10 for $10: Your Best Bang for the Buck Shows, July 14-16

The Big Float

Get ready to get wet, because Portland’s best river event of the year is going down on Saturday, July 15... the annual Big Float! For those new to town, the Big Float is a celebration of the Willamette in which 3,000 + fun-havers don life vests and inner tubes (or inflatable swans or floating slices of pizza) for a leisurely and fun float in the river. But that's not all! There’s also an inner tube parade, costume contests, and music provided by LoveBomb Go Go, Tony Starlight, and Clinton Fearon & the Boogie Brown Band. Plus you can expect lots of food and drink, and not one but TWO 100-foot long slip-n-slides! (WHAT?!?) Beat the crowds by registering online at thebigfloat.com, grab your fanciest inflatable and sexiest swimsuit, and jump in because it’s summer and the Willamette is fine! WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Jul 15, 11 am, Tom McCall Waterfront Park, $5-10, all ages

Basic Rights Oregon Benefit Concert

Sabrina Velazquez's alternative pop-oriented singer/songwriter project Montclaire shares the stage with Seattle-based singer/songwriter Sarah St. Albin and Portland post-rock outfit A Collective Subconscious as part of a benefit concert for Basic Rights Oregon.

Jul 15, 9 pm, The Secret Society, $10

Federale, Máscaras, The Savage Family Band

Portland's own Federale carries the torch of Ennio Morricone high, with a swarming, psychedelic, orchestral sound that'll splatter spaghetti sauce all over your cowboy boots. NED LANNAMANN

Jul 14, 8 pm, The Know, $10

Buhu, King Who, Different Cuts

Jeremy Rogers' synth-based bedroom pop takes over Bunk with its swirling, emotional tones.

Jul 14, 9 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

Wimps, Patsy's Rats, Hornet Leg, Mini Blinds, Conditioner

Esteemed label See My Friends Records and beloved community space the American Legion Local 134 are proven beacons of Portland’s burgeoning DIY rock scene, so when they team up to present a Saturday night all ages shindig, you know it’s going to be quite a treat. In addition to sets from some of the city’s best underground pop and shapeshifting punk acts, Seattle’s Wimps will be in town to the top off this fully loaded sundae with a bright red slacker-rock cherry. CHIPP TERWILLIGER

Jul 15, 8 pm, American Legion Local 134, $7

Meringue, The Bedrooms, Petite

Support two great causes while soaking in the sounds of dream pop, new wave, and punk. Handing over a fiver for entry will double as a donation for Trans Assistance Project and a portion of all bar sales will benefit Freeform Portland, the newest comer to the city’s slew of excellent community-driven radio stations. EMILLY PRADO

Jul 14, 8 pm, Pop Tavern, $5

Cathedral Park Jazz Festival

Maximize the fine Portland summer by spending it lounging on the grass while surrounded by the sounds of the West Coast's longest-running free jazz festival. MARJORIE SKINNER

Jul 14-16, 1 pm, Cathedral Park, free

The Domestics

Local musicians Michael Finn and Leo London bring their rock and pop act the Domestics to Rontoms for this week's installment of the venue's ongoing Sunday Session series. Eugene-hailing trio Le Rev provide support.

Jul 16, 8:30 pm, Rontoms, free

Pickin' on Sundays: Lawn Party

Jon Ostrom's band was built to blend roots rock and jazz in a unique fusion of styles. Catch them this afternoon when they keep the Doug Fir's Pickin' on Sundays series rolling on through the month of July.

Jul 16, 3 pm, Doug Fir, free

King Louie & La Rhonda Steele

Renowned vocalist LaRhonda Steele and "Portland's Boss of the B-3 Organ" Louis "King Louie" Pain take their acclaimed blues and jazz act out to Dickinson Park as part of Portland Parks and Recreation's Concerts in the Park series. The musical performance will be followed by a screening of the movie The Princess Bride at dusk.

Jul 15, 6:30 pm, Dickinson Park, free, all ages