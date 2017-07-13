Things to Do Thursday! 10 Things to Do for July 13

The Portland Sketchfest

Local sketch legends Shelley McLendon (Sweat, The Aces, Road House: The Play!) and Ted Douglass (The 3rd Floor) turn the Siren Theater into a sketch comedy mecca for a weekend, with performances from the Groundlings, Brunch, Brychael, The Burbs, Day Job, The Aces, and more! Each show is $12, but you can nab yourself an all show pass and get access to every last sketch for $85.

7 pm, Siren Theater, $12-85

Tacocat, Sunbathe, Surfer Rosie

If you don’t love Tacocat, you might want to have a doctor check on that cold, dead heart of yours. NED LANNAMANN

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $15

Portland EcoFilm Fest: Born Free

The Portland EcoFilm Festival presents a film that, in 1966, was known as a drama about a couple raising a lion—and a film that, by 1967, was known as a vehicle for Matt Monro's infinitely goofy theme song. A portion of proceeds will be go to the Nonhuman Right Project, an—BORN FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE....

7:30 pm, Hollywood Theatre

Wonder Woman Wine Flight

A benefit for Betties360, providing Portland girls with access to outdoor activities and life skills training. Pairing eight characters from the box-office blockbuster Wonder Woman with eight wines. Attendees who arrive in costume get $5 off the price.

noon, Pairings, $20-25

Curtis Armstrong

Curtis Armstrong, AKA Booger from Revenge of the Nerds, reads from Revenge of the Nerd, a new memoir chronicling his journey from bookish beginnings, to being typecast, and eventually establishing himself as a actor, voice actor, and nerd icon.

7:30 pm, Powell's City of Books, free

Portland Queer Comedy Festival

The first annual multi-venue stand-up showcase for queer comedians from all over the country, providing a spotlight for over 40 comics, including voices as different and diverse as Jason Stuart, Guy Branum, Ant, Trevor Thorpe, Becky Braunstein, D. Martin Austin, Maggie Maye, and more, at Funhouse Lounge, Curious Comedy Theater, Ford Food & Drink, and Crush Bar.

Jul 13-16, Various Locations, click here for a complete schedule, $65-80

A Summertime Whiskey Wash

A whole buncha whiskey, and a lotta good food to go with it, simple as that. Pay the admission, get access to samples of spirits from Indio Spirits, Old Forester, Basil Hayden and more, with bites from the BRIX kitchen including rotisserie pork leg, smoked brisket, and collard greens.

5 pm, BRIX Tavern, $35

Impin' Ain't Easy: Game of Thrones Trivia!

The seventh season of this fantasy juggernaut is on its way back to TV screens to sate all your schadenfreudish addictions. Why not revel in your useless knowledge of all things Westeros by weaponizing trivia and defeating any who would dare claim the iron throne of pub quizzery? Since the show has lapped the books, ShanRock's trivia will focus on the show. Thanks George.

9 pm, Le Bistro Montage, free

16th Northwest String Summit

Camp out for a family-friendly weekend full of the finest singer-songwriter, folk, and Americana music in the country. Featuring performances from Yonder Mountain String Band (doing a show every night of the fest), Greensky Bluegrass, Del McCoury Band, JJ Grey & Mofro, Elephant Revival, Fruition, Turkuaz, Blitzen Trapper, Shook Twins, Travelin' McCoury's, Dead Man Winter, and many more.

Jul 13-16, Horning's Hideout, $145-260

La Ruta PDX: A Gastronomic Festival

La Ruta PDX: A Gastronomic Festival is an industry and trade focused event series celebrating the culinary culture of Spain in Portland, Oregon from the 13th to the 16th of July 2017. Chefs from Spain will join forces with chefs from Portland in a series of collaboration dinners. Events throughout the festival will showcase Spanish products, purveyors, and specialty equipment to encourage collaboration and mutual enrichment between the two gastronomic cultures.

Jul 13-16, Various Locations, click here for a list of participating venues, $10-295

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!