This week seems like a somewhat low-key, laid-back sort of affair, with a large handful of interesting and enlightening events taking place all around this fair city. And then Thursday hits and it's a fuckin' fusillade of festivals all over the goddamned place. Some of the country's most brilliant comic minds are swarming Portland, split between The Portland Sketchfest and the Portland Queer Comedy Festival, the 16th annual Northwest String Summit at Horning's Hideout is where you need to be if you consider yourself a fan of folk and Americana, and La Ruta PDX throws a city-wide celebration of Spain's considerable culinary culture. And if all that festin' got you feeling a little overwhelmed, you can dial back your entertainment options to something more single serving, like a Tacocat show, a night with the Melvins, basking in the ageless genius of Blondie, or enjoying storytime with Booger from Revenge of the Nerds (although he'll always be Herbert Viola from Moonlighting to me). A very busy week awaits you. Hit the links below and load your plate accordingly.

Monday, Jul 10

David Lynch: A Retrospective

A friend once told me he imagined David Lynch as a nice dad who’d serve you quinoa while discussing the benefits of transcendental meditation. Maybe that’s a weird way to describe the filmmaker behind such horrors as Mulholland Drive and Blue Velvet, but I get it. Lynch’s movies aren’t comfortable, but the strong emotional engagement they elicit feels like a gift, and so does NW Film Center’s Lynch retrospective. MEGAN BURBANK

NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, see nwfilm.org for titles and showtimes

Revolution Comedy

Every second and fourth Monday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase designed to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The lineup changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed. Read more about Revolution Comedy

7 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $12-15

Jonathan Safran Foer

The bestselling author of Everything Is Illuminated and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close returns to town to read from his new novel, Here I Am.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books

All Time Low, SWMRS, Waterparks, The Wrecks

This lineup gives me horrific flashbacks to age 13, a time when my affinity for All Time Low was strong. Visions of Vans Warped Tour plague my thoughts, and I can’t stop wondering how in the world All Time Low has managed to maintain any relevancy through all these years. Seemingly just another flash in the late 2000s pop-punk pan, they’ve retained a fan base by doing exactly what any good pop band does: cling to the next up-and-coming act and try to appeal to the next wave of young, record-buying fans. Enter SWMRS, the Bay Area surf pop-punk band riding their own Green Day-associated wave of fame (Billy Joe Armstrong is the drummer’s dad). These are the youngsters All Time Low is looking for—put together, they’re practically unstoppable. DELANEY MOTTER

6:30 pm, Roseland, $29.50-39.50, all ages

Medieval Innovator: Hildegard von Bingen

This year, the good folks at Chamber Music Northwest have decided to build their five-week-long summer festival around the work of female composers, with tonight’s concert featuring one of the oldest known pieces of music created by a woman. Hildegard von Bingen was a Benedictine abbess, poet, scientist, preacher, artist, and hands-down one of the most extraordinary human beings to have kicked ass in the 12th Century. Pushing the boundaries of traditional Gregorian chant, her surprisingly theatrical Play of Virtues will be performed this evening by In Mulieribus—a stellar all-female vocal ensemble based right here in Portland. As if this program couldn’t get any more intriguing, the set list will also include a work from the Italian Renaissance period, as well as a pair of contemporary pieces inspired by both the poetry and the old school sounds of Hildegard. BRIAN HORAY

7:30 pm, Kaul Auditorium, $10-60

Hemingway, No Aloha, Horse Movies, Puppy Breath

I’ll be the first to admit that sometimes I live in a Portland music bubble. I know the bands I like, I frequently go to their shows, and am constantly in awe of the bountiful talent I encounter. That being said, it often takes seeing a new band live for my initial interest to be sparked. Puppy Breath and No Aloha are two bands I’ve heard murmurs of before, and finally took the time to look into after seeing they’d be playing with some of my favorite local bands. Puppy Breath plays pop-punk that packs a meaningful and political punch in their few available recordings. No Aloha has even less available, with only a single released so far. Kind of like the dark and mysterious crush we’ve all had, giving us only a little taste of their immense talent, they’re sure to catch your ear and leave you wanting more. DELANEY MOTTER

8 pm, The Know, $6

R.LUM.R

R.LUM.R (pronounced Ar-Luhm-Ar) is an up-and-coming singer/songwriter based out of Nashville. Catch him tonight when he brings his infectious R&B sound to Portland for an all ages show at the Star Theater.

