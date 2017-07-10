Things to Do Monday! 7 Things to Do for July 10

David Lynch: A Retrospective

A friend once told me he imagined David Lynch as a nice dad who’d serve you quinoa while discussing the benefits of transcendental meditation. Maybe that’s a weird way to describe the filmmaker behind such horrors as Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet, but I get it. Lynch’s movies aren’t comfortable, but the strong emotional engagement they elicit feels like a gift, and so does NW Film Center’s Lynch retrospective. MEGAN BURBANK

NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, see nwfilm.org for titles and showtimes

Revolution Comedy

Every second and fourth Monday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase designed to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The lineup changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed. Read more about Revolution Comedy

7 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $12-15

Jonathan Safran Foer

The bestselling author of Everything Is Illuminated and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close returns to town to read from his new novel, Here I Am.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books

All Time Low, SWMRS, Waterparks, The Wrecks

This lineup gives me horrific flashbacks to age 13, a time when my affinity for All Time Low was strong. Visions of Vans Warped Tour plague my thoughts, and I can’t stop wondering how in the world All Time Low has managed to maintain any relevancy through all these years. Seemingly just another flash in the late 2000s pop-punk pan, they’ve retained a fan base by doing exactly what any good pop band does: cling to the next up-and-coming act and try to appeal to the next wave of young, record-buying fans. Enter SWMRS, the Bay Area surf pop-punk band riding their own Green Day-associated wave of fame (Billy Joe Armstrong is the drummer’s dad). These are the youngsters All Time Low is looking for—put together, they’re practically unstoppable. DELANEY MOTTER

6:30 pm, Roseland, $29.50-39.50, all ages

Medieval Innovator: Hildegard von Bingen

This year, the good folks at Chamber Music Northwest have decided to build their five-week-long summer festival around the work of female composers, with tonight’s concert featuring one of the oldest known pieces of music created by a woman. Hildegard von Bingen was a Benedictine abbess, poet, scientist, preacher, artist, and hands-down one of the most extraordinary human beings to have kicked ass in the 12th Century. Pushing the boundaries of traditional Gregorian chant, her surprisingly theatrical Play of Virtues will be performed this evening by In Mulieribus—a stellar all-female vocal ensemble based right here in Portland. As if this program couldn’t get any more intriguing, the set list will also include a work from the Italian Renaissance period, as well as a pair of contemporary pieces inspired by both the poetry and the old school sounds of Hildegard. BRIAN HORAY

7:30 pm, Kaul Auditorium, $10-60

Hemingway, No Aloha, Horse Movies, Puppy Breath

I’ll be the first to admit that sometimes I live in a Portland music bubble. I know the bands I like, I frequently go to their shows, and am constantly in awe of the bountiful talent I encounter. That being said, it often takes seeing a new band live for my initial interest to be sparked. Puppy Breath and No Aloha are two bands I’ve heard murmurs of before, and finally took the time to look into after seeing they’d be playing with some of my favorite local bands. Puppy Breath plays pop-punk that packs a meaningful and political punch in their few available recordings. No Aloha has even less available, with only a single released so far. Kind of like the dark and mysterious crush we’ve all had, giving us only a little taste of their immense talent, they’re sure to catch your ear and leave you wanting more. DELANEY MOTTER

8 pm, The Know, $6

R.LUM.R

R.LUM.R (pronounced Ar-Luhm-Ar) is an up-and-coming singer/songwriter based out of Nashville. Catch him tonight when he brings his infectious R&B sound to Portland for an all ages show at the Star Theater.

9 pm, Star Theater, $13.50-22, all ages

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!