Things to Do Wednesday! 8 Things to Do for July 12

Blondie, Garbage, John Doe & Exene Cervenka

New Wave icons Blondie join forces with American-Scottish alternative rock staples Garbage for the "The Rage and Rapture Tour," which stops off at Edgefield tonight with support from John Doe and Exene Cervenka of the legendary Los Angeles-hailing punk outfit, X.

6 pm, Edgefield, $51-99, all ages

Palm, Palberta

The Philadelphia-based experimental quartet bring their intricate and off-kilter brand of art rock back to Mississippi Studios in support of their 2017 EP, Shadow Expert.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Betsayda Machado & La Parranda el Clavo

Venezuelan Afro-Soul singer/songwriter Betsayda Machado and her backing band, la Parranda El Clavo, bring their acclaimed live show to the Pacific NW. Catch them tonight when they stop off at the Secret Society to make their Portland debut.

8 pm, The Secret Society, $15-20

Khalid

The fast-rising R&B singer/songwriter out of El Paso, Texas swings through the Roseland to the Portland stop on a touring supporting his debut full-length, American Teen.

8 pm, Roseland, $25, all ages

Cowboy Junkies

The long-running Canadian country, blues, and folk rock outfit return to Portland for a full evening of music at Revolution Hall.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $39.50-42

The Melvins, Spotlights

With Pacific Northwest roots almost as long as trees, the Melvins remain one of the hardest working legends out there today. MARJORIE SKINNER

8 pm, Hawthorne Theatre, $21-25, all ages

The Cat Returns

Studio Ghibli's 2002 cartoon about a magical cat, playing on the big screen for the enjoyment of cat-crazed Portlanders. Well played, Academy Theater.

Academy Theater, see Movie Times for showtimes

The Avalanches

The Australian electronic music group comprised of Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi make their Portland debut at the Crystal on a tour supporting their 2016 album, Wildflower, the long-awaited follow-up to their acclaimed 2000 debut, Since I Left You.

8:30 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $26-30