9 pm, Star Theater, $13.50-22, all ages

Tuesday, Jul 11

Froth, Moaning, Psychomagic

There are too many psychedelic bands in Los Angeles! They should probably start rationing reverb down there, because the situation is getting out of hand. Froth can have as much as they want, though—with twangy riffs, riptide tempo changes, touches of omnichord, and crooner vocals, they bring something special to an exhausted genre. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Thou, Cloud Rat, False, Moloch

If you’ve heard an ever-louder rumbling approaching from the east over the past few weeks, it was likely this tour, which brings together four gnarly (and excellent) heavy bands. Moloch is a throaty sludge-punk combo from the UK. False is a mysterious (and cheekily named) black metal band from Minneapolis whose affinity for keyboards doesn’t dampen its brutal beauty one bit. Michigan’s Cloud Rat is maybe the best progressive boot to the teeth that grindcore has to offer right now. And then there’s Thou, ambitious doom-lords from Louisiana who might just be the best heavy band on the planet at the moment. Thou’s 2014 album Heathen is a towering achievement of metal: hulking and thoughtful, pissed off and delicate, terrifying and warm, strangled and meticulous. Thou is more than a band. It’s more than a slow-motion collision of riffs and thuds and howls. Thou is a way of life. BEN SALMON

6 pm, Bossanova Ballroom, $15, all ages

Andrew Fisher

The Portland-based writer and the co-founder and former executive director of the Community Food Security Coalition reads from his new book, Big Hunger, which offers readers a deep-dive into the struggles between corporate America and anti-hunger groups, while also outlining a new vision for the anti-hunger movement.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books



Kung Fu Theater: Shaolin Invincibles

All you really need to know about 1977's kung fu flick is summed up in one sentence from the Hollywood Theatre's press release: "The wizards each have four-foot tongues which they use in battle, and if that's not strange enough, they also have a small army of kung fu gorillas to do their bidding!" You're either sold or not, right? Also, who passed up the chance to title this thing Shaolinvincible? Screens on 35mm.

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Voices 2017: Nothing About Us Without Us

OPAL presents the 2017 installment of Voices of a People’s History, a celebration of diverse movement leaders which invites you to gather with other members of the community in the fight for racial, social and economic justice while entering raffles in support of the movement, enjoying appetizers, desserts, and beverages, and listening to readings of classic speeches and essays from movement leaders.

5:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $50

Jazz in the Garden

Kicking off Lan Su's summer music series is pianist David Goldblatt, reinterpreting some of film's greatest themes for his jazz sextet.

7 pm, Lan Su Chinese Garden, $25-30

Birdtalker

Nashville-based quintet Birdtalker bring their unique take on harmony-driven folk and country-tinged pop music to the Doug Fir Lounge for the Portland stop on a North American tour.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12-15

Wednesday, Jul 12

Blondie, Garbage, John Doe & Exene Cervenka

New Wave icons Blondie join forces with American-Scottish alternative rock staples Garbage for the "The Rage and Rapture Tour," which stops off at Edgefield tonight with support from John Doe and Exene Cervenka of the legendary Los Angeles-hailing punk outfit, X.

6 pm, Edgefield, $51-99, all ages

Palm, Palberta

The Philadelphia-based experimental quartet bring their intricate and off-kilter brand of art rock back to Mississippi Studios in support of their 2017 EP, Shadow Expert.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Betsayda Machado & La Parranda el Clavo

Venezuelan Afro-Soul singer/songwriter Betsayda Machado and her backing band, la Parranda El Clavo, bring their acclaimed live show to the Pacific NW. Catch them tonight when they stop off at the Secret Society to make their Portland debut.

8 pm, The Secret Society, $15-20

Khalid

The fast-rising R&B singer/songwriter out of El Paso, Texas swings through the Roseland to the Portland stop on a touring supporting his debut full-length, American Teen.

8 pm, Roseland, $25, all ages

Cowboy Junkies

The long-running Canadian country, blues, and folk rock outfit return to Portland for a full evening of music at Revolution Hall.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $39.50-42

The Melvins, Spotlights

With Pacific Northwest roots almost as long as trees, the Melvins remain one of the hardest working legends out there today. MARJORIE SKINNER

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $21-25, all ages

The Cat Returns

Studio Ghibli's 2002 cartoon about a magical cat, playing on the big screen for the enjoyment of cat-crazed Portlanders. Well played, Academy Theater.

