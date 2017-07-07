Things to Do Sunday! 6 Things to Do for July 9

Solomon Georgio

Look, I’m just going to say it: I’m sick of listening to white-straight-guy comedians tell jokes about Tinder and beards. That truly doesn’t interest me. You know who does? Solomon Georgio, whose comedy isn’t just inventive—it’s smart, gregarious, and consistently great. Need a preview? Check out his political quips ’n’ barbs on Twitter; they’re some of the best things in that godforsaken cesspool. MEGAN BURBANK

7 pm, 9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-15

PDX Pop Now! Compilation Release Party

The PDX Pop Now! compilation is an annual reminder that we live in one of the best cities for music in the country. Tonight's all-ages celebration features sets by great local bands Small Skies, A Certain Smile, Fire Nuns, and your ticket price includes a copy of the double-disc comp! NED LANNAMANN

8 pm, Holocene, $8-10

Playboi Carti, Young Nudy, Pierre Bourne

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti dropped his self-titled debut mixtape in April, and just a few months later, the 20-year-old appeared on XXL’s Freshman Class cover. Listen to “Magnolia” and you’ll understand why so many are hooked. The dark, spiraling bass line, eerie flute melody, and Carti’s simple but hypnotically repetitive verses sound like a haunted carousel you can’t exit. The track even begins and ends with someone yelling, “Yo Pierre, you wanna come out here?” heightening the circular surrealism. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Roseland, $26, all ages

Hustle & Drone, Earth World, Mothertapes

When you get a chance to hear Portland electro-pop trio Hustle & Drone show off their latest adventures in dance, you should probably take it. That goes double when it's free.

8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Pickin' on Sundays: Pretty Gritty

Would you like to spend your Sunday afternoons on a sunny patio, drinking refreshing drinks and listening to great live music? The Doug Fir’s summer series Pickin’ on Sundays allows you to do just that, offering no-cover daytime shows and smooth livin’ each Sunday to help you wind down your weekend. Tonight the weekly series kicks off with a set from Pretty Gritty. NED LANNAMANN

3 pm, Doug Fir, free

Santoros, Kulululu, The Verner Pantons

Los Angeles' Santoros incorporate organ tones and harmonies over twangy guitar riffs to make the weirdest and catchiest SoCal sunshine punk. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, The Liquor Store, $7

