Things to Do Tuesday! 7 Things to Do for July 11

Froth, Moaning, Psychomagic

There are too many psychedelic bands in Los Angeles! They should probably start rationing reverb down there, because the situation is getting out of hand. Froth can have as much as they want, though—with twangy riffs, riptide tempo changes, touches of omnichord, and crooner vocals, they bring something special to an exhausted genre. CIARA DOLAN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $12-14

Thou, Cloud Rat, False, Moloch

If you’ve heard an ever-louder rumbling approaching from the east over the past few weeks, it was likely this tour, which brings together four gnarly (and excellent) heavy bands. Moloch is a throaty sludge-punk combo from the UK. False is a mysterious (and cheekily named) black metal band from Minneapolis whose affinity for keyboards doesn’t dampen its brutal beauty one bit. Michigan’s Cloud Rat is maybe the best progressive boot to the teeth that grindcore has to offer right now. And then there’s Thou, ambitious doom-lords from Louisiana who might just be the best heavy band on the planet at the moment. Thou’s 2014 album Heathen is a towering achievement of metal: hulking and thoughtful, pissed off and delicate, terrifying and warm, strangled and meticulous. Thou is more than a band. It’s more than a slow-motion collision of riffs and thuds and howls. Thou is a way of life. BEN SALMON

6 pm, Bossanova Ballroom, $15, all ages

Andrew Fisher

The Portland-based writer and the co-founder and former executive director of the Community Food Security Coalition reads from his new book, Big Hunger, which offers readers a deep-dive into the struggles between corporate America and anti-hunger groups, while also outlining a new vision for the anti-hunger movement.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books



Kung Fu Theater: Shaolin Invincibles

All you really need to know about 1977's kung fu flick is summed up in one sentence from the Hollywood Theatre's press release: "The wizards each have four-foot tongues which they use in battle, and if that's not strange enough, they also have a small army of kung fu gorillas to do their bidding!" You're either sold or not, right? Also, who passed up the chance to title this thing Shaolinvincible? Screens on 35mm.

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre, $7-9

Voices 2017: Nothing About Us Without Us

OPAL presents the 2017 installment of Voices of a People’s History, a celebration of diverse movement leaders which invites you to gather with other members of the community in the fight for racial, social and economic justice while entering raffles in support of the movement, enjoying appetizers, desserts, and beverages, and listening to readings of classic speeches and essays from movement leaders.

5:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $50

Jazz in the Garden

Kicking off Lan Su's summer music series is pianist David Goldblatt, reinterpreting some of film's greatest themes for his jazz sextet.

7 pm, Lan Su Chinese Garden, $25-30

Birdtalker

Nashville-based quintet Birdtalker bring their unique take on harmony-driven folk and country-tinged pop music to the Doug Fir Lounge for the Portland stop on a North American tour.

9 pm, Doug Fir, $12-15