Academy Theater, see Movie Times for showtimes

The Avalanches

The Australian electronic music group comprised of Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi make their Portland debut at the Crystal on a tour supporting their 2016 album, Wildflower, the long-awaited follow-up to their acclaimed 2000 debut, Since I Left You.

8:30 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $26-30

Thursday, Jul 13

Tacocat, Sunbathe, Surfer Rosie

If you don’t love Tacocat, you might want to have a doctor check on that cold, dead heart of yours. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

Portland EcoFilm Fest: Born Free

The Portland EcoFilm Festival presents a film that, in 1966, was known as a drama about a couple raising a lion—and a film that, by 1967, was known as a vehicle for Matt Monro's infinitely goofy theme song. A portion of proceeds will be go to the Nonhuman Right Project, an—BORN FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE....

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Wonder Woman Wine Flight

A benefit for Betties360, providing Portland girls with access to outdoor activities and life skills training. Pairing eight characters from the box-office blockbuster Wonder Woman with eight wines. Attendees who arrive in costume get $5 off the price.

noon, Pairings, $20-25

The Portland Sketchfest

Local sketch legends Shelley McLendon (Sweat, The Aces, Road House: The Play!) and Ted Douglass (The 3rd Floor) turn the Siren Theater into a sketch comedy mecca for a weekend, with performances from the Groundlings, Brunch, Brychael, The Burbs, Day Job, The Aces, and more! Each show is $12, but you can nab yourself an all show pass and get access to every last sketch for $85.

7 pm, Siren Theater, $12-85

Curtis Armstrong

Curtis Armstrong, AKA Booger from Revenge of the Nerds, reads from Revenge of the Nerd, a new memoir chronicling his journey from bookish beginnings, to being typecast, and eventually establishing himself as a actor, voice actor, and nerd icon.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Portland Queer Comedy Festival

The first annual multi-venue stand-up showcase for queer comedians from all over the country, providing a spotlight for over 40 comics, including voices as different and diverse as Jason Stuart, Guy Branum, Ant, Trevor Thorpe, Becky Braunstein, D. Martin Austin, Maggie Maye, and more, at Funhouse Lounge, Curious Comedy Theater, Ford Food & Drink, and Crush Bar.

Jul 13-16, Various Locations, click here for a complete schedule, $65-80

A Summertime Whiskey Wash

A whole buncha whiskey, and a lotta good food to go with it, simple as that. Pay the admission, get access to samples of spirits from Indio Spirits, Old Forester, Basil Hayden and more, with bites from the BRIX kitchen including rotisserie pork leg, smoked brisket, and collard greens.

5 pm, BRIX Tavern, $35

Impin' Ain't Easy: Game of Thrones Trivia!

The seventh season of this fantasy juggernaut is on its way back to TV screens to sate all your schadenfreudish addictions. Why not revel in your useless knowledge of all things Westeros by weaponizing trivia and defeating any who would dare claim the iron throne of pub quizzery? Since the show has lapped the books, ShanRock's trivia will focus on the show. Thanks George.

9 pm, Le Bistro Montage, free

16th Northwest String Summit

Camp out for a family-friendly weekend full of the finest singer-songwriter, folk, and Americana music in the country. Featuring performances from Yonder Mountain String Band (doing a show every night of the fest), Greensky Bluegrass, Del McCoury Band, JJ Grey & Mofro, Elephant Revival, Fruition, Turkuaz, Blitzen Trapper, Shook Twins, Travelin' McCoury's, Dead Man Winter, and many more.

Jul 13-16, Horning's Hideout, $145-260

La Ruta PDX: A Gastronomic Festival

La Ruta PDX: A Gastronomic Festival is an industry and trade focused event series celebrating the culinary culture of Spain in Portland, Oregon from the 13th to the 16th of July 2017. Chefs from Spain will join forces with chefs from Portland in a series of collaboration dinners. Events throughout the festival will showcase Spanish products, purveyors, and specialty equipment to encourage collaboration and mutual enrichment between the two gastronomic cultures.

Jul 13-16, Various Locations, click here for a list of participating venues, $10-295

