Things to Do Friday! 9 Things to Do for July 7

David Lynch: A Retrospective

A friend once told me he imagined David Lynch as a nice dad who’d serve you quinoa while discussing the benefits of transcendental meditation. Maybe that’s a weird way to describe the filmmaker behind such horrors as Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet, but I get it. Lynch’s movies aren’t comfortable, but the strong emotional engagement they elicit feels like a gift, and so does NW Film Center’s Lynch retrospective. MEGAN BURBANK

NW Film Center at Whitsell Auditorium, see nwfilm.org for a full list of titles and showtimes

Destructor, Antichrist, Danava

Due to the tragic murder of bassist Dave Holocaust, metal band Destructor originally never made it very far out of Euclid, Ohio. Nearly 30 years later, they’re playing their first-ever West Coast show tonight, with several new releases since reuniting, and a powerful, relentless sound. Throw in Sweden thrashers Antichrist making their Portland debut and local purveyors of third-eye heaviness Danava, and you have the makings of a loud and righteous night. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $16-22

RNB, The Holy Trinity: Rihanna/Nicki/Beyonce

As you know, there are religions and then there are religions. The first types are those which bore you to tears with old-timey, misogynist preachifying—but the second? That’s when it gets good. Tonight we will celebrate the only religion worth worshipping, the holy trinity of Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé—because these three strong, independent women are truly great examples to look up to, and who create soul-lifting music with which to waggle your ass to the heavens. RnB, the Holy Trinity is a dance-heavy celebration of these three saviors, with their best hits, features, and collabs spun by DJ Ronin Roc, along with music videos, a dress-up contest, photo booth, and more. Celebrate the queens in the most joyous way possible. It may not be Sunday, but church is definitely in session. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

10 pm, Holocene, $10

Emma Ruth Rundle, Evan Patterson

Emma Ruth Rundle's penchant for swirling, slow-burning epics carries over from her loud post-rock bands Marriages and Red Sparowes into her more subdued solo work. BEN SALMON

7 pm, Revolution Hall, $8-10

Troilus and Cressida

Portland Actors Ensemble kicks off their 48th season, with their first-ever staging of Shakespeare's romantic comedy Troilus and Cressida.

7 pm, Lone Fir Cemetery, free

The Body, Bleak Cities, Ruminant, Naux

Chip King and Lee Buford bring their long-running experimental sludge metal project back to the Know to headline a show benefiting the Portland People’s Outreach Project.

8 pm, The Know, $10

Somber, Laiva, TBI, Dreams

Somber, the up-and-coming Portland-based dark shoegaze outfit featuring of members of Sweeping Exits, celebrate the release of their debut cassette EP, Night Divorce. They'll be joined by Seattle's Laiva, who will be performing tunes off their own debut EP.

9 pm, High Water Mark, $6

Tony Starlight

Just as much a Portland tradition as making the pilgrimage to Powell's while dusting Voodoo crumbs off your fingers, Tony Starlight's been sharing his old-school combo of comedy and crooning for over 20 years. Catch him tonight at Fernhill Park as part of Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series.

6:30 pm, Fernhill Park, free

Lez Stand Up: Karinda Dobbins, Brittani Nichols

I fucking love Lez Stand Up. Not only is it one of the city’s absolute best queer-friendly comedy showcases, it’s one of the city’s best comedy shows, full stop. There’s a reason the ladies of Lez Stand Up sell out shows without trying: They’re really fucking funny, and when they fill a room, having people who aren’t straight white dudes on the bill isn’t a tokenizing afterthought. It’s the whole point. Hooray! MEGAN BURBANK

8 pm, Siren Theater, $12

