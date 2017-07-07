Things to Do Saturday! 9 Things to Do for July 8

Ron Funches: Funch-A-Mania

Since leaving Portland for Los Angeles in 2012, it’s been impossible not to root for Ron Funches as he navigates his way through the world of show business. Armed with a huge smile and a warmth that could melt even the most jaded of audiences, Funches used his role as a cast member in Kroll Show, along with an array of @midnight and Conan appearances, to establish himself as a force on the national scale just as easily as he rose through the ranks here in town. Even with his newly-minted star status, Funches isn’t one to shy away from the nerdier aspects of his persona that made him so easy to love in the first place. In an interview with Rolling Stone’s gaming site Glixel, he describes himself as a walking Nintendo Switch commercial, so expect no shortage of opportunities to geek-out with the comedian when his WWE-inspired “Funch-A-Mania” tour swings through Revolution Hall tonight. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

7:30 pm, Revolution Hall, $25, all ages

Mississippi Street Fair

It makes sense that one of Portland's busiest streets is also home to one of the city's most boisterous street fairs, and Mississippi Avenue isn't showing any signs of letting up for the 16th iteration of it's annual hootenanny. Browse local products, arts, and crafts, while indulging in tasty treats and refreshing beverages, all in celebration of the people and businesses who inhabit Mississippi Avenue and its nearby neighborhoods.

10 am, free, all ages

Nite Jewel, Geneva Jacuzzi, Harriet Brown

These days, electronic artisans are blessed with terabytes of music history in their brains, so the key to survival within this flooded market is how you mold all of this knowledge into a fresh and invigorating voice. On last year's Liquid Cool, Nite Jewel's snowy melodies out-frosted her own coldly futuristic beats. The mix of ’80s teen-beat nostalgia and wintry sensuality is sultry enough to soundtrack 5 am post-party comedowns but efficiently glitterized to energize thriving basement rave-ups as well. The emotional accessibility of her songwriting and lo-fi sonic ethics continue with 2017’s Real High, effectively transporting listeners to a claustrophobically saccharine wonderland where the Cocteau Twins and New Edition exist on the same thought wave. Nite Jewel's nostalgia brings me back to the days when I would daydream to a worn-out cassette of The Immaculate Collection, losing myself inside its bubbly, soulful genius. CHRIS SUTTON

9 pm, Doug Fir, $14-16

BackFence PDX: Russian Roulette

In a town brimming with storytelling events, the Backfence PDX: Russian Roulette show ups the excitement by providing a funny topic at random (public nudity, terrifying animals, brush with death, etc.) for their hilarious lineup of guests who get five minutes to tell their true tale. Included tonight are master storytellers Courtenay “I’m also a Mercury columnist!” Hameister, Shannon Balcom Graves, Chris Williams, Jay Flewelling, and more! See if you can handle the truth! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $16-20

Skull Diver, The Secret Ceremony, Young Hunter

Hot off the heels of the release of their new full-length Chemical Tomb, Portland-based trio Skull Diver headline the High Water Mark with their brooding blend of psych-pop and rock.

8:30 pm, High Water Mark, $6

Jump Jack Sound Machine

Put on your deodorant and get your bum to Mississippi Studios—tonight is Jump Jack Sound Machine, Portland’s newest dance party founded by Natasha Kmeto and Chanticleer Tru of Chanti Darling. It’s powered entirely by sweat and revolves around the orbit of disco balls, so be prepared to surrender yourself to the groove. CIARA DOLAN

10 pm, Mississippi Studios, $5

Leviathan

When the greatest Portland improvisers come together to make you laugh your pants off, what better name to give it than Leviathan? Don’t miss the uproarious hijinx of local comedy masters Shelley McLendon, Dylan Reiff, Jed Arkley, Kara Moore and others, including special guests Richard and Rebecca Sohn from Second City and the Annoyance Theater for an evening of what will surely end up being a wet, sloppy puddle of improvisational magic. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

8 pm, Siren Theater, $5

Carolyn Main

Local artist, comedian, and Merc contributor Carolyn Main created the cover for the first installment of the newest Rick and Morty comic miniseries, Pocket Like You Stole It. To celebrate, she's going to be signing copies at Cosmic Monkey Comics.

noon, Cosmic Monkey Comics, free

Bead Faire



10 am, Oregon Convention Center, $7

