter

Hot off the heels of the release of their new full-length Chemical Tomb, Portland-based trio Skull Diver headline the High Water Mark with their brooding blend of psych-pop and rock.

Jul 8, 8:30 pm, High Water Mark, $6

Jump Jack Sound Machine

Put on your deodorant and get your bum to Mississippi Studios—tonight is Jump Jack Sound Machine, Portland’s newest dance party founded by Natasha Kmeto and Chanticleer Tru of Chanti Darling. It’s powered entirely by sweat and revolves around the orbit of disco balls, so be prepared to surrender yourself to the groove. CIARA DOLAN

Jul 8, 10 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Leviathan

When the greatest Portland improvisers come together to make you laugh your pants off, what better name to give it than Leviathan? Don’t miss the uproarious hijinx of local comedy masters Shelley McLendon, Dylan Reiff, Jed Arkley, Kara Moore and others, including special guests Richard and Rebecca Sohn from Second City and the Annoyance Theater for an evening of what will surely end up being a wet, sloppy puddle of improvisational magic. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Jul 8, 8 pm, Siren Theater, $5

Pickin' on Sundays: Pretty Gritty

Would you like to spend your Sunday afternoons on a sunny patio, drinking refreshing drinks and listening to great live music? The Doug Fir’s summer series Pickin’ on Sundays allows you to do just that, offering no-cover daytime shows and smooth livin’ each Sunday to help you wind down your weekend. Tonight the weekly series kicks off with a set from Pretty Gritty. NED LANNAMANN

Jul 9, 3 pm, Doug Fir, free

Hustle & Drone, Earth World, Mothertapes

When you get a chance to hear Portland electro-pop trio Hustle & Drone show off their latest adventures in dance, you should probably take it. That goes double when it's free.

Jul 9, 8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

